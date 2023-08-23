League of Legends patch 13.17 early notes: Mage buffs, Naafiri nerfs, jungle experience changes
A new week means a new patch for the hit MOBA League of Legends. Patch 13.17 will bring about a bunch of buffs to various mages and nerf the recently released Assassin Naafiri. Here’s everything you need to know.
League of Legends is looking to change up the game once more with Patch 13.17. The new patch introduces a bunch of buffs to mages while nerfing several other powerful outliers including recent release Naafiri who is set to have her power taken down slightly further.
From when Patch 13.16 rolls out to a look at all the early changes locked in thus far, here’s what we know.
When does LoL Patch 13.17 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.17 is expected to go live on August 30th, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.17 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.17 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.17?
Mage Buffs
Several mage champions are receiving changes in Patch 13.17 in an attempt to bring them back toward the middle lane. Both Lux and Xerath are receiving this treatment, alongside Zoe, Vex, Twisted Fate, and Orianna who are receiving general buffs.
Naafiri Nerfs
Darkin dog Naafiri has proven a force to be reckoned with. The assassin has swiftly become one of the strongest champions on the Summoners Rift, with Riot already nerfing her once. Now it seems Naafiri’s time has come once again, as the developers look to clip her paws in Patch 13.17.
League of Legends Patch 13.17 early notes
Champions
Aatrox
Passive: Deathbringer Stance
- Now deals magic damage instead of physical
W: Infernal Chains
- Now deals magic damage instead of physical
Akshan
Base Stats
- Health growth increased: 104 >>> 107
- Armor growth increased: 4.2 >>> 4.7
- AD growth reduced: 3.5 >>> 3
Blitzcrank
Base Stats
- Health increased: 633 >>> 650
- MR increased: 28 >>> 32
- Base Attack Speed decreased: 0.65 >>> 0.625
- Attack Speed Ratio decreased: 0.7 >>> 0.625
Passive: Mana Barrier
- Shield adjusted: 15% – 45% >>> 30%
W: Overdrive
- Mana cost reduced: 85 >>> 75
- Attack speed reduced: 30/43/56/69/82 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
- No longer grants bonus magic damage on hit
E: Power Fist
- Mana cost decreased: 40 >>> 25
- AD ratio increased: 75% >>> 100%
- Removed bonus damage against minions and monsters
R: Static Field
- Passive now deals 2% max mana damage
Elise
Passive: Spider Queen
- Auto attack damage: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)
- Auto attack healing: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)
E: Cocoon
- Stun duration increased: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4
Gnar
Q: Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)
- Base damage increased: 25 – 205 >>> 45 – 225
W: Wallop (Mega Gnar)
- Base damage increased: 25 – 145 >>> 35 – 155
Hecarim
Base Stats
- Mana adjusted: 277 + 60 >>> 280 + 40
- Mana regen increased: 6.6 + .6>>> 7 + .8
Q: Rampage
- Mana decreased: 30 >>> 28 – 20
W: Spirit of Dread
- Mana cost decreased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
- Omnivamp AD ratio decreased: 25 + 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 20%, no scaling
Kayn
W: Blade’s Reach
- AD ratio decreased: 1.3 >>> 1.1
Kha’Zix
Q: Taste Their Fear
- AD ratio decreased: 1.15 >>> 1.1
Kindred
E: Mounting Dread
- Slow decreased: 50% >>> 30%
- Missing HP damage decreased: 8% + 0.5% per mark >>> 5% + 0.5% per mark
Lux (Mid)
Base Stats
- Mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 7
Passive: Illumination
- Damage increased: 20 – 90 (+20% AP) >>> 30 – 200 (+25% AP)
Q: Light Binding
- Cooldown decreased: 11 seconds (at all ranks) >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds (rank 1-5)
E: Lucent Singularity
- Damage decreased: 70 – 270 (+80% AP) >>> 65 – 265 (+80% AP)
Naafiri
Base Stats
- Base health reduced: 650 >>> 635
Passive: We Are More
- Cooldown increased: 25 – 10 based on level >>> 30 – 15 based on level
- Packmates now take 100% bonus damage from champion melee attacks
Q: Darkin Daggers
- Q2 heal decreased: 45/65/85/105/125 +40% bonus AD >>> 45/60/75/90/105 + 40% bonus AD
- Q2 max damage: 70/100/130/160/190 + 140% bonus AD >>> 60/90/100/130/0180 + 140% bonus AD
E: Eviscerate
- First hit AD ratio decreased: 60% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD
- Second hit AD ratio decreased: 90% bonus AD >>> 80% bonus AD
Orianna
Base Stats
- Health growth increased: 105 >>> 110
W: Command: Dissonance
- Base damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 >>> 70/120/170/220/270
Quinn
Base Stats
- Health growth increased: 99 >>> 107
Q: Blinding Assault
- Damage decreased: 20 – 120 >>> 20 – 100
E: Vault
- Damage decreased: 40 – 160 >>> 40 – 140
Samira
Base Stats
- Health increased: 600 >>> 630
Twisted Fate
Q: Wild Cards
- AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%
Tryndamere
Base Stats
- Attack range increased: 125 >>> 175
Vex
Q: Mistral Bolt
- Damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)
W: Personal Space
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12
R: Shadow Surge
- Ping now mentions any enemies that are in range of it
Vi
Passive: Blast Shield
- Shield increased: 10% max HP >>> 12% max HP
- Cooldown refund: 3 >>> 4 seconds
E: Excessive Force
- Cooldown decreased: 14 – 8 >>> 12 – 8 seconds
R: Cease and Desist
- Damage reduced: 150 – 500 +1.1 bonus AD >>> 150 – 400 + 0.9 bonus AD
Xerath (Support)
Base Stats
- Base mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 6.85
Passive: Mana Surge
- Unit kill cooldown restore increased: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
W: Eye of Destruction
- Mana cost increased: 70 – 110 >>> 80 – 120
Xin Zhao
Passive: Determination
- Heal adjusted: 6 – 74 + 10% total AD >>> 3/3.5/4% max HP (level 1/6/11)
Zoe
Base Stats
- HP regen increased: 6.5 >>> 7.5
E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Sleep duration increased: 2.25 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
- Magic resistance reduction increased: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 30%
Items
Bloodthirster
- Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 70%
Duskblade of Draktharr
- No longer invulnerable to damage while untargetable
Evenshroud
- Damage amplification: 10% >>> 7%
Goredrinker
- Build path adjusted: Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Phage
- Health increased: 300 >>> 400
Immortal Shieldbow
- Lifeline shield increased: 215 – 500 >>> 290 – 500
Spear of Shojin
- Build path changed: BF Sword >>> Pickaxe
- Health increased: 350 >>> 500
- AD decreased: 65 >>> 60
- Dragonforce Effect: 8 +8% bonus AD >>> 16 + 4% bonus AD
Statikk Shiv
- PvP damage decreased: 100 – 180 +30% AP >>> 100 – 180 + 15% AP
Stridebreaker
- Health increased: 300 >>> 375
System
Future’s Market
- Debt limit: 145 +5 per minute >>> 100 + 8 per minute