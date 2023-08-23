GamingLeague of Legends

League of Legends patch 13.17 early notes: Mage buffs, Naafiri nerfs, jungle experience changes

Cosmic paladin NautilusRiot Games

A new week means a new patch for the hit MOBA League of Legends. Patch 13.17 will bring about a bunch of buffs to various mages and nerf the recently released Assassin Naafiri. Here’s everything you need to know.

League of Legends is looking to change up the game once more with Patch 13.17. The new patch introduces a bunch of buffs to mages while nerfing several other powerful outliers including recent release Naafiri who is set to have her power taken down slightly further.

Article continues after ad

From when Patch 13.16 rolls out to a look at all the early changes locked in thus far, here’s what we know.

When does LoL Patch 13.17 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.17 is expected to go live on August 30th, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.17 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.17 for your server:

  • 3 AM PT (NA)
  • 5 AM GMT (EUW)
  • 3 AM CET (EUNE)
  • 8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Article continues after ad

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.17?

Mage Buffs

Several mage champions are receiving changes in Patch 13.17 in an attempt to bring them back toward the middle lane. Both Lux and Xerath are receiving this treatment, alongside Zoe, Vex, Twisted Fate, and Orianna who are receiving general buffs.

Elementalist Lux Splash ArtRiot Games
Riot wants to move Lux toward the mid lane in Patch 13.17.

Naafiri Nerfs

Darkin dog Naafiri has proven a force to be reckoned with. The assassin has swiftly become one of the strongest champions on the Summoners Rift, with Riot already nerfing her once. Now it seems Naafiri’s time has come once again, as the developers look to clip her paws in Patch 13.17.

Related:

Best free games to download & play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

Article continues after ad

League of Legends Patch 13.17 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

Passive: Deathbringer Stance

  • Now deals magic damage instead of physical

W: Infernal Chains

  • Now deals magic damage instead of physical

Akshan

Base Stats

  • Health growth increased: 104 >>> 107
  • Armor growth increased: 4.2 >>> 4.7
  • AD growth reduced: 3.5 >>> 3

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

  • Health increased: 633 >>> 650
  • MR increased: 28 >>> 32
  • Base Attack Speed decreased: 0.65 >>> 0.625
  • Attack Speed Ratio decreased: 0.7 >>> 0.625

Passive: Mana Barrier

  • Shield adjusted: 15% – 45% >>> 30%

W: Overdrive

  • Mana cost reduced: 85 >>> 75
  • Attack speed reduced: 30/43/56/69/82 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
  • No longer grants bonus magic damage on hit

E: Power Fist

  • Mana cost decreased: 40 >>> 25
  • AD ratio increased: 75% >>> 100%
  • Removed bonus damage against minions and monsters

R: Static Field

  • Passive now deals 2% max mana damage

Elise

Passive: Spider Queen

  • Auto attack damage: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)
  • Auto attack healing: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E: Cocoon

  • Stun duration increased: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4

Gnar

Q: Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)

  • Base damage increased: 25 – 205 >>> 45 – 225

W: Wallop (Mega Gnar)

  • Base damage increased: 25 – 145 >>> 35 – 155

Hecarim

Base Stats

  • Mana adjusted: 277 + 60 >>> 280 + 40
  • Mana regen increased: 6.6 + .6>>> 7 + .8

Q: Rampage

  • Mana decreased: 30 >>> 28 – 20

W: Spirit of Dread

  • Mana cost decreased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
  • Omnivamp AD ratio decreased: 25 + 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 20%, no scaling

Kayn

W: Blade’s Reach

  • AD ratio decreased: 1.3 >>> 1.1

Kha’Zix

Q: Taste Their Fear

  • AD ratio decreased: 1.15 >>> 1.1

Kindred

E: Mounting Dread

  • Slow decreased: 50% >>> 30%
  • Missing HP damage decreased: 8% + 0.5% per mark >>> 5% + 0.5% per mark

Lux (Mid)

Base Stats

  • Mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 7

Passive: Illumination

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive:
Ad-lite Mode|Dark Mode|Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech
  • Damage increased: 20 – 90 (+20% AP) >>> 30 – 200 (+25% AP)

Q: Light Binding

  • Cooldown decreased: 11 seconds (at all ranks) >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds (rank 1-5)

E: Lucent Singularity

  • Damage decreased: 70 – 270 (+80% AP) >>> 65 – 265 (+80% AP)

Naafiri

Base Stats

  • Base health reduced: 650 >>> 635

Passive: We Are More

  • Cooldown increased: 25 – 10 based on level >>> 30 – 15 based on level
  • Packmates now take 100% bonus damage from champion melee attacks

Q: Darkin Daggers

  • Q2 heal decreased: 45/65/85/105/125 +40% bonus AD >>> 45/60/75/90/105 + 40% bonus AD
  • Q2 max damage: 70/100/130/160/190 + 140% bonus AD >>> 60/90/100/130/0180 + 140% bonus AD

E: Eviscerate

Article continues after ad
  • First hit AD ratio decreased: 60% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD
  • Second hit AD ratio decreased: 90% bonus AD >>> 80% bonus AD

Orianna

Base Stats

  • Health growth increased: 105 >>> 110

W: Command: Dissonance

  • Base damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 >>> 70/120/170/220/270

Quinn

Base Stats

  • Health growth increased: 99 >>> 107

Q: Blinding Assault

  • Damage decreased: 20 – 120 >>> 20 – 100

E: Vault

  • Damage decreased: 40 – 160 >>> 40 – 140

Samira

Base Stats

  • Health increased: 600 >>> 630

Twisted Fate

Q: Wild Cards

  • AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%

Tryndamere

Base Stats

  • Attack range increased: 125 >>> 175

Vex

Q: Mistral Bolt

  • Damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)

W: Personal Space

  • Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12

R: Shadow Surge

  • Ping now mentions any enemies that are in range of it

Vi

Passive: Blast Shield

  • Shield increased: 10% max HP >>> 12% max HP
  • Cooldown refund: 3 >>> 4 seconds

E: Excessive Force

  • Cooldown decreased: 14 – 8 >>> 12 – 8 seconds

R: Cease and Desist

  • Damage reduced: 150 – 500 +1.1 bonus AD >>> 150 – 400 + 0.9 bonus AD

Xerath (Support)

Base Stats

  • Base mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 6.85

Passive: Mana Surge

  • Unit kill cooldown restore increased: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

W: Eye of Destruction

  • Mana cost increased: 70 – 110 >>> 80 – 120

Xin Zhao

Passive: Determination

  • Heal adjusted: 6 – 74 + 10% total AD >>> 3/3.5/4% max HP (level 1/6/11)

Zoe

Base Stats

  • HP regen increased: 6.5 >>> 7.5

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

  • Sleep duration increased: 2.25 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
  • Magic resistance reduction increased: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 30%

Items

Bloodthirster

  • Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 70%

Duskblade of Draktharr

  • No longer invulnerable to damage while untargetable

Evenshroud

  • Damage amplification: 10% >>> 7%

Goredrinker

  • Build path adjusted: Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Phage
  • Health increased: 300 >>> 400

Immortal Shieldbow

  • Lifeline shield increased: 215 – 500 >>> 290 – 500

Spear of Shojin

  • Build path changed: BF Sword >>> Pickaxe
  • Health increased: 350 >>> 500
  • AD decreased: 65 >>> 60
  • Dragonforce Effect: 8 +8% bonus AD >>> 16 + 4% bonus AD

Statikk Shiv

  • PvP damage decreased: 100 – 180 +30% AP >>> 100 – 180 + 15% AP

Stridebreaker

  • Health increased: 300 >>> 375

System

Future’s Market

  • Debt limit: 145 +5 per minute >>> 100 + 8 per minute

Related Topics