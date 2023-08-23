League of Legends patch 13.17 early notes: Mage buffs, Naafiri nerfs, jungle experience changes

A new week means a new patch for the hit MOBA League of Legends. Patch 13.17 will bring about a bunch of buffs to various mages and nerf the recently released Assassin Naafiri. Here’s everything you need to know.

League of Legends is looking to change up the game once more with Patch 13.17. The new patch introduces a bunch of buffs to mages while nerfing several other powerful outliers including recent release Naafiri who is set to have her power taken down slightly further.

Article continues after ad

From when Patch 13.16 rolls out to a look at all the early changes locked in thus far, here’s what we know.

Article continues after ad

When does LoL Patch 13.17 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.17 is expected to go live on August 30th, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.17 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.17 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Article continues after ad

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.17?

Mage Buffs

Several mage champions are receiving changes in Patch 13.17 in an attempt to bring them back toward the middle lane. Both Lux and Xerath are receiving this treatment, alongside Zoe, Vex, Twisted Fate, and Orianna who are receiving general buffs.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Riot wants to move Lux toward the mid lane in Patch 13.17.

Naafiri Nerfs

Darkin dog Naafiri has proven a force to be reckoned with. The assassin has swiftly become one of the strongest champions on the Summoners Rift, with Riot already nerfing her once. Now it seems Naafiri’s time has come once again, as the developers look to clip her paws in Patch 13.17.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends Patch 13.17 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

Passive: Deathbringer Stance

Now deals magic damage instead of physical

W: Infernal Chains

Now deals magic damage instead of physical

Akshan

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 104 >>> 107

Armor growth increased: 4.2 >>> 4.7

AD growth reduced: 3.5 >>> 3

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

Health increased: 633 >>> 650

MR increased: 28 >>> 32

Base Attack Speed decreased: 0.65 >>> 0.625

Attack Speed Ratio decreased: 0.7 >>> 0.625

Passive: Mana Barrier

Shield adjusted: 15% – 45% >>> 30%

W: Overdrive

Mana cost reduced: 85 >>> 75

Attack speed reduced: 30/43/56/69/82 >>> 30/40/50/60/70

No longer grants bonus magic damage on hit

E: Power Fist

Mana cost decreased: 40 >>> 25

AD ratio increased: 75% >>> 100%

Removed bonus damage against minions and monsters

R: Static Field

Passive now deals 2% max mana damage

Elise

Passive: Spider Queen

Auto attack damage: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)

Auto attack healing: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E: Cocoon

Stun duration increased: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4

Gnar

Q: Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)

Base damage increased: 25 – 205 >>> 45 – 225

W: Wallop (Mega Gnar)

Base damage increased: 25 – 145 >>> 35 – 155

Hecarim

Base Stats

Mana adjusted: 277 + 60 >>> 280 + 40

Mana regen increased: 6.6 + .6>>> 7 + .8

Q: Rampage

Mana decreased: 30 >>> 28 – 20

W: Spirit of Dread

Mana cost decreased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

Omnivamp AD ratio decreased: 25 + 2% per 100 bonus AD >>> 20%, no scaling

Kayn

W: Blade’s Reach

AD ratio decreased: 1.3 >>> 1.1

Kha’Zix

Q: Taste Their Fear

Article continues after ad

AD ratio decreased: 1.15 >>> 1.1

Kindred

E: Mounting Dread

Slow decreased: 50% >>> 30%

Missing HP damage decreased: 8% + 0.5% per mark >>> 5% + 0.5% per mark

Lux (Mid)

Base Stats

Mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 7

Passive: Illumination

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Damage increased: 20 – 90 (+20% AP) >>> 30 – 200 (+25% AP)

Q: Light Binding

Cooldown decreased: 11 seconds (at all ranks) >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds (rank 1-5)

E: Lucent Singularity

Damage decreased: 70 – 270 (+80% AP) >>> 65 – 265 (+80% AP)

Naafiri

Base Stats

Base health reduced: 650 >>> 635

Passive: We Are More

Cooldown increased: 25 – 10 based on level >>> 30 – 15 based on level

Packmates now take 100% bonus damage from champion melee attacks

Q: Darkin Daggers

Q2 heal decreased: 45/65/85/105/125 +40% bonus AD >>> 45/60/75/90/105 + 40% bonus AD

Q2 max damage: 70/100/130/160/190 + 140% bonus AD >>> 60/90/100/130/0180 + 140% bonus AD

E: Eviscerate

Article continues after ad

First hit AD ratio decreased: 60% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD

Second hit AD ratio decreased: 90% bonus AD >>> 80% bonus AD

Orianna

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 105 >>> 110

W: Command: Dissonance

Base damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 >>> 70/120/170/220/270

Quinn

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 99 >>> 107

Q: Blinding Assault

Damage decreased: 20 – 120 >>> 20 – 100

E: Vault

Damage decreased: 40 – 160 >>> 40 – 140

Samira

Base Stats

Health increased: 600 >>> 630

Twisted Fate

Q: Wild Cards

AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%

Tryndamere

Base Stats

Attack range increased: 125 >>> 175

Vex

Q: Mistral Bolt

Damage increased: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)

W: Personal Space

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 16/15/14/13/12

R: Shadow Surge

Ping now mentions any enemies that are in range of it

Vi

Passive: Blast Shield

Shield increased: 10% max HP >>> 12% max HP

Cooldown refund: 3 >>> 4 seconds

E: Excessive Force

Cooldown decreased: 14 – 8 >>> 12 – 8 seconds

R: Cease and Desist

Damage reduced: 150 – 500 +1.1 bonus AD >>> 150 – 400 + 0.9 bonus AD

Xerath (Support)

Base Stats

Base mana regen decreased: 8 >>> 6.85

Passive: Mana Surge

Unit kill cooldown restore increased: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

W: Eye of Destruction

Mana cost increased: 70 – 110 >>> 80 – 120

Xin Zhao

Passive: Determination

Heal adjusted: 6 – 74 + 10% total AD >>> 3/3.5/4% max HP (level 1/6/11)

Zoe

Base Stats

HP regen increased: 6.5 >>> 7.5

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Sleep duration increased: 2.25 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Magic resistance reduction increased: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 30%

Items

Bloodthirster

Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 70%

Duskblade of Draktharr

No longer invulnerable to damage while untargetable

Evenshroud

Damage amplification: 10% >>> 7%

Goredrinker

Build path adjusted: Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Phage

Health increased: 300 >>> 400

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifeline shield increased: 215 – 500 >>> 290 – 500

Spear of Shojin

Build path changed: BF Sword >>> Pickaxe

Health increased: 350 >>> 500

AD decreased: 65 >>> 60

Dragonforce Effect: 8 +8% bonus AD >>> 16 + 4% bonus AD

Statikk Shiv

PvP damage decreased: 100 – 180 +30% AP >>> 100 – 180 + 15% AP

Stridebreaker

Health increased: 300 >>> 375

System

Future’s Market