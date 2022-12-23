Wild Rift patch 4.0 preview: Zeri and Zoe release, inhibitor respawns, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Though not officially out yet, Wild Rift patch 4.0 is locked in for early 2023. Included in this massive patch are Zeri and Zoe’s release, two brand new Wild Rift champions, alongside many other gameplay changes, including inhibitor respawns. Here is the full preview.

Wild Rift patch 4.0 has been officially teased in the developer’s vlog, showcasing brand-new changes targeted toward evolving the Rift. Two brand new Wild rift champions, tank item revamps, and the return of ultra-rapid fire have all been revealed.

Here is everything to know regarding the preview.

What is the Wild Rift patch 4.0 release date?

Since Riot Games is on holiday essentially for the rest of 2022, the release date for Wild Rift patch 4.0 is a little while off. The official date is on January 12. But something essential to keep in mind, the patch preview teases many things

What is changing in Wild Rift patch 4.0?

New champions Zeri and Zoe

Zeri and Zoe release throughout Wild Rift patch 4.0. As for their release date, there’s no official day. But considering Lillia was the most recent Wild Rift new champion, it’s highly likely the two will launch together.

This is because the release schedule for champs typically follows a double release after a single release. In addition, Wild Rift patch 4.0 is on January 12, which is a long period of time since 3.5b, the latest patch update that released Lillia. Therefore, it’s speculated Wild Rift Zeri and Zoe will release around January 12 or 13. But since it’s not official, take the information here with a grain of salt.

Riot Games Mythmaker Zoe looks dazzling.

Inhibitor respawns and turret burns

Wild Rift snowballs after the first inhibitor turret goes down, launching super minions that spawn until the game ends. And though the snowball got less extreme as the developers corrected various issues surrounding the game’s pacing, these inhibitor towers create such a massive lead for whoever destroys them because they never respawned.

But in Wild Rift patch 4.0, at an unspecified date, they’re implementing Inhibitor respawns. These won’t be towers, but just non-attacking structures that serve as a meat shield to protect the base.

Wild Rift was meant to be a fast-paced game, so this will slow down the games drastically. To compensate for this, it appears the developers are adding turret burns during the latter stages. In essence, turrets will lose health as the game progresses, speeding up the pacing.

Tank item changes

The developers stated that tanks will be the next on their list for changes. 3.4 was for the jungle, and 3.3 was for the support role.

They’re implementing brand-new item changes to many of the tank items, creating a focus on aggressive, more visible plays. In essence, they’re switching up tank item abilities, creating a more active effect on gameplay. Check out the official video for a more specific description.

Return of Ultra Rapid Fire

Wild Rift patch 4.0 marks the return of URF. But this time around, they’re testing a new feature for smite. Instead of being an active, the summoner spell will automatically execute jungle camps nearby. Though they haven’t stated it in the video, they’re likely testing this to see if it works and feels okay, and very well may add the feature into the game if it goes well.

After all, Wild Rift is meant to streamline many of the processes from League PC, and smites often become a huge conflicting factor, resulting in toxicity and blame. This is a prime example of Player Dynamics, where Riot is attempting to improve the game state by simplifying the mechanics and qualms that surround the gameplay.

New Wild Pass and Ranked Season Awards

The ranked season starts again, and so too does the new Wild Pass. And of course, this means there are new exclusive skins for grinding out the game. There’s a new Glorious Crimson Nami alongside Super Villain Graves.

Riot Games Glorious Crimson Nami is the new Wild Rift ranked reward.

This page will be updated with the official patch notes once they are released.