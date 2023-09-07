League of Legends Patch 13.18 early notes: Jarvan IV & Tryndamere nerfs, Briar release, more
The next patch for League of Legends is closely approaching, bringing a bunch of balance changes to Riot’s popular MOBA. Patch 13.18 will bring nerfs to Jarvan IV and Tryndamere while bringing a new face to the rift, the Noxian Vampire Briar.
When does LoL Patch 13.18 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.18 is expected to go live on 13 September, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.18 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.18 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.18?
Jarvan IV and Tryndamere nerfs
Both Jarvan IV and Tryndamere have been wreaking havoc on the rift thanks to several buffs that have made the two incredibly strong. As such, Riot is nerfing them a bit in order to bring them more in line with the rest of the cast.
Briar rampages onto the Rift
Newest champion Briar will be coming to the rift in Patch 13.18. This hungry vampire will stop at nothing to hunt down her prey with immense healing and chasing potential. Whilst being a somewhat simple champion, we’ll have to wait and see what players can pull with her.
League of Legends Patch 13.18 early notes
Champions
Bard
Passive: Traveler’s Call
- Movement speed duration increased: 7 seconds >>> 20 seconds
- Number of stacks increased: 5 >>> 10
W: Caretaker’s Shrine
- New effect: now stores 2 charges of the ability with an 18 second recharge timer
- Bonus movement speed reduced: 30% at all ranks >>> 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
- New effect: bonus movement speed now scales with 5% per 100 AP
- Shrine charge timer reduced: 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds
Briar
- released this patch
Irelia
R: Vanguard’s Edge
- Cooldown reduced: 140 – 100 seconds >>> 125 – 85 seconds
Gwen (Jungle)
Base Stats
- Health growth increased: 109 >>> 115
Passive: Thousand Cuts
- Monster damage cap increased: 6 +10% AP >>> 15 + 20% AP
Jarvan IV
Passive: Martial Cadence
- Passive damage reduced: 8% current HP >>> 6% current HP
Jhin
- buffs coming soon
Kayn (Red)
Passive (Red Kayn): The Darkin Scythe
- Passive healing reduced: 20 – 30% >>> 25% flat
R (Red Kayn): Umbral Trespass
- AD ratio reduced: 13% per 100 bonus AD >>> 10% per 100 bonus AD
Kennen
E: Lightning Rush
- Energy cost reduced: 100 – 80 >>> 80 flat
R: Slicing Maelstrom
- Cooldown reduced: 120 seconds flat >>> 120 – 80
Rell
E: Full Tilt
- Movement speed reduced: 15% – 25% >>> 12% – 20%
Senna (Crit)
Base Stats
- Crit damage increased: 160.125 >>> 175% (now normal)
Thresh
W: Dark Passage
- Shield per soul increased: 1.5 >>> 2
Tryndamere
Base Stats
- Health growth reduced: 115 >>> 108
- Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66
Xayah
Base Stats
- Base health reduced: 660 >>> 630
- Health growth increased: 102 >>> 106
E: Bladecaller
- Cooldown increased: 13 – 9 seconds >>> 11 – 9 seconds
Zeri
- nerfs coming soon
Items
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- AP increased: 70 >>> 85
- Damage reduction reduced: 75% >>> 50%
- Linger duration increased: 1.5 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
Spear of Shojin
- AD reduced: 60 >>> 55
Statikk Shiv (waveclear)
- Minion damage reduced: 250 – 350 >>> 200 flat
- AD increased: 45 >>> 50
Stormrazor
- buffs coming soon