League of Legends Patch 13.18 early notes: Jarvan IV & Tryndamere nerfs, Briar release, more

Patch 13.18 for League of Legends brings several nerfs to Jarvan IV and Tryndamere after their sudden power increase, as well as the release of new champion Briar.

The next patch for League of Legends is closely approaching, bringing a bunch of balance changes to Riot’s popular MOBA. Patch 13.18 will bring nerfs to Jarvan IV and Tryndamere while bringing a new face to the rift, the Noxian Vampire Briar.

When does LoL Patch 13.18 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.18 is expected to go live on 13 September, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.18 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.18 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.18?

Jarvan IV and Tryndamere nerfs

Both Jarvan IV and Tryndamere have been wreaking havoc on the rift thanks to several buffs that have made the two incredibly strong. As such, Riot is nerfing them a bit in order to bring them more in line with the rest of the cast.

Article continues after ad

Briar rampages onto the Rift

Newest champion Briar will be coming to the rift in Patch 13.18. This hungry vampire will stop at nothing to hunt down her prey with immense healing and chasing potential. Whilst being a somewhat simple champion, we’ll have to wait and see what players can pull with her.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends Patch 13.18 early notes

Champions

Bard

Passive: Traveler’s Call

Movement speed duration increased: 7 seconds >>> 20 seconds

Number of stacks increased: 5 >>> 10

W: Caretaker’s Shrine

New effect: now stores 2 charges of the ability with an 18 second recharge timer

Bonus movement speed reduced: 30% at all ranks >>> 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

New effect: bonus movement speed now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Shrine charge timer reduced: 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Briar

released this patch

Irelia

R: Vanguard’s Edge

Cooldown reduced: 140 – 100 seconds >>> 125 – 85 seconds

Gwen (Jungle)

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 109 >>> 115

Passive: Thousand Cuts

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Monster damage cap increased: 6 +10% AP >>> 15 + 20% AP

Jarvan IV

Passive: Martial Cadence

Passive damage reduced: 8% current HP >>> 6% current HP

Jhin

buffs coming soon

Kayn (Red)

Passive (Red Kayn): The Darkin Scythe

Passive healing reduced: 20 – 30% >>> 25% flat

R (Red Kayn): Umbral Trespass

Article continues after ad

AD ratio reduced: 13% per 100 bonus AD >>> 10% per 100 bonus AD

Kennen

E: Lightning Rush

Energy cost reduced: 100 – 80 >>> 80 flat

R: Slicing Maelstrom

Cooldown reduced: 120 seconds flat >>> 120 – 80

Rell

E: Full Tilt

Movement speed reduced: 15% – 25% >>> 12% – 20%

Senna (Crit)

Base Stats

Crit damage increased: 160.125 >>> 175% (now normal)

Thresh

W: Dark Passage

Shield per soul increased: 1.5 >>> 2

Tryndamere

Base Stats

Health growth reduced: 115 >>> 108

Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66

Xayah

Base Stats

Base health reduced: 660 >>> 630

Health growth increased: 102 >>> 106

E: Bladecaller

Cooldown increased: 13 – 9 seconds >>> 11 – 9 seconds

Zeri

nerfs coming soon

Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

AP increased: 70 >>> 85

Damage reduction reduced: 75% >>> 50%

Linger duration increased: 1.5 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Spear of Shojin

AD reduced: 60 >>> 55

Statikk Shiv (waveclear)

Minion damage reduced: 250 – 350 >>> 200 flat

AD increased: 45 >>> 50

Stormrazor