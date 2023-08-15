League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 Notes: champion, augment, and item changes

League of Legends Arena mode is coming through with its very own update, Patch 13.16, with a range of changes aimed to bring more of the roster in line with one another, bringing buffs and nerfs to see it through.

Arena has been a godsend for League of Legends players, giving the 14-year-old MOBA a breath of fresh air. Riot is looking to continue balancing with the mode, despite it being removed at the end of the Soul Fighter’s event.

If you’re looking to keep up with the latest updates on everything happening in the newest mode, here are the patch notes for Arena in League of Legends Patch 13.16.

When does LoL Arena Patch 13.16 go live?

League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 is expected to go live on August 16th, 2023, alongside the main patch. Patch 13.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.16 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Arena Patch 13.16?

Bunch of Buffs

Plenty of champions, items, and augments are receiving buffs in Patch 13.16. These include buffs to AP assassins like Ekko, Akali, and Evelynn, buffs to healing and shielding augments, and much more.

Numerous Nerfs

Like the buffs, there are plenty of nerfs coming to champions, items, and augments deemed slightly too powerful in the Arena. Champions like Fiora, Warwick, and Cassiopeia are getting their power tuned down a bit in Patch 13.16.

League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 notes

Champion Buffs

Akali

Passive Damage AD Scaling : +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD

: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD Passive Damage AP Scaling : +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD

: +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD W Energy Restoration : 100 ⇒ 150

: 100 ⇒ 150 Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff

Cho’Gath

Q Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 25

: 0 ⇒ 25 Q Base Damage : 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340

: 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340 Q Slow : 60% ⇒ 70%

: 60% ⇒ 70% E Base Damage : 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80

: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80 E Slow : 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

: 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 R Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 30

: 0 ⇒ 30 R Damage to Champions : 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750

: 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750 R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 ⇒ 100/150/200

Ekko

Passive Resonance Damage : 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)

: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP) Q First Hit Damage : 60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130

: 60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130 Q Second Hit Damage : 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

: 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) ⇒ 4% (+3% per 100 AP)

Evelynn

Q Base Damage : 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)

: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP) Q Bonus Magic Damage : 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)

: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP) W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 20

: 0 ⇒ 20 E Base Damage : 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health

: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 7% of maximum health

Ezreal

Q Damage : 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)

: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP) E Ability Haste : 15 (21.67/19.17/16.67/14.17/11.67) ⇒ (19.2/17/14.8/12.6/10)

: 15 (21.67/19.17/16.67/14.17/11.67) ⇒ (19.2/17/14.8/12.6/10) E Damage : 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)

: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP) R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 390/540/690 (+95% AP)

Hecarim

Q Damage : 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)

: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD) W Healing : 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies

: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies E Minimum Damage :30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)

:30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD) E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)

LeBlanc

Q Damage : 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP) (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)

: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP) (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).) W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 15

: 0 ⇒ 15 W Damage : 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)

: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP) R Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 15

: 0 ⇒ 15 R > Q Damage : 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP) R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)

Lee Sin

Q Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 30

: 0 ⇒ 30 W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp : 5-27% ⇒ 15-35%

: 5-27% ⇒ 15-35% W Shield Value : 50-250 ⇒ 60-300

: 50-250 ⇒ 60-300 E Base Damage : 35-155 ⇒ 55-195

: 35-155 ⇒ 55-195 E Slow: 20-80% ⇒ 40-80%

Nidalee

Passive Movement Speed : Bonus movement speed doubled

: Bonus movement speed doubled Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio : 50% ⇒ 80%

: 50% ⇒ 80% Q Cougar Form AD Ratio : 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD

: 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD W Maximum Traps : 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100

: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100 E Human Form Base Heal : 35-95 ⇒ 60-180

: 35-95 ⇒ 60-180 E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed : 20-60% ⇒ 40-80%

: 20-60% ⇒ 40-80% E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% ⇒ 80%

Nunu And Willump

Q Ability Haste : 30 ⇒ POST

: 30 ⇒ POST Q Damage : 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)

: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health) W Damage : 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)

: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP) R Damage : 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305

: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305 R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) ⇒ 85/95/105 (+40/50/60% bonus health)

Quinn

Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets : 10−95 (based on level) (+ 116%−150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5−109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% − 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage

: 10−95 (based on level) (+ 116%−150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5−109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% − 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage Q Damage : 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)

: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP) W Passive Attack Speed : 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%

: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70% W Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 100

: 0 ⇒ 100 R AD Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%

Sejuani

Passive Stun Hit Damage : 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health

: 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health CQ Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ 20

: 0 ⇒ 20 E Cooldown per Champion: 8 ⇒ 5

Sion

Q Minimum Base Damage : 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145

: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145 Q Maximum Base Damage : 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390

: 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390 CW Stacks per Champion Takedown : 15 ⇒ 45

: 15 ⇒ 45 E Armor Reduction : 20% ⇒ 40%

: 20% ⇒ 40% E Slow : 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%

: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75% R Minimum Damage : 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500

: 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500 R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 ⇒ 600/1000/1400

Tryndamere

Passive Fury Generation : Increased by 50%

: Increased by 50% Q Base Heal : 30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP)

: 30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP) Q Heal per Fury : 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP)

: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP) W Slow : 30-60% ⇒ 50-80%

: 30-60% ⇒ 50-80% W Ad Reduction: 20-80 ⇒ 30-120

Xerath

Q Base Damage : 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260

: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260 R Base Damage: 180/230/280 ⇒ 250/300/350

Champion Nerfs

Cassiopeia

Passive Bonus Movement Speed : Reduced by 30%

: Reduced by 30% W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30

Fiora

Passive True Damage : 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)

: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20

Warwick

Q % Health Damage : 6-10% ⇒ 5-9%

: 6-10% ⇒ 5-9% Q AD Ratio : 1.2% ⇒ 1%

: 1.2% ⇒ 1% E Ability Haste : 0 ⇒ -20

: 0 ⇒ -20 R Base Damage: 175-525 ⇒ 100-300

Augment Buffs

Banner of Command

Stats Given: Increased by 15% ⇒ Increased by 20%

Blunt Force

Percent AD Given: 10% ⇒ 15%

Circle of Death

Healing Converted to Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%

Combo Master

Phase Rush Movement Speed : 15-40% ⇒ 20-60%

: 15-40% ⇒ 20-60% Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) ⇒ 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)

Eureka

AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% ⇒ 25%

First Aid Kit

Heal and Shield Power: 20% ⇒ 25%

From Beginning to End

First Strike Damage Amplification : 11% ⇒ 15%

: 11% ⇒ 15% Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50- 100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)

Phenomenal Evil

Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50- 100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)

Tormentor

Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% ⇒ 5%

Augment Nerfs

Ok Boomerang

Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)

Restless Restoration

Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 ⇒ 30-150

Spirit Link

Damage Redirected : 30% ⇒ 25%

: 30% ⇒ 25% Healing Copied: 40% ⇒ 45%

Tank it or Leave it

Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 30%

With Haste

Haste as Movement Speed: 200% ⇒ 150%

Item Buffs

Ardent Censer

Attack Speed Granted : 30% ⇒ 40%

: 30% ⇒ 40% On-Hit Damage: 20 ⇒ 25

Edge of Night

Health: 325 ⇒ 400

Everfrost

Root/Slow Duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds

Galeforce

Cooldown : 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

: 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%

Goredrinker

Health : 200 ⇒ 300

: 200 ⇒ 300 Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Initial Proc Damage : 50-90 ⇒ 70-130

: 50-90 ⇒ 70-130 Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 120-200

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45

Kraken Slayer

Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield Strength: 400-1000 ⇒ 600-1200

Night Harvester

Cooldown: 30 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

Item Nerfs

Eclipse

Attack Damage : 60 ⇒ 50

: 60 ⇒ 50 Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 7%

Radiant Virtue