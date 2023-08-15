League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 Notes: champion, augment, and item changes
League of Legends Arena mode is coming through with its very own update, Patch 13.16, with a range of changes aimed to bring more of the roster in line with one another, bringing buffs and nerfs to see it through.
Arena has been a godsend for League of Legends players, giving the 14-year-old MOBA a breath of fresh air. Riot is looking to continue balancing with the mode, despite it being removed at the end of the Soul Fighter’s event.
If you’re looking to keep up with the latest updates on everything happening in the newest mode, here are the patch notes for Arena in League of Legends Patch 13.16.
When does LoL Arena Patch 13.16 go live?
League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 is expected to go live on August 16th, 2023, alongside the main patch. Patch 13.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.16 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Arena Patch 13.16?
Bunch of Buffs
Plenty of champions, items, and augments are receiving buffs in Patch 13.16. These include buffs to AP assassins like Ekko, Akali, and Evelynn, buffs to healing and shielding augments, and much more.
Numerous Nerfs
Like the buffs, there are plenty of nerfs coming to champions, items, and augments deemed slightly too powerful in the Arena. Champions like Fiora, Warwick, and Cassiopeia are getting their power tuned down a bit in Patch 13.16.
League of Legends Arena Patch 13.16 notes
Champion Buffs
Akali
- Passive Damage AD Scaling: +60% bonus AD ⇒ +70% bonus AD
- Passive Damage AP Scaling: +55% bonus AD ⇒ +65% bonus AD
- W Energy Restoration: 100 ⇒ 150
- Bugfix: Fixed a bug that was causing Akali to not properly receive +100 energy from the global Arena buff
Cho’Gath
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 25
- Q Base Damage: 80/140/200/260/320 ⇒ 100/160/220/280/340
- Q Slow: 60% ⇒ 70%
- E Base Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 32/44/56/68/80
- E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60
- R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30
- R Damage to Champions: 300/475/650 ⇒ 400/575/750
- R Health per Stack: 80/120/160 ⇒ 100/150/200
Ekko
- Passive Resonance Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+90% AP) ⇒ 33-154 (based on level) (+90% AP)
- Q First Hit Damage: 60/75/90/105/120 ⇒ 70/85/100/115/130
- Q Second Hit Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150
- W Passive Damage: 3% (+3% per 100 AP) ⇒ 4% (+3% per 100 AP)
Evelynn
- Q Base Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+30% AP) ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55 (+30% AP)
- Q Bonus Magic Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+30%AP)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 20
- E Base Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+3% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 5% of maximum health
- E Empowered Magic Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (+4% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 7% of maximum health
Ezreal
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+130% AD) (+15% AP) ⇒ 30/60/90/110/135 (+135% AD) (+17% AP)
- E Ability Haste: 15 (21.67/19.17/16.67/14.17/11.67) ⇒ (19.2/17/14.8/12.6/10)
- E Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+50% bonus AD) (+75% AP) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+50% bonus AD) (+80% AP)
- R Damage: 350/500/650 (+100% bonus AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 390/540/690 (+95% AP)
Hecarim
- Q Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 90% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/190 (90%Bonus AD)
- W Healing: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies ⇒ 35% (+3% of 100 bonus AD) of the damage dealt to enemies
- E Minimum Damage:30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+60% bonus AD)
- E Maximum Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220 (+120% bonus AD)
LeBlanc
- Q Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125/150/175 (+ 40% AP) (Note: total damage for consuming mark now 150/200/250/300/350 (+40% AP).)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
- W Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+60% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP)
- R Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15
- R > Q Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
- R > E Damage: 70/140/210 (+40% AP) ⇒ 90/160/230 (+50% AP)
Lee Sin
- Q Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 30
- W Lifesteal & Spell Vamp: 5-27% ⇒ 15-35%
- W Shield Value: 50-250 ⇒ 60-300
- E Base Damage: 35-155 ⇒ 55-195
- E Slow: 20-80% ⇒ 40-80%
Nidalee
- Passive Movement Speed: Bonus movement speed doubled
- Q Human Form Minimum Damage AP Ratio: 50% ⇒ 80%
- Q Cougar Form AD Ratio: 75% total AD ⇒ 120% total AD
- W Maximum Traps: 4/6/8/10 (based on level) ⇒ 100
- E Human Form Base Heal: 35-95 ⇒ 60-180
- E Human Form Bonus Attack Speed: 20-60% ⇒ 40-80%
- E Cougar Form AD Ratio: 0% ⇒ 80%
Nunu And Willump
- Q Ability Haste: 30 ⇒ POST
- Q Damage: 100/160/220/280/340 (+65% AP) (+5% bonus health) ⇒ 120/180/240/300/360(+70% AP) (+7% bonus health)
- W Damage: 180/225/270/315/360 (+150% AP) ⇒ 215/260/305/350/395 (+150% AP)
- R Damage: 625/950/1275 (+300% AP) ⇒ 655/980/1305
- R Shield: 65/75/85 (+150% AP) (+30/40/50% bonus health) ⇒ 85/95/105 (+40/50/60% bonus health)
Quinn
- Bonus Damage Against Vulnerable Targets: 10−95 (based on level) (+ 116%−150% (based on level) AD) bonus physical damage ⇒ 11.5−109.25 (based on level) (+ 118.4% − 157.5% (based on level) AD) physical damage
- Q Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+ 80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+90/100/110/120/130% AD) (+75% AP)
- W Passive Attack Speed: 28 / 36 / 44 / 52 / 60% ⇒ 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 / 70%
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 100
- R AD Ratio: 70% ⇒ 100%
Sejuani
- Passive Stun Hit Damage: 10% maximum health ⇒ 12% maximum health
- CQ Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 20
- E Cooldown per Champion: 8 ⇒ 5
Sion
- Q Minimum Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145
- Q Maximum Base Damage: 90/155/220/285/350 ⇒ 130/195/260/325/390
- CW Stacks per Champion Takedown: 15 ⇒ 45
- E Armor Reduction: 20% ⇒ 40%
- E Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%
- R Minimum Damage: 150/300/450 ⇒ 200/350/500
- R Maximum Damage: 400/800/1200 ⇒ 600/1000/1400
Tryndamere
- Passive Fury Generation: Increased by 50%
- Q Base Heal: 30-70 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60-140 (+50% AP)
- Q Heal per Fury: 0.5-2.3 (+1.2% AP) ⇒ 1-4 (+2% AP)
- W Slow: 30-60% ⇒ 50-80%
- W Ad Reduction: 20-80 ⇒ 30-120
Xerath
- Q Base Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 100/140/180/220/260
- R Base Damage: 180/230/280 ⇒ 250/300/350
Champion Nerfs
Cassiopeia
- Passive Bonus Movement Speed: Reduced by 30%
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -30
Fiora
- Passive True Damage: 3% (+4% per 100 bonus AD) ⇒ 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD)
- W Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20
Warwick
- Q % Health Damage: 6-10% ⇒ 5-9%
- Q AD Ratio: 1.2% ⇒ 1%
- E Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -20
- R Base Damage: 175-525 ⇒ 100-300
Augment Buffs
Banner of Command
- Stats Given: Increased by 15% ⇒ Increased by 20%
Blunt Force
- Percent AD Given: 10% ⇒ 15%
Circle of Death
- Healing Converted to Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%
Combo Master
- Phase Rush Movement Speed: 15-40% ⇒ 20-60%
- Electrocute Damage: 30-180 (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) ⇒ 50-250 (+45% bonus AD) (+30% AP)
Eureka
- AP Converted to Ability Haste: 20% ⇒ 25%
First Aid Kit
- Heal and Shield Power: 20% ⇒ 25%
From Beginning to End
- First Strike Damage Amplification: 11% ⇒ 15%
- Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50- 100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)
Phenomenal Evil
- Dark Harvest Damage: 25-75 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+6 per Stack) ⇒ 50- 100 (+35% Bonus AD) (+25% AP) (+10 per Stack)
Tormentor
- Burn Percent Maximum Health Damage: 4% ⇒ 5%
Augment Nerfs
Ok Boomerang
- Damage: 55-275 (+30% Bonus AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 45-225 (+25% Bonus AD) (+17% AP)
Restless Restoration
- Base Heal per 1000 Units Traveled: 50-150 ⇒ 30-150
Spirit Link
- Damage Redirected: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Healing Copied: 40% ⇒ 45%
Tank it or Leave it
- Critical Defend Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 30%
With Haste
- Haste as Movement Speed: 200% ⇒ 150%
Item Buffs
Ardent Censer
- Attack Speed Granted: 30% ⇒ 40%
- On-Hit Damage: 20 ⇒ 25
Edge of Night
- Health: 325 ⇒ 400
Everfrost
- Root/Slow Duration: 1 second ⇒ 1.5 seconds
Galeforce
- Cooldown: 45 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds
- Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%
Goredrinker
- Health: 200 ⇒ 300
- Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 55
Imperial Mandate
- Initial Proc Damage: 50-90 ⇒ 70-130
- Ally Proc Damage: 100-160 ⇒ 120-200
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45
Kraken Slayer
- Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Strength: 400-1000 ⇒ 600-1200
Night Harvester
- Cooldown: 30 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
Item Nerfs
Eclipse
- Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 50
- Proc Percent Maximum Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 7%
Radiant Virtue
- Health Strength: 6% of maximum health ⇒ 4% of maximum health