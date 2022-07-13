League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event details: Skins, missions, rewards

Andrew Amos . 1 hour ago

The League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event is primed to be the biggest of the year. With teasers hyping up the defense of Valoran City, players will be able to grind through missions to earn some great rewards ⁠— with skins to purchase along the way. Here’s what we know so far.

As far as League of Legends cosmetics go, Star Guardian is one of the most beloved skinlines. It also has its own intricate lore ⁠— no longer is just a squad of superstar shojo-inspired champions doing their thing, but they’re actually fighting back against an evil force.

The 2022 event is set to be a culmination of the storylines more than five years in the making with plenty of new skins, missions, and rewards for players to soak up as the story progresses.

This is what we know about the Star Guardian 2022 event so far in League of Legends, including when it goes live.

Riot Games Get ready for the big event of the year in League of Legends: Star Guardian’s return.

League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 skins

Riot are pulling out all the stops to make League of Legends’ Star Guardian 2022 event one of the game’s best — and it starts with the number of skins. With the trailer going out showing off Valoran City, players are getting ready to welcome a few friendly faces to the force battling back against Zoe.

Some champions have been confirmed: Riot has shown off Star Guardian skins for Ekko, Fiddlesticks, Kai’Sa, Nilah, and Sona as part of the first wave. Ekko is also getting a Prestige skin during the event — which will likely be available for event tokens rather than RP.

There’s more champions expected though after the trailer was the source of leaks about all the releases across the month-long event. Part 2, which went live on the PBE after LoL patch 12.13’s launch, includes Akali, Morgana, Quinn, Rell, Syndra, and Taliyah.

Some of the champions are joining Zoe’s side with Star Nemesis skins (namely Fiddlesticks and Morgana), while the rest are fighting back to save Valoran City. And although it’s not included in the League of Legends event, Xayah and Rakan are being “redeemed” after originally fighting for Zoe — how that story will be told through the in-game event remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure though: the sheer number of skins and promotion means we’re preparing for an event of the scale of 2021’s Ruination.

League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 missions

As part of the League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event, players will have to grind through missions to progress through the story and earn tokens for rewards. Whether it’ll follow a basic mission structure or a visual-novel style employed by Spirit Blossom in 2020 and Ruination in 2021 remains to be seen.

We will keep you updated with all the mission and story details about the event when they drop.

League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 rewards

Being hyped as one of the biggest events of the year, players should be able to earn a ton of rewards during the League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event.

While the skins will be gated behind real-money purchases, things like chromas, summoner icons, and more will be available in an in-game shop based on tokens earned throughout the event. We will list the exact rewards available once they’re confirmed.

The League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 event is set to drop on LoL patch 12.13, which went live on July 13, 2022. The event itself will go live a day after on July 14, 2022.

The event will run for exactly a month, with players having until August 15, 2022 to finish the storyline and collect all their rewards. Get ready for the grind all the way through Summer to help save Runeterra and Valoran City.