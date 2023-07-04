League of Legends patch 13.14 early notes: Naafiri joins the rift, the Arena opens

League of Legends patch 13.14 will bring some huge changes to the title, including a new champion Naafiri, an event, and a completely new game mode.

League of Legends‘ newest patch is one of the bigger ones of the year, introducing a whole new game mode, a new Soul Fighter event, new Skins, a new champion, and many more balance changes.

When does LoL Patch 13.14 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.14 is expected to go live on July 19, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.14 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.14 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.14?

Naafiri enters the Rift

The newest Darkin Assassin Naafiri will be released to live servers in Patch 13.14. The champion employs hounds that help her chase and take down her prey. Riot specifically wanted to make Naafiri an easier assassin, allowing players to hopefully pick up other assassins as well.

New Gamemode: Arena

Arena is Riot’s new 2v2v2v2 mode that will be joining the live servers in Patch 13.14. Arena will feature a round-based mode where players take turns 2v2ing in various arenas. Players will have the opportunity to purchase items and select augments as the game progresses, with the last duo standing the winner.

League of Legends patch 13.14 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

Q: The Darkin Blade

Base damage decreased: 10 – 90 >>> 10 – 70

AD Ratio: 60% – 80% >>> 60% – 100%

Minion damage: 55% flat >>> 55% – 70%

Lissandra

Q: Ice Shard

Now slows in an area instead of just the first target

R: Frozen Tomb

Minimum base heal: 90 – 190 >>> 100 – 200

Minimum AP heal ratio: 25% >>> 55%

Shyvana

Q: Twin Bite

AD ratio increased: 20% – 80% >>> 20% – 100%

Cooldown increased: 7 – 5 seconds >>> 8 – 6 seconds

Now grants 40% – 60% attack speed for the 2 attacks

E: Flame Breath

On-hit now scales with 1% max HP per 100 bonus AD

Volibear

W: Frenzied Maul

Heal increased: 8% – 16% >>> 8% – 20%

Xerath

Base stats

Mana decreased: 459 – 400

Passive: Mana Surge

Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds per kill

R: Rite of the Arcane

Missiles increased: 3 – 5 >>> 3 – 7

Base damage decreased: 200 – 300 >>> 200 – 280

AP ratio decreased: 45% >>> 40%

Now increases damage by 20 – 30 + 5% AP per champion hit

Zyra

Passive: Garden of Thorns

Plant damage taken from AOE spells reduced: 4 >>> 3

Bonus plant damage to monsters: 150% damage against non-epic monsters >>> 40 – 100 bonus magic damage (scaling with level) to all monsters

W: Rampant Growth

Seeds on first rank up: 1 >>> 2

E: Grasping Roots

No longer locks user from using flash when casting

R: Stranglethorns

Casting logic: Walk to position >>> Casts at max range

Items

Runaan’s Hurricane

On-hit increased: 15 >>> 30

AD ratio reduced: 50% >>> 40%

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Passive lethality now has melee and range split

Galeforce

Cooldown increased: 90 seconds >>> 120 seconds

Active base damage reduced: 150 – 350 >>> 150 – 300

Infinity Edge

Critical damage increased: 35% >>> 45%

AD reduced: 70 >>> 65

Trinity Force

Base AD per stack increased: 4% >>> 6%

Number of stacks reduced: 5 >>> 3

System

Ghost

Duration increased: 10 >>> 15 seconds

Takedowns no longer extend duration

Jungle changes