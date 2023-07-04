League of Legends patch 13.14 early notes: Naafiri joins the rift, the Arena opens
League of Legends patch 13.14 will bring some huge changes to the title, including a new champion Naafiri, an event, and a completely new game mode.
League of Legends‘ newest patch is one of the bigger ones of the year, introducing a whole new game mode, a new Soul Fighter event, new Skins, a new champion, and many more balance changes.
When does LoL Patch 13.14 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.14 is expected to go live on July 19, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.14 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.14 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.14?
Naafiri enters the Rift
The newest Darkin Assassin Naafiri will be released to live servers in Patch 13.14. The champion employs hounds that help her chase and take down her prey. Riot specifically wanted to make Naafiri an easier assassin, allowing players to hopefully pick up other assassins as well.
New Gamemode: Arena
Arena is Riot’s new 2v2v2v2 mode that will be joining the live servers in Patch 13.14. Arena will feature a round-based mode where players take turns 2v2ing in various arenas. Players will have the opportunity to purchase items and select augments as the game progresses, with the last duo standing the winner.
League of Legends patch 13.14 early notes
Champions
Aatrox
Q: The Darkin Blade
- Base damage decreased: 10 – 90 >>> 10 – 70
- AD Ratio: 60% – 80% >>> 60% – 100%
- Minion damage: 55% flat >>> 55% – 70%
Lissandra
Q: Ice Shard
- Now slows in an area instead of just the first target
R: Frozen Tomb
- Minimum base heal: 90 – 190 >>> 100 – 200
- Minimum AP heal ratio: 25% >>> 55%
Shyvana
Q: Twin Bite
- AD ratio increased: 20% – 80% >>> 20% – 100%
- Cooldown increased: 7 – 5 seconds >>> 8 – 6 seconds
- Now grants 40% – 60% attack speed for the 2 attacks
E: Flame Breath
- On-hit now scales with 1% max HP per 100 bonus AD
Volibear
W: Frenzied Maul
- Heal increased: 8% – 16% >>> 8% – 20%
Xerath
Base stats
- Mana decreased: 459 – 400
Passive: Mana Surge
- Cooldown reduced by 2 seconds per kill
R: Rite of the Arcane
- Missiles increased: 3 – 5 >>> 3 – 7
- Base damage decreased: 200 – 300 >>> 200 – 280
- AP ratio decreased: 45% >>> 40%
- Now increases damage by 20 – 30 + 5% AP per champion hit
Zyra
Passive: Garden of Thorns
- Plant damage taken from AOE spells reduced: 4 >>> 3
- Bonus plant damage to monsters: 150% damage against non-epic monsters >>> 40 – 100 bonus magic damage (scaling with level) to all monsters
W: Rampant Growth
- Seeds on first rank up: 1 >>> 2
E: Grasping Roots
- No longer locks user from using flash when casting
R: Stranglethorns
- Casting logic: Walk to position >>> Casts at max range
Items
Runaan’s Hurricane
- On-hit increased: 15 >>> 30
- AD ratio reduced: 50% >>> 40%
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Passive lethality now has melee and range split
Galeforce
- Cooldown increased: 90 seconds >>> 120 seconds
- Active base damage reduced: 150 – 350 >>> 150 – 300
Infinity Edge
- Critical damage increased: 35% >>> 45%
- AD reduced: 70 >>> 65
Trinity Force
- Base AD per stack increased: 4% >>> 6%
- Number of stacks reduced: 5 >>> 3
System
Ghost
- Duration increased: 10 >>> 15 seconds
- Takedowns no longer extend duration
Jungle changes
- Gold per treat increased: 20 >>> 25
- Blue buff ability haste changed:10 flat >>> 5 – 20
- Red buff damage reduced: 10 – 78 >>> 10 – 75
- Red buff melee slow reduced: 10% – 20% (1 – 11) to 5% – 20% ( 1 – 16)
- Red buff ranged slow changed: 5% – 10% (1 – 11)