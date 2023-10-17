League of Legends Patch 13.21 early notes: K’sante buffs, Jinx & Caitlyn nerfs, more

Patch 13.21 brings further adjustments from the major tweaks the League of Legends devs brought in the previous update, including buffs to K’sante and nerfs to Caitlyn and Jinx.

The previous patch in League of Legends made some huge swings to the game. Whilst patch 13.20 was a bit of a buggy mess, the changes made have been rather monumental, and Riot is looking to do some more in this patch.

Patch 13.21 brings several significant changes to League of Legends. This is mainly in the form of buffs and nerfs to multiple champions as Riot attempts to bring the roster more in line with one another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When does LoL Patch 13.21 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.21 is expected to go live on 25 October 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.21 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.21 for your server:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.21?

K’sante, Caitlyn & Jinx changes

Out of the major changes that took place in Patch 13.20, K’sante and Jinx were two of the most changed. Riot is looking to give some love back to the top laner after his rework. Conversely, the developers are looking to shave off some power from ADCs Caitlyn & Jinx, who have risen to power in the bottom lane.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Jinx’s recent buffs have seen her take off in power, with ridiculous amounts of attack speed.

Mage Jungler changes

Riot is also looking to make some adjustments to several mage champions so that they can have improved viability in the jungle. Morgana, Brand, and Zyra are receiving changes to better enable their jungle experience.

League of Legends Patch 13.21 early notes

Champions

Aurelion Sol

Nerfs coming soon

Bel’Veth

Buffs coming soon

Briar

Nerfs coming soon

Brungle (Brand Jungle)

Adjustments coming soon

Caitlyn (Lethality Build)

Nerfs coming soon

Dr Mundo

Nerfs coming soon

Hecarim

Buffs coming soon

Jinx

Nerfs coming soon

K’sante

Buffs coming soon

Kha’Zix

Buffs coming soon

LeBlanc

Buffs coming soon

Master Yi

Buffs coming soon

Jorgana (Morgana Jungle)

Buffs coming soon

Rammus

Nerfs coming soon

Supportaphine (Seraphine Support)

Adjustments coming soon

Tahp Kench (Tahm Kench Top)

Buffs coming soon

Varus

Buffs coming soon

Zungle (Zyra Jungle)

Adjustments coming soon

Items

Hullbreaker

Adjustments coming soon

System

First Strike

Nerfs coming soon

Phase Rush