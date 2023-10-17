League of Legends Patch 13.21 early notes: K’sante buffs, Jinx & Caitlyn nerfs, more
Cafe Cuties Rumble Splash Art
Patch 13.21 brings further adjustments from the major tweaks the League of Legends devs brought in the previous update, including buffs to K’sante and nerfs to Caitlyn and Jinx.
The previous patch in League of Legends made some huge swings to the game. Whilst patch 13.20 was a bit of a buggy mess, the changes made have been rather monumental, and Riot is looking to do some more in this patch.
Patch 13.21 brings several significant changes to League of Legends. This is mainly in the form of buffs and nerfs to multiple champions as Riot attempts to bring the roster more in line with one another.
When does LoL Patch 13.21 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.21 is expected to go live on 25 October 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.21 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.21 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.21?
K’sante, Caitlyn & Jinx changes
Out of the major changes that took place in Patch 13.20, K’sante and Jinx were two of the most changed. Riot is looking to give some love back to the top laner after his rework. Conversely, the developers are looking to shave off some power from ADCs Caitlyn & Jinx, who have risen to power in the bottom lane.
Mage Jungler changes
Riot is also looking to make some adjustments to several mage champions so that they can have improved viability in the jungle. Morgana, Brand, and Zyra are receiving changes to better enable their jungle experience.
League of Legends Patch 13.21 early notes
Champions
Aurelion Sol
- Nerfs coming soon
Bel’Veth
- Buffs coming soon
Briar
- Nerfs coming soon
Brungle (Brand Jungle)
- Adjustments coming soon
Caitlyn (Lethality Build)
- Nerfs coming soon
Dr Mundo
- Nerfs coming soon
Hecarim
- Buffs coming soon
Jinx
- Nerfs coming soon
K’sante
- Buffs coming soon
Kha’Zix
- Buffs coming soon
LeBlanc
- Buffs coming soon
Master Yi
- Buffs coming soon
Jorgana (Morgana Jungle)
- Buffs coming soon
Rammus
- Nerfs coming soon
Supportaphine (Seraphine Support)
- Adjustments coming soon
Tahp Kench (Tahm Kench Top)
- Buffs coming soon
Varus
- Buffs coming soon
Zungle (Zyra Jungle)
- Adjustments coming soon
Items
Hullbreaker
- Adjustments coming soon
System
First Strike
- Nerfs coming soon
Phase Rush
- Nerfs coming soon