LoL patch 14.14 early notes: Aurora release, balance changes, more

LoL patch 14.14 early notes: Aurora release, balance changes, moreRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.14 is swiftly hitting the live servers, the new update bringing mage Aurora as well as further balance changes to the rest of the roster.
The newest patch for League of Legends is looking to shake up the meta once more by introducing new champion Aurora into the mix. Alongside the new character arrives further balance changes to the roster, particularly to AP champions.
When does League Patch 14.14 go live?
League of Legends Patch 14.14 is expected to go live on July 17, 2024. Patch 14.14 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.14 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in League patch 14.14?
Aurora release
Aurora will be joining the League of Legends roster in patch 14.14. A mid-range mid laner mage who’s capable of dipping and dashing around the battlefield, she’ll take some time to learn but will reward players willing to investigate further into this new champion.
Balance changes
As per usual, Patch 14.14 will bring further balance changes to the rest of the roster with several AP champions like Nidalee, Aurelion Sol, Lillia, and Rumble being targeted for changes. Alongside that, Hecarim and Milio are also receiving some changes too.
League of Legends patch 14.14 early notes
Champions
Aurelion Sol
Base Stats
- Base AD increased: 55 >>> 58
- Attack range increased: 550 >>> 575
Q: Breath of Light
- Now consumers mana immediately instead of after 1 second
W: Astral Flight
- Cast range increased: 1200 flat >>> 1500-1900
- Stardust ratio reduced: 750% >>> 650%
E: Singularity
- Mana cost reduced: 80-100 >>> 80 flat
- Pets are no longer reduced to zero speed
R: Falling Star/ The Skies Descend
- Base damage increased: 150-350 >>> 200-450
- R AP ratio increased: 65% >>> 75%
- R2 shockwarve damage reduced: 100% of R1 >>> 85% of R1
Aurora
- Released this patch, you can read more about her kit here
Hecarim
Base Stats
- Health growth increased: 99 >>> 106
W: Spirit of Dread
- Healing increased: 20% >>> 25%
- Duration reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
- Cooldown reduced: 16-14 seconds >>> 14 flat
E: Devastating Charge
- Cooldown changed: 18 seconds flat >>> 20-16 seconds
Lillia
Passive: Dream Laden Bough
- Healing on subsequent targets reduced: 33% >>> 15%
E: Swirlseed
- Base damage reduced: 70-170 >>> 60-160
- AP ratio reduced: 60% >>> 50%
Milio
Passive: Fired Up!
- AD ratio reduced: 15% flat >>> 7-15% (1/6/9)
- Base damage reduced: 15-50 >>> 10-50
Q: Ultra Mega Fire Kick
- Range increased: 1000 >>> 1200
- Cooldown reduced: 12 seconds >>> 10 seconds
W: Cozy Campfire
- Recast range increased: 700 >>> 3000
E: Warm Hugs
- Base shield reduced: 60-180 >>> 45-165
- AP ratio increased: 30% >>> 45%
- Recharge timer increased: 17-13 seconds >>> 17 seconds flat
Nidalee
W: Pounce
- Damage reduced: 60-210 >>> 55-190
- Now has a 50% bonus AD ratio
E: Swipe
- Base damage reduced: 80-260 >>> 60-225
- Bonus AD ratio increased: 40% >>> 70%
- AP ratio reduced: 45% >>> 40%
Rumble
Q: Flamespitter
- Base damage reduced: 125-185 >>> 80-180
- Minion damage increased: 55-75% >>> 71-75%