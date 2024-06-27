LoL patch 14.14 early notes: Aurora release, balance changes, more

League of Legends patch 14.14 is swiftly hitting the live servers, the new update bringing mage Aurora as well as further balance changes to the rest of the roster.

The newest patch for League of Legends is looking to shake up the meta once more by introducing new champion Aurora into the mix. Alongside the new character arrives further balance changes to the roster, particularly to AP champions.

When does League Patch 14.14 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.14 is expected to go live on July 17, 2024. Patch 14.14 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.14 for your server:

Article continues after ad

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in League patch 14.14?

Aurora release

Aurora will be joining the League of Legends roster in patch 14.14. A mid-range mid laner mage who’s capable of dipping and dashing around the battlefield, she’ll take some time to learn but will reward players willing to investigate further into this new champion.

Article continues after ad

Balance changes

As per usual, Patch 14.14 will bring further balance changes to the rest of the roster with several AP champions like Nidalee, Aurelion Sol, Lillia, and Rumble being targeted for changes. Alongside that, Hecarim and Milio are also receiving some changes too.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends patch 14.14 early notes

Champions

Aurelion Sol

Base Stats

Base AD increased: 55 >>> 58

Attack range increased: 550 >>> 575

Q: Breath of Light

Now consumers mana immediately instead of after 1 second

W: Astral Flight

Cast range increased: 1200 flat >>> 1500-1900

Stardust ratio reduced: 750% >>> 650%

E: Singularity

Mana cost reduced: 80-100 >>> 80 flat

Pets are no longer reduced to zero speed

R: Falling Star/ The Skies Descend

Base damage increased: 150-350 >>> 200-450

R AP ratio increased: 65% >>> 75%

R2 shockwarve damage reduced: 100% of R1 >>> 85% of R1

Aurora

Released this patch, you can read more about her kit here

Hecarim

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 99 >>> 106

W: Spirit of Dread

Healing increased: 20% >>> 25%

Duration reduced: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Cooldown reduced: 16-14 seconds >>> 14 flat

E: Devastating Charge

Cooldown changed: 18 seconds flat >>> 20-16 seconds

Lillia

Passive: Dream Laden Bough

Healing on subsequent targets reduced: 33% >>> 15%

E: Swirlseed

Base damage reduced: 70-170 >>> 60-160

AP ratio reduced: 60% >>> 50%

Milio

Passive: Fired Up!

AD ratio reduced: 15% flat >>> 7-15% (1/6/9)

Base damage reduced: 15-50 >>> 10-50

Q: Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Range increased: 1000 >>> 1200

Cooldown reduced: 12 seconds >>> 10 seconds

W: Cozy Campfire

Recast range increased: 700 >>> 3000

E: Warm Hugs

Base shield reduced: 60-180 >>> 45-165

AP ratio increased: 30% >>> 45%

Recharge timer increased: 17-13 seconds >>> 17 seconds flat

Nidalee

W: Pounce

Damage reduced: 60-210 >>> 55-190

Now has a 50% bonus AD ratio

E: Swipe

Base damage reduced: 80-260 >>> 60-225

Bonus AD ratio increased: 40% >>> 70%

AP ratio reduced: 45% >>> 40%

Rumble

Q: Flamespitter