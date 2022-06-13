How does Riot’s Xbox Game Pass content work? League of Legends & Valorant rewards

Riot Games and Microsoft are partnering to give players plenty of content through Xbox Game Pass for League of Legends, Valorant, and other titles. Here’s how it works, and exactly what’s on offer for players.

As Xbox Game Pass expands its PC repertoire, Riot Games is getting in on the action. The developer behind League of Legends, Valorant, and other titles is partnering with the service to give players plenty of free rewards and bonus content.

If you want to get a headstart in any Riot game, or just want to progress quicker, you should look into picking up Xbox Game Pass once the bonuses go live. Here’s how it’ll work.

How does Riot Games’ Xbox Game Pass partnership work?

Announced on June 12, Riot Games will be offering players rewards through the Xbox Game Pass membership program for all of their live-service titles. This includes League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

It will be bundled into the monthly subscription service, which costs $9.99 USD. With the subscription active, and your Riot account linked to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll passively accrue rewards just by playing ⁠— as well as get a kickstart if you’re missing out on some content.

Xbox Game Pass rewards for Riot Games titles

There will be Xbox Game Pass rewards for all live-service Riot Games titles, including League of Legends and Valorant. Initial details can be found below:

League of Legends: All 160+ champions given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new champion as they’re released

All 160+ champions given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new champion as they’re released Valorant: All 18 agents given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new agent as they’re released

All 18 agents given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new agent as they’re released Teamfight Tactics: Access to a rotating cast of Tier 1 Little Legends to equip in-game

Access to a rotating cast of Tier 1 Little Legends to equip in-game League of Legends: Wild Rift: All 80+ champions given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new champion as they’re released

All 80+ champions given to players for free, plus day-one access for each new champion as they’re released Legends of Runeterra: Access to the Foundations Set to help build decks in-game

Players will also generally earn bonus experience across titles to help progress through levels faster.

Rewards like free champions, agents, and decks will be revoked if you end your Xbox Game Pass membership. However other content earned in “normal ways”, according to Riot’s Joe Hixson, will remain linked to the account.

“Everything earned from gameplay will stay unlocked later if you let your subscription lapse. That’s part of the reason for the bonus experience that also comes with a linked account,” he said. “I’ve seen people comparing it to the Riot Unlocked model that’s used in PC Bangs and that’s very close to what we’re doing here.”

Seeing some questions about hie the @riotgames / @XboxGamePass partnership. You’ll still be able to unlock Champions/Little Legends/Cards/Agents in the normal ways while playing with an account linked to Game Pass. Everything earned from gameplay will then stay unlocked… — Joe Hixson (@JoeHixson) June 12, 2022

When does the Xbox Game Pass and Riot Games partnership start?

Riot Games and Microsoft will be launching the bonus Xbox Game Pass content in Winter 2022/23 ⁠— so look out in the second-half of this year for more details on how to sign-up to get your hands on it all.

If you’re missing out on a few agents or champions, or just want to get content like skins at an accelerated rate, Xbox Game Pass might be the one-stop shop for players of all Riot games soon enough.