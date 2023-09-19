League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes: All balance changes for Worlds 2023

Patch 13.19 for League of Legends brings plenty of balance changes to several champions and items leading up to the World Finals for 2023.

It’s a new week for a new patch in League of Legends. Patch 13.19 will be the patch Worlds 2023 will be played on, so Riot is looking to tune a bunch of pro play favorites to ensure fairness throughout the tournament.

When does LoL Patch 13.19 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.19 is expected to go live on 27 September 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.19 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.19 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.19?

Balance Changes for Worlds 2023

Patch 13.19 is the patch that Worlds 2023 will be played in. As such, Riot is making sure to make tweaks to champions that see a lot of usage in professional play, this includes champions like Tristana, Gangplank, and Zeri.

League of Legends Patch 13.19 early notes

Champions

Galio

Buffs coming soon

Gangplank

Buffs coming soon

Jhin

Buffs coming soon

Lee Sin

Buffs coming soon

Lissandra

Buffs coming soon

Nunu

Buffs coming soon

Pyke

Buffs coming soon

Rek’Sai

Nerfs coming soon

Renekton

Nerfs coming soon

Syndra

Buffs coming soon

Twitch

Buffs coming soon

Zeri

Nerfs coming soon

Ziggs

Buffs coming soon

Items

Randuin’s Omen

Buffs coming soon

Seeker’s Armguard