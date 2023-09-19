GamingLeague of Legends

League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes: All balance changes for Worlds 2023

Gangplank Splash ArtRiot Games

Patch 13.19 for League of Legends brings plenty of balance changes to several champions and items leading up to the World Finals for 2023.

It’s a new week for a new patch in League of Legends. Patch 13.19 will be the patch Worlds 2023 will be played on, so Riot is looking to tune a bunch of pro play favorites to ensure fairness throughout the tournament.

When does LoL Patch 13.19 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.19 is expected to go live on 27 September 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.19 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Article continues after ad

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.19 for your server:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • 3 AM PT (NA)
  • 5 AM GMT (EUW)
  • 3 AM CET (EUNE)
  • 8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.19?

Balance Changes for Worlds 2023

Patch 13.19 is the patch that Worlds 2023 will be played in. As such, Riot is making sure to make tweaks to champions that see a lot of usage in professional play, this includes champions like Tristana, Gangplank, and Zeri.

League of Legends Patch 13.19 early notes

Champions

Galio

  • Buffs coming soon

Gangplank

  • Buffs coming soon

Jhin

  • Buffs coming soon

Lee Sin

  • Buffs coming soon

Lissandra

  • Buffs coming soon

Nunu

  • Buffs coming soon

Pyke

  • Buffs coming soon

Rek’Sai

  • Nerfs coming soon

Renekton

  • Nerfs coming soon

Syndra

  • Buffs coming soon

Twitch

  • Buffs coming soon

Zeri

  • Nerfs coming soon

Ziggs

  • Buffs coming soon

Items

Randuin’s Omen

  • Buffs coming soon

Seeker’s Armguard

  • Buffs coming soon

Related Topics