League of Legends patch 13.19 early notes: All balance changes for Worlds 2023
Patch 13.19 for League of Legends brings plenty of balance changes to several champions and items leading up to the World Finals for 2023.
It’s a new week for a new patch in League of Legends. Patch 13.19 will be the patch Worlds 2023 will be played on, so Riot is looking to tune a bunch of pro play favorites to ensure fairness throughout the tournament.
When does LoL Patch 13.19 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.19 is expected to go live on 27 September 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.19 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.19 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.19?
Balance Changes for Worlds 2023
Patch 13.19 is the patch that Worlds 2023 will be played in. As such, Riot is making sure to make tweaks to champions that see a lot of usage in professional play, this includes champions like Tristana, Gangplank, and Zeri.
League of Legends Patch 13.19 early notes
Champions
Galio
- Buffs coming soon
Gangplank
- Buffs coming soon
Jhin
- Buffs coming soon
Lee Sin
- Buffs coming soon
Lissandra
- Buffs coming soon
Nunu
- Buffs coming soon
Pyke
- Buffs coming soon
Rek’Sai
- Nerfs coming soon
Renekton
- Nerfs coming soon
Syndra
- Buffs coming soon
Twitch
- Buffs coming soon
Zeri
- Nerfs coming soon
Ziggs
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Randuin’s Omen
- Buffs coming soon
Seeker’s Armguard
- Buffs coming soon