What Mythic items should ADC mains buy in League Season 11? - Dexerto

League of Legends has had a massive switch-up in Season 11; after ten years, items have been overhauled, leaving many LoL fans in the dark on what to buy from the shopkeeper in League’s new era; here’s which powerful Mythic items ADC players should be adding to their build.

Whether you’re new to League of Legends this season, or have been playing for the past decade, the new Season 11 preseason item overhaul has left LoL fans in the dark.

The main change, outside of a host of reworked items, new legendaries, and even a slate of new jungle starters, are “mythics” ⁠— ultra-powerful items that hand out hefty stat boosts, and grant other items you buy small power-ups at the same time. These have become ‘must-buy’ options in Season 11 preseason so far.

The trick to winning in LoL at the moment is your mythic choice. There’s plenty to choose from, and it can be daunting; we’ve picked out some of the best and which champions to buy them on, so you can get the edge in Season 11 and beyond.

Galeforce

The newest bow added to the League of Legends arsenal, Galeforce, is everything you could want in an ADC item pick. For 3400 gold the item comes packed with 55 attack damage, 20% attack speed, and 20% critical strike chance to boot.

The real kicker, however, is its active, “Cloudburst.” Many ADC champions are often relatively slow and mobile, making them easy targets. Cloudburst changes all of this in Season 11.

The active grants ADC characters ⁠— or anyone that buys it ⁠— a short dash and three missiles shot out in any direction. It also heaps 3% move speed on every legendary item you finish in any battle on Summoner’s Rift.

Galeforce dishes out all the stats an ADC could need, while also helping one of the role’s biggest weaknesses; expect it to become a core buy on most marksman.

Champions to buy Galeforce on:

Xayah

Jhin

Miss Fortune

Jinx

Kog’Maw

Kai’Sa

When to buy: Galeforce is a strong buy on any immobile ADC pick, like Jhin, Jinx, Kog’Maw, and more. If you need to scoot around or dodge spells, buy Galeforce.

Immortal Shieldbow

Here it is ⁠— the all-star ADC mythic item in Season 11. Galeforce is certainly the funnest, and Kraken Slayer will be knocking on the door to this title, but right now Immortal Shieldbow has solidified itself as the “first-try” item on any ADC.

The Shieldbow is definitely a defensive pick. It dolls out attack damage (50), attack speed (15%), critical strike chance (20%) and life steal (12%) as well as gifting all other completed legendary items 5 attack damage and 50 health on top of the base stats.

The bow’s unique perk, “Lifeline,” is nothing new. It has appeared on ADC items like Maw of Malmortius and Bloodrinker in the past, but that was only spell-focused.

In Season 11, marksmen now have access to the stronger Streak’s Gage version, while boosting their stats too. It’s not exactly Guardian’s Angel ⁠— a good item to combo it with ⁠— but a 250-700 shield is nothing to spit at either.

Champions to buy Immortal Shieldbow on:

Ashe

Samira

Miss Fortune

Kalista

Sivir

Xayah

When to buy: Buy the Immortal Shieldbow when you need to live through fights. If enemy champions are diving the backline, you can’t go wrong with safety.

Kraken Slayer

“True damage.” It’s the offensive stat every marksman loves in their item toolkit, and the third bot lane mythic, Kraken Slayer, has it in spades, and then some.

The harpoon’s unique bonus, “Bring it Down,” grants 60 +30% bonus true damage to every third auto-attack. That means once you fork out the 3400 gold, your going to start dishing out some serious damage to carries and tanks alike.

On top of true damage, Kraken Slayer also gives 60 attack damage, 25% attack speed, and 20% crit chance ⁠— the best raw AD stats of the preseason items.

Kraken Slayer also gives a strong 10% extra attack speed on every single finished legendary item. That means once you’re full build, the mythic will be granting 65% attack speed across the board, and dealing hefty true damage every third hit.

Read More: All new Mythic and Legendary items in League Season 11

Right now, the harpoon item is in a battle with Shieldbow for the “must-pick” mythic of the season. For defence, take the bow. For pure offensive power, Kraken Slayer is the pick.

Champions to buy Kraken Slayer on:

Vayne

Kai’Sa

Tristana

Jinx

Lucian

Varus

When to buy: Your job in this game is to dish out maximum damage in front-to-back fights against meaty tanks? Scoop up the Kraken Slayer, and get to work.

Other possible ADC mythic picks

There are a few Mythic items we’ve not listed as our core ADC picks too. Eclipse, a lethality item, is one option. Jhin players have been picking up this 3200 gold item for its penetration omni vamp (10%), and access to shredding lethality (18).

Eclipse’s passive, “Ever Rising Moon,” gives 8% extra damage, a hearty helping of move speed, and a shield. Try it out on the Virtuoso; you won’t be disappointed.

The final pick is Trinity Force, and that’s no surprise. ADC champions like Ezreal have been building TF since the early days of League of Legends, and ⁠— for now, at least ⁠— that doesn’t look like it’s going to be changing any time soon either.

Trinity Force is relatively similar, with its old “Spellblade” unique paired with “Swift Blades,” which gives extra move speed.

The mythic gives attack damage, attack speed, health, and ability haste as well, making it a great buy just on pure base stats in Season 11.