 What is Omni Vamp in League of Legends? Stats, items, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

What is Omni Vamp in League of Legends? Stats, items, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 1:38

by Isaac McIntyre
Vladimir goes for the kill in League of Legends.
Riot Games

Share

League of Legends Season 11

League of Legends is getting a new defensive stat, “Omni Vamp,” as part of the Season 11 preseason update ⁠— here’s everything we know about the vampiric healing ability so far, including what items have it, how it works, and more.

The new LoL season is set to turn the long-standing game on its head on Nov. 11 with the arrival of the huge Season 11 item overhaul. The shop rework is bringing with it a raft of new “mythic” and upgraded items, and two new stats.

The first, Ability Haste, is quite simple; it’s an overhauled cooldown reduction stat, with the kicker that it’s uncapped. The second new League of Legends stat, “Omni Vamp,” is a little bit more complicated. Here’s everything you need to know.

Controversial LoL stat "spell vamp" is getting a makeover in Season 11.
Riot Games
Controversial LoL stat “spell vamp” is getting a makeover in Season 11.

How does Omni Vamp work?

Omni Vamp is a defensive stat that heals champions through damage. When a character with the stat is hit by any physical, magic, or true damage, a percentage of that health damage will instead be turned into healed health, which stacks.

The heal is calculated post-resistances. That means it will heal after the incoming damage has been sliced down by magic resistance, armor, or any kind of damage reduction found in a specific champion’s ability pool.

The effectiveness of the defensive stat is reduced by 33 percent by area of effect (AOE) spells and pet abilities. The stat has 46.5 gold value per percentage point.

Physical Vamp

There is also a stat sub-type, called “Physical Vamp.” At the moment this effect is only found on Sanguine Blade, as well as the Elixir of Wrath consumable, but it may be added to more League items and abilities moving forward.

Physical Vamp converts a percentage of all physical damage into health, but does not work for magic or true damage. It also is reduced by 33% for AOE and pet spells.

The new defensive stat will have a sub-stat too, Physical Vamp.
Riot Games
The new defensive LoL stat will have a sub-stat too, ‘Physical Vamp.’

How is it different to ‘Spell Vamp’?

There’s a few key differences between the new defensive stat, and the legacy “Spell Vamp,” which can be found on a few items and champions.

Spell Vamp existed in the early stages of League of Legends, before being “killed” from the game in mid-2016. Riot binned the stat in Season 6 due to being “unable to get this statistic to be purchased by anyone but Vladimir” in its lifespan.

The stat originally appeared on Maw of Malmortius and Spirit Visage, and on Lee Sin, Olaf, and Trundle. These items and champions were reworked slightly after its removal.

“Spell Vamp” as a term hasn’t appeared in League of Legends since, but Riot Games has used the stat, unnamed, in several items and champion reworks. This move to “Omni Vamp” appears to be the return of the stat in League patch 10.23.

Riot Games
Spell Vamp used to appear in Trundle (pictured), Lee Sin, and Olaf’s ability kits.

What items give Omni Vamp in League of Legends?

Heading into League of Legends season 11, Riot Games has confirmed all the preseason items that we’ll see right off the bat. That means we already know which new “mythic” and base items will boast Omni Vamp when it’s introduced.

Here’s a list of all items that currently give Omni Vamp in League of Legends:

  • Leeching Leer: 10% Omni Vamp, 1300 gold cost.
  • Eclipse: 10% Omni Vamp, 3200 gold cost.
  • Riftmaker: 15% Omni Vamp, 3200 gold cost.
  • Icathia’s Curse : 18% Omni Vamp, Ornn upgrade.
  • Ravenous Hydra: 15% Omni Vamp, 3300 gold cost.
  • Syzygy: 12% Omni Vamp, 3200 gold cost.
  • Sanguine Blade: 12% Physical Vamp, 3000 gold cost.

Omni Vamp has been added to the preseason 11 as part of the League item rework. Riot also added Ability Haste, and are considering changes for Grievous Wounds and Tenacity. Read the full League patch 10.23 notes here.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone integration: how it works, start date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 0:20 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 0:24

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone and Black ops character
Infinity Ward / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War allows players to bring over their weapons, skins, and more from Treyarch’s game into the battle royale title. Given they are two separate titles made by two separate studios, this may be a bit confusing. Here’s how it will work.

Black Ops Cold War includes three original modes: a campaign that’s a direct sequel to Black Ops 1, a highly anticipated multiplayer mode, and a Zombies experience that’s looking to be completely different from previous entries.

All of the above is par for the course with new CoD games in one way, shape, or form. That being said, for the first time ever, a Call of Duty game is crossing over with a previous title in the form of Warzone, which will be integrated with both BOCW and Modern Warfare. But how is it all going to work? Here’s what we know.

When does BOCW integrate with Warzone?

Black ops cold war characters in gunfight
Activision / Treyarch
Warzone is expected to come to Black Ops Cold War for Season One.

After previously being teased during the company’s investor’s call, Activision has announced that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be fully integrated with each other when the former’s first season launches on December 10, 2020.

According to Activision, this integration will see a slew of new content added to the game, including new weapons, and a “Classified Warzone experience”. The full extent of this new content is not yet clear, however.

While this is all slated to take place in December, players will be able to use their weapons from Black Ops Cold War when the game launches, so long as they’ve actually unlocked them in-game. In addition, operators from Black Ops Cold War will be playable in Warzone right on launch day, so you’ll be able to jump in with Adler, Woods, and others right from the start.

Loadouts and Weapons

Warzone BOCW integration
Treyarch
Players will be able to use both Black Ops Cold War & Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone.

While Warzone currently shares its loadout arsenal with Modern Warfare, it’s been confirmed that the guns from MW and BOCW multiplayer will both be available in Warzone

How it works is simple: Warzone players will be able to choose the weapon from each game that they want to utilize when making their loadouts. Each weapon will be designated with an icon indicated which game it’s from, in order to help differentiate similar guns.

That said, it is also worth noting that, although Warzone will include weapons from both games, you won’t be able to use BOCW guns in MW multiplayer and vice-versa.

Progression

Activision
Progression will be shared between Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare.

It’s been confirmed that Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War will be all share a singular progression system, which will kick in once Season 1 launches on December 10.

Players will be able to rank up in all three games simply by playing one of them, once the full integration occurs. Until then, BOCW progression will work separately from MW and Warzone.

On December 10, your rank in Warzone and Modern Warfare will be reset, in order to bring it in line with Black Ops Cold War’s leveling. No items will be lost, however, so you don’t have to grind all over again.

In addition, prestige mode is returning with the game, with a twist. The standard seasonal reset will now be implemented with aspects of the traditional prestige system. Rewards for ranking up through the 200 prestige levels include weapon blueprints, callings cards, and more.

Will there be a new Warzone map?

Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The official BOCW Season 1 roadmap teases something big for Warzone.

Warzone players are very familiar with Verdansk, as it is the game’s only map since launch. However, with the Cold War integration coming in December, many fans are expecting that the next chapter could take place on a new map entirely, or at least, a drastically changed version of the current location.

According to the Season 1 roadmap, on December 10, the game will get a “Classified Warzone Experience.” What exactly that will entail is yet to be confirmed, however, rumors and speculation from the key art released seems to point at a new map called Rebirth Island coming to the game.

Make sure to check back here regularly as we will be updating this info hub whenever anything new is announced.