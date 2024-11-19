T1 fans devastated as LoL Worlds 2024 winning roster breaks up

With his departure, Zeus has broken up the ZOFGK roster that has won LoL Worlds back-to-back, tearing apart one of the greatest League of Legends rosters of all time and leaving fans of this roster at a loss.

From the attitude of T1’s players after their win to the org celebrating the re-signing of their players one at a time, it appeared that this roster would be sticking together. But, as it turns out, Zeus would be ending his time with the org on his own terms.

Article continues after ad

He came in as a rookie and is leaving as a world-class top laner with 2 international titles under his belt.

So, who’s replacing him? Who could possibly be a better top lane option than Zeus?

Did T1 perhaps find a new rookie player they wanted to build up and bring in on a budget? After all, Zeus was a rookie at one point before he was rumored to be getting offers from other teams in the range of $3-4 million USD. Training up a new rookie would be a lot cheaper.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

No, T1 are bringing in a veteran LCK top laner instead, one who was consistently beaten by Zeus: Doran.

Fan sentiment has been almost universally negative, with a whole variety of crying emojis, people typing ‘no’ with enough o’s to fill your screen, worst trade deal of all time memes, “what the f**k”, and other reactions of complete disbelief.

It’s hard to say what happened in T1’s off-season that led them to this decision and whether or not Zeus left because he didn’t want to be with the team anymore, or if T1 wanted to make a change of their own accord.

Article continues after ad

There is the possibility that T1 couldn’t afford to retain the player, though it’s hard to imagine that Doran was that much cheaper considering he’s been a top 3 LCK top laner for years.

It’s also worth noting that Faker has yet to officially confirm he’s sticking with the team, though his current contract doesn’t expire until 2025. It’s safe to assume he’ll be sticking around, so Doran is likely to be the only roster change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zeus’ destination is unknown, though it’s impossible to imagine that he won’t be on a team next year.