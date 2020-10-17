 League of Legends' Mythic and Legendary items: stats, classes, more - Dexerto
League of Legends’ Mythic and Legendary items: stats, classes, more

Published: 17/Oct/2020 10:44 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 10:45

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

League Season 11

League of Legends is set for a massive overhaul of its item system in Preseason 2021, and Riot has revealed what to expect with the 23 Mythic and numerous Legendary items set to release in November.

The well-documented changes that are coming to the Rift are going to give every champion at least two Mythic items they can build into, according to Riot.

Although there’s going to be trial and error to see how they synergize with champions, “Mythic items are the cornerstones in your builds with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game,” Riot Games Producer Jessica ‘Safelocked’ Nam previously revealed.

Before now, we had a look at a few items for Marksmen, but the studio has now pulled back the curtain of what to expect for Preseason, though much of it can change once Season 11 is live.

Riot Games
Preseason 2021 is going to take out some items while introducing Mythic ones.

The idea with these Mythic items is to give players a much clearer sense of what to build up to and what those items will let your champion do.

As League continues to expand its player base, this will be instrumental for new players to quickly get a sense of what works and what doesn’t, while still letting theory-crafters experiment with different builds.

Riot previously explained that they wanted to keep about a third of all items the same, update another third, and make the final piece composed of completely new items for people to contend with.

Now we have a better idea of what the devs meant by that seeing as they’ve revealed all that will be coming when the Preseason 2021 item overhaul takes effect.

This, of course, doesn’t include the changes to the Item Shop, which will see the addition of a new interface and better item trees to follow.

While many of the new item changes have already been made available to test on PBE servers, the items listed are still subject to change before they are finally released on live servers.

Here are all the Mythic and Legendary items along with changes to the Jungle, courtesy of Riot Games.

Mythic Items

Marksman Mythics

Galeforce

Mobility

  • 3400 gold
  • +55 Attack Damage
  • +20% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • Active – Zephyr Strike: Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 105-300 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% against targets at 30% Health. (90 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

Kraken Slayer

Anti-tank

  • 3400 gold
  • +60 Attack Damage
  • +25% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • Harpoon: Every third Attack is enhanced, dealing an additional 80-120 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) true damage.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +10% Attack Speed.

Immortal Shieldbow

Survive burst

  • 3400 gold
  • +50 Attack Damage
  • +15% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +12% Life Steal
  • Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 150-650 (lv 1-18) shield for 3 seconds. In addition, gain 20% Life Steal for 8 seconds. (90 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items + 8 Armor and +8 Magic Resist.

Tank Mythics

Sunfire Aegis

Ramping damage

  • 3200 gold
  • +450 Health
  • +30 Armor
  • +30 Magic Resist
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (stacks 6 times).
  • Radiance: At max stacks, your basic attacks explode around you, burning nearby enemies for your Immolate damage for 3 seconds.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Frostfire Gauntlet

Slows enemies

  • 3200 gold
  • +350 Health
  • +50 Armor
  • +30 Magic Resist
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).
  • Frostfire: Attacks create a frost field that slows enemies by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health) for 1.5 seconds. (4 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 health and +7.5% Size.

Berserker Suit

Initiation

  • 3200 gold
  • +350 Health
  • +30 Armor
  • +50 Magic Resist
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Active – Pursuit: Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90 second cooldown)
  • Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

AD Assassin Mythics

Duskblade of Draktharr

Teamfight multikill

  • 3200 gold
  • +55 Attack Damage
  • +18 Lethality
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • Dusk: Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15 second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds is killed, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Eclipse

Dueling

  • 3200 gold
  • +55 Attack Damage
  • +18 Lethality
  • +10% Omnivamp
  • Moon Strike: Hitting a champion with 2 separate Attacks or Abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 10% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+80% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+60% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6 second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Armor Penetration.

Prowler’s Claw

Assassination

  • 3200 gold
  • +65 Attack Damage
  • +21 Lethality
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Active – From the Shadows: Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lv 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage and reducing their Armor by 30% for 3 seconds. (60 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +6 Lethality
Riot Games
Along with Mythic and Legendary changes, Riot is revamping the Item Shop in League.

AP Mythics (Mana)

Liandry’s Anguish

Anti-Tank

  • 3400 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +600 Mana
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • Torment: Your spells cause enemies to burn for 60 (+10% Ability Power) (+4% target’s maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds, shredding their Magic Resist by 5% per second for 4 seconds (up to 25%)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste

Luden’s Tempest

Burst damage

  • 3400 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +600 Mana
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • +10 Magic Penetration
  • Echo: Damaging an enemy with an Ability deals 100 (+15% Ability Power) additional magic damage to your target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds. (8 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

Everfrost

Slows enemies

  • 3400 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +200 Health
  • +600 Mana
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Active – Frigid Blast: Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead. (45 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15 Ability Power

AP Mythics (Non-Mana)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Mobility

  • 3200 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +250 Health
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Active – Fire Bolt: Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of rockets that deal 250-350 (lv 1-18) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 1 second. (40 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

Axamuk’s Folly

Magic Vamp

  • 3200 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • +150 Health
  • +10% Omnivamp
  • Corruption: For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Magic Penetration.

Night Harvester

Teamfight multikill

  • 3200 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +250 Health
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • The Reaping: Damaging an enemy champion deals 150-250 (lv1-18) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds. (60 second cooldown per champion)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste

AD Fighter Mythics

Trinity Force

Burst Damage

  • 3333 gold
  • +33 Attack Damage
  • +33% Attack Speed
  • +200 Health
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Swift Strikes: Your Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed and (5% Base Attack Damage) Base Attack Damage for 3 seconds. Base Attack Damage increase stacks up to 6 times.
  • Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals (200% base Attack Damage) bonus physical damage. (1.5 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15% Attack Speed

Goredrinker

Dueling

  • 3300 gold
  • +45 Attack Damage
  • +400 Health
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • +150% Base Health Regeneration
  • Active – Thirsting Slash: Deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle. Recover (20% total Attack Damage) Health + 12% missing Health for each champion hit. (15 second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste)
  • Aggression: Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing Health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health).
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3 Ability Haste and +5 Attack Damage

Stridebreaker

Slows Enemies

  • 3300 gold
  • +50 Attack Damage
  • +20% Attack Speed
  • +300 Health
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Nimble: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed on hit for 2 seconds, increased to 60 if it kills the unit.
  • Active – Swift Slash: Lunge a short distance and deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds. (20 second cooldown)
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed

Divine Devourer

Anti-Tank

  • 3300 gold
  • +40 Attack Damage
  • +400 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals bonus physical damage equal to 6% of your max Health. (1.5 second cooldown, 150% base Attack Damage minimum damage)
  • Feast: When Spellblade hits a champion, heal for 60% of the damage amount
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 Health

Enchanter Mythics

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Team mobility

  • 2600 gold
  • +300 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • +10% Move Speed
  • Active – Inspire: Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Survive burst

  • 2600 gold
  • +150 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • +30 Magic Resist
  • +30 Armor
  • Active – Intervention: Grant nearby allies a 260-430 (ally lv 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown)
  • Iron Aura: Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items a +2 Armor and Magic Resist increase to Iron Aura.

Moonstone Renewer

Healing over time

  • 2600 gold
  • +150 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • +100% Base Mana Regeneration
  • Vital Stream: When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, heal the most damaged nearby ally for 30-60 (lv 1-18) Health (2 second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 25% (max 100%).
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Imperial Mandate

Ally Burst

  • 2700 gold
  • +40 Ability Power
  • +200 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • +100% Base Mana Regen
  • Coordinated Fire: Abilities that slow or immobilize a champion deal 60-100 bonus magic damage and mark them for 4 seconds. Ally champion damage detonates the mark, dealing 60-100 bonus magic damage and granting you both 30% movement speed for 2 seconds. (6s cooldown per enemy champion).
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 15 Ability Power.
Riot Games
Not only will the Item Shop be retooled, but it will also have helpful hints to help players’ builds.

New Legendary Items

The Collector

  • 3000 gold
  • +45 Attack Damage
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +18 Lethality
  • Contract Killer: If you deal damage that would leave an enemy below 5% health, kill them. Kills grant you an additional 25 gold.

Navori Quickblade

  • 3400 Gold
  • +60 Attack Damage
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +30 Ability Haste
  • Nimble Strikes: Your critical strikes with Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate ability cooldowns by 20% of their remaining cooldown.

Force of Nature

  • 2900 gold
  • +350 Health
  • +55 Magic Resist
  • +7% Move Speed
  • Rhythm of Ionia: Taking Ability damage grants you +6 Move Speed and +4 Magic Resist for 5 seconds (stacks up to 5 times; 1 stack per unique ability).

Serpent’s Fang

  • 2800 gold
  • +60 Attack Damage
  • +18 Lethality
  • Shieldbreaker: You deal 300% additional damage to Shields.

Horizon Focus

  • 3000 gold
  • +100 Ability Power
  • Focus Fire: Damaging a champion with an Ability at over 850 range or Immobilizing them reveals the target and increases your damage dealt to them by 15% for 6 seconds.

Cosmic Drive

  • 3000 gold
  • +60 Ability Power
  • +200 Health
  • +30 Ability Haste
  • Spelldance: Dealing damage with abilities grants 10 (+20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.

Demonic Embrace

  • 3000 gold
  • +80 Ability Power
  • +400 Health
  • Passive – Azakana Gaze: Dealing Ability damage to a champion causes them to take 2% of their maximum Health as magic damage every second for 4 seconds. You gain 20 armor and magic resist while enemies are afflicted (+5 for each additional champion affected).

Serylda’s Grudge

  • 3000 gold
  • +50 Attack Damage
  • +30% Armor Penetration
  • +20 Ability Haste
  • The Grudge: Your damaging Abilities slow by 30% for 1 second.

Silverweave Legplates

  • 3000 gold
  • +35 Attack Damage
  • +200 Health
  • +35 Magic Resist
  • Active – Quicksilver: Remove all crowd control debuffs and gain +40% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for 3 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Chempunk Chainsword

  • 2700 gold
  • +45 Attack Damage
  • +200 Health
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Cursed: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. If the target is below 50% Health, this effect is increased to 60% Grievous Wounds.

Chemtech Fumigator

  • 2100 gold
  • +45 Ability Power
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • +100% Base Mana Regeneration
  • Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. Immobilizing enemy champions applies 60% Grievous Wounds instead.

Staff of Flowing Water

  • 2100 gold
  • +60 Ability Power
  • +15% Heal and Shield Power
  • +150% Base Mana Regeneration
  • Riptide: Healing or Shielding an ally grants you both 15% Move Speed and 20-40 (ally lv 1-18) Ability Power for 3 seconds.

Ancient Runestone

  • 1000 gold
  • Level 13 required to purchase.
  • Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.
  • Visions of Ixtal: If you have placed 20 Stealth Wards, transform this item into Ixtali Wardstone.

Ixtali Wardstone

  • Upgrades from Ancient Runestone
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.
  • Visions of Ixtal: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward caps by 1.

Ixtali Wardstone Upgrade

  • 2100 gold
  • +40 Ability Haste
  • +10% Move Speed
  • Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.
  • Visions of Ixtal: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward caps by 1.

Updated Legendary Items

Infinity Edge

  • 3400 gold
  • +80 Attack Damage
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • Infinite Precision: Gain an additional +8% Critical Strike Damage per 20% Critical Strike Chance.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • 3200 gold
  • +50% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • Guinsoo’s Exile: Attacks deal 40 attack damage On-Hit per 20% Critical Strike Chance, but can no longer critically strike.
  • Guinsoo’s Chaos: Every third Attack applies On-Hit effects twice.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • 3000 gold
  • +30 Attack Damage
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +30% Armor Penetration
  • Giant Slayer: Deal up to 20% bonus physical damage against champions with greater maximum health than you (maximum bonus at 2000 max Health difference).

Essence Reaver

  • 2900 gold
  • +40 Attack Damage
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +20 Ability Haste
  • Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals an additional (100% base Attack Damage) (+40% bonus Attack Damage) damage and restores 3% of your maximum mana. (1.5 second cooldown)

Phantom Dancer

  • 2900 gold
  • +40% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +7% Move Speed
  • Spectral Waltz: Attacks grant Ghosting and 7% Move Speed for 2 seconds. Attacking 5 times causes Spectral Waltz to also grant 40% Attack Speed.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

  • 3300 gold
  • +60 Armor
  • +60 Magic Resist
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Active – Monolith: Gain a 100 (+100% bonus Health) Shield that decays over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown)
  • Strength of Stone: Increase your Bonus Armor and Bonus Magic Resist by 3% for 6 seconds when a Champion deals damage to you (stacks up to 5 times, 1 per enemy).

Spirit Visage

  • 2900 gold
  • +450 Health
  • +40 Magic Resist
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Indomitable Will: Increases all healing received by 25% and all shielding received by 15%

Abyssal Mask

  • 2700 gold
  • +350 Health
  • +60 Magic Resist
  • Ruin: Immobilizing an enemy champion reduces their Armor and Magic Resist by 25% for 4 seconds.

Frozen Heart

  • 2700 gold
  • +80 Armor
  • +400 Mana
  • +20 Ability Haste
  • Winter’s Embrace: Reduces the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 15%.
  • Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to (7 per 1000 total Health), capped at 40% of the attack’s damage.

Randuin’s Omen

  • 2700 gold
  • +250 Health
  • +80 Armor
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Active: Briefly slow nearby enemies and reduce their Attack Damage by 10% and Critical Strike Damage by 20% for 4 seconds. (20 second cooldown)
  • Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to (7 per 1000 total Health), capped at 40% of the attack’s damage.

Titanic Hydra

  • 3300 gold
  • +30 Attack Damage
  • +550 Health
  • Titanic: Gain (1.5% total Health) bonus Attack Damage
  • Cleave: Basic attacks deal 5 (+1.5% bonus Health) bonus physical damage to your target and 40 (+3% bonus Health) bonus physical damage to other enemies in a cone on-hit. Cleave damage is also applied to structures.

Ravenous Hydra

  • 3300 gold
  • +65 Attack Damage
  • +20 Ability Haste
  • +15% Physical Vamp
  • Ravenous: Physical Vamp also applies to true damage you deal.
  • Cleave: Attacks deal up to (60% total Attack Damage) physical damage to other nearby enemies (minimum 12% total Attack Damage to enemies furthest away).

Black Cleaver

  • 3300 gold
  • +40 Attack Damage
  • +300 Health
  • +25 Ability Haste
  • Shred: Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their Armor by 4% for 6 seconds (max 24%).
  • Squish: Your Attacks and Abilities against enemies you’ve fully Shredded deal bonus physical damage equal to 5% of their missing health (2% for damage over time effects). (0.5 second cooldown)

Sterak’s Gage

  • 3100 gold
  • +50 Attack Damage
  • +400 Health
  • Rage: After dealing or taking damage against an enemy champion, restore (3% total Health) Health over 6 seconds. This stacks and refreshes per unique champion, up to 5 times.
  • Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain 200 Shield, plus (7.5% total Health) Shield per stack of Rage for 8 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Death’s Dance

  • 3100 gold
  • +50 Attack Damage
  • +40 Armor
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Ignore Pain: 35% of physical damage taken (15% for ranged) is dealt over 3 seconds instead.
  • Defy: Champion takedowns grant you 30% Move Speed for 2 seconds, cleanse Ignore Pain’s remaining damage, and heal you for (20% total Health) over the duration.

Wit’s End

  • 3100 gold
  • +40 Attack Damage
  • +40% Attack Speed
  • +40 Magic Resist
  • Cursed: Your basic attacks deal 15-80 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on hit and grant you 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Blade of the Ruined King

  • 2900 gold
  • +40 Attack Damage
  • +30% Attack Speed
  • +15% Life Steal
  • Ruined Edge: Attacks deal additional physical damage equal to 10% (8% for Ranged) of the target’s current Health On-Hit. (Max 60 bonus damage to minions and monsters.)
  • Siphon: Attacking a champion 3 times steals 25% Move Speed for 2 seconds. (20 second cooldown)

Zeke’s Convergence

  • 2400 gold
  • +300 Health
  • +30 Armor
  • +250 Mana
  • +20 Ability Haste
  • Active – Conduit: Designate an Accomplice. (60 second cooldown)
  • Convergence: When you immobilize an enemy, for the next 4 seconds your Accomplice’s attacks and spells deal 25-50 (lv 1-18) (+1.25% total Health) bonus magic damage to that enemy, once per attack or spell per enemy.

Champions can only be linked by one Zeke’s Convergence at a time.

Knight’s Vow

  • 2300 gold
  • +400 Health
  • +200% Base Health Regen
  • +10 Ability Haste
  • Active – Oathsworn: Designate an ally who is Worthy. (60 second cooldown)
  • Vow: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 15% of damage they take to you and if they have less than 50% health, gain 35% movement speed while moving towards them.

Champions can only be linked by one Knight’s Vow at a time.

Damage redirection stops if you have less than 30% health.

Mikael’s Crucible

  • 2100 gold
  • +30% Heal and Shield Power
  • +50 Magic Resist
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • +150% Base Mana Regen
  • Active – Quicksilver Gift: Remove all crowd control debuffs from an ally champion and heal them for 100-200 (lv 1-18). (120 second cooldown)

Mortal Reminder

  • 2700 gold
  • +20 Attack Damage
  • +25% Attack Speed
  • +20% Critical Strike Chance
  • +7% Move Speed
  • Cursed: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. Dealing 3 consecutive Attacks to an enemy champion enhances this effect to 60% Grievous Wounds against them until the effect ends.

Thornmail

  • 2700 gold
  • +350 Health
  • +60 Armor
  • Cursed: When struck by an attack, deal 10 (+10% bonus Armor) magic damage to the attacker and apply 40% Grievous Wounds for 2 seconds if they are a champion. Immobilizing enemy champions also applies 60% Grievous Wounds for 2 seconds.

Morellonomicon

  • 2500 gold
  • +70 Ability Power
  • +250 Health
  • Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. If the target is below 50% Health, this effect is increased to 60% Grievous Wounds.

Muramana

Transforms from Manamune

  • +35 Attack Damage
  • +750 Mana
  • +15 Ability Haste
  • Awe: Gain (3% maximum Mana) attack damage
  • Shock: Single target Abilities and Attacks on champions deal (5% maximum mana) bonus physical damage.

Seraph’s Embrace

Transforms from Archangel’s Staff

  • +80 Ability Power
  • +750 Mana
  • Awe: Gain (3% bonus mana) ability power
  • Empyrean: Increase your maximum mana by 5% (+2.5% per 100 ability power).
Riot Games
Riot’s framework for item balancing heading into League of Legends’ 2021 Preseason.

Evolved Legendary Items

The items below were evolved into some of the Mythics above.

  • Sunfire Cape (Sunfire Aegis)
  • Righteous Glory (Berserker Suit)
  • Iceborn Gauntlet (Frostfire Gauntlet)
  • Duskblade of Draktharr
  • Liandry’s Torment (Liandry’s Anguish)
  • Luden’s Echo (Luden’s Tempest)
  • Hextech Protobelt-01 (Hextech Rocketbelt)
  • Trinity Force
  • Shurelya’s Reverie (Shurelya’s Battlesong)
  • Locket of the Iron Solari

Removed Legendary Items

  • Adaptive Helm
  • Athene’s Unholy Grail
  • Frozen Mallet
  • Hextech GLP-800
  • Hextech Gunblade
  • Spellbinder
  • Statikk Shiv
  • Twin Shadows
  • Jungle items—see the section at the bottom of the page!

Maintained Legendary Items

“These items will have balance changes—and often changes to the stats they offer—but their effects work the same so you’ll play around them pretty much the same way you do now. We’re just including this section for people who CTRL+F for specific Legendaries.”

Ardent Censer, Banshee’s Veil, Bloodthirster, Dead Man’s Plate, Edge of Night, Guardian Angel, Lich Bane, Maw of Malmortius, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Mercurial Scimitar, Nashor’s Tooth, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Rapid Firecannon, Redemption, Runaan’s Hurricane, Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, Sanguine Blade, Stormrazor, Umbral Glaive, Void Staff, Warmog’s Armor, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Zhonya’s Hourglass

Jungle Items

“We’re taking cues from last year’s update to support items which reduced support gold investment in their item to a one-time starter purchase. Junglers will pick one of two starter items which, after Smiting a few times, will disappear from their inventory to permanently grant its effects as a passive and upgrade Smite to Chilling or Challenging.”

Doran’s Forgeheart

  • 350 gold
  • +8% Omnivamp vs. monsters
  • Tooth & Nail: Damaging monsters burns them for (2% Bonus Health) (+10% Ability Power) (+5% Bonus Attack Damage) magic damage over 5 seconds. Monsters who would die to the burn die immediately.
  • Ashen Path: Smiting 5 times consumes this item to upgrade your Smite to Challenging Smite and grant the effects of this item permanently.
  • Huntsman: Killing Large Monsters grants 60 bonus experience. The first Large Monster killed grants 150 bonus experience instead.
  • Leyline Walker: Regenerate up to 8-15 (lv 1-18) mana per second when in the Jungle or River, based on missing mana.

Doran’s Hailseed

  • 350 gold
  • +8% Omnivamp vs. monsters
  • Tooth & Nail: Damaging monsters burns them for (2% Bonus Health) (+10% Ability Power) (+5% Bonus Attack Damage) magic damage over 5 seconds. Monsters who would die to the burn die immediately.
  • Frostworn Path: Smiting 5 times consumes this item to upgrade your Smite to Chilling Smite and grant the effects of this item permanently.
  • Huntsman: Killing Large Monsters grants 60 bonus experience. The first Large Monster killed grants 150 bonus experience instead.
  • Leyline Walker: Regenerate up to 8-15 (lv 1-18) mana per second when in the Jungle or River, based on missing mana.
