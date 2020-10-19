League of Legends patch 10.23: Everything coming in Season 11's preseason update - Dexerto

The long-awaited League of Legends Season 11 preseason update, which is set to include a huge item overhaul, is just around the corner with LoL patch 10.23 coming on Nov. 11 ⁠— here’s all the changes Riot Games have revealed so far.

Riot Games have dropped their plans for League of Legends Season 11, and there are some massive changes on the horizon. At the forefront are LoL’s new Legendary and Mythic items, as well as a new ‘Ability Haste’ stat, and more jungle changes.

LoL patch 10.23, set to land on live servers on Wednesday, November 11, has been on the PBE testing realm for some time now. Riot is taking their preseason changes slowly, in an effort to make sure it’s all balanced ahead of Season 11.

Plenty of changes to items, champions, runes, and more have come and gone in the last few weeks, meaning it’s a lot to get your head around. We’ve broken down everything set to arrive in League of Legends patch 10.23, coming next month.

Riot begins work on new League items overhaul

League of Legends is set for a massive overhaul of its item system in preseason 2021, and Riot Games has revealed what to expect with the numerous Mythic and Legendary items set to release in November.

The idea with these Mythic items is to give players a much clearer sense of what to build up to and what those items will let your champion do.

Riot previously explained that they wanted to keep about a third of all items the same, update another third, and make the final piece composed of completely new items for people to contend with.

“Mythic items are the cornerstones in your builds with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game,” Riot game producer Jessica ‘Safelocked’ Nam said.

Viktor gets minor preseason rework

Viktor is set to receive a minor preseason League of Legends rework as part of the overall Season 11 balance changes, to “hopefully” bring him in line with the Mythic and Legendary items being released in LoL patch 10.21 on the PBE.

The Machine Herald has always had one major focus in his kit: earn upgrades for his iconic Hex Core item linked to his passive, and take over the game with bonus ability power.

Riot is set to make sweeping changes to the mid laner’s passive, Glorious Evolution, as part of the Season 11 preseason update, however. Gone is Viktor’s old prototype Hex Core; in its place are “Evolution points,” which have to be unlocked mid-game.

Read more: Everything we know about the Viktor preseason rework

The passive changes aren’t the only switch Riot Games is planning to make in the mini Viktor rework either. His E ability, known as “Death Ray,” will have its mana cost dropped, while laser ratio for the ability will be upped, from 0.6 to 0.7.

League of Legends patch 10.23 will drop on Wednesday, November 11.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers on the Season 11 buffs and nerfs.

League of Legends Patch 10.23: all planned changes

Champions

Anivia

Q mana cost 80/90/100/110/120 ⇒ 60/70/80/90/100.

R initial cost 75 (+40/50/60 per second) ⇒ 60 (+40/50/60 per second).

Caitlyn

Passive headshots gain 25% less bonus damage from crit chance.

Cassiopeia

E mana cost 50 ⇒ 50/45/40/35/30.

Ekko

Base mana 280 ⇒ 330.

Base mana regen 7 ⇒ 8.

Elise

Spider Q now applies on-hit effects.

Fizz

Base mana 317 ⇒ 400.

Base mana regen 6 ⇒ 7.

Jhin

Passive crit damage reduction: 25% (150% damage crits on live) ⇒ 14% (150% damage crits on PBE).

Bonus attack damage from crit chance 4% attack damage per 10% crit ⇒ 3% attack damage per 10% critical strike chance.

Katarina

Passive now applies ‘on hit’ effects to all units struck.

E now applies ‘on hit’ effects.

R split damage into (base + ability power ratio) magic, and (attack damage + ASPD ratio) physical. Now applies ‘on hit’ effects at 33% efficiency to all units struck. Each unit is hit for a total on 3x Katarina’s on hits over the full 2.5s channel duration.

Kayle

Passive attack speed per Zeal stack: 6% (30% at five stacks) ⇒ 6% + 2%/100 ability power (30% + 10%/100 ability power at five stacks).

Ornn

All Mythic Items have Ornn upgrades. Only Mythic Items can be upgraded. Each upgrade is worth roughly 1,000 gold in stats.

Senna

Passive stats: Attack speed ratio 0.2 ⇒ 0.32. Attack speed per level: 4% ⇒2.5% Crit damage reduction: 35% (130% damage crits on live) ⇒ 14% (150% damage crits on PBE). Crit chance per 20 souls: 15% ⇒ 10% Excess crit to lifesteal conversion: 35% ⇒ 50%

E move speed 20% ⇒ 20% (+3%/100 ability power).

R damage ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.8.

Sylas

Base mana 280 ⇒ 350.

Tryndamere

Passive crit chance per point of fury 0.35-0.5 ⇒ 0.3-0.6.

Twisted Fate

Mana per level 19 ⇒ 29.

Viktor

Volibear

Passive attack speed now has a 4%/100 ability power ratio per stack.

Q movement speed now has a 3%/100 ability power ratio (doubled towards champs).

E cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Damage cap vs minions, monsters: 150/250/350/450/550 ⇒ 150/300/450/600/700.

Yasuo

Passive bonus critical strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%

Critical strike damage reduction 10% ⇒ 15%

Yone

Passive bonus critical strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%, critical strike damage reduction 10% ⇒ 15%

Zilean

Mana per level 19 ⇒ 29.

Zoe

W currently does not work with new item actives. Will be updated to work shortly before preseason patch 10.21 ships.

Mana per level changes

The following champions have also had their mana per level increased by 20:

Camille

Corki

Darius

Fiora

Hecarim

Gangplank

Illaoi

Irelia

Jax

Kayn

Nasus

Olaf

Skarner

Udyr

Vi

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Yorick

Runes

Stats

Cooldown reduction stats changed to “+8 Ability Haste.”

Ravenous Hunter

NEW EFFECT: Heal for a percentage of the damage dealt. Healing: 1% + 2% per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champ. Healing reduced to 1/3rd against non-champs.

Ingenious Hunter

NEW EFFECT: Gain 15 Item Haste plus an additional 10 Item Haste per Bounty Hunter stack (includes Trinkets). Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.

Conqueror

Adaptive force 1.7-4.2 ⇒ 2-5.

Heal 15% ⇒ 10%.

Ranged heal 8% ⇒ 6%.

Presence of Mind

NEW EFFECT: Damaging enemy champ increases your mana regeneration by 1.5-11 (80% for ranged) mana per second for 4 seconds. All energy users gain 1.5 energy per second, instead. Takedowns restore 15% of your maximum mana or energy.

Legend: Destroyer

Added to Precision rune tree in patch 10.23.

EFFECT: Gain 2% Bonus Armor and Bonus Magic Penetration for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks). Earn progress toward Legend stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.

Legend: Bloodline

Max stacks 20 ⇒ 15.

Transcendence

NEW EFFECT: Gain bonuses upon reaching the following levels: Lv5: +5 Ability Haste. Lv8: +5 Ability Haste. Lv11: On Champion takedown, reduce the remaining cooldown of basic abilities by 20%.



Cosmic Insight

+15 Summoner Spell Haste.

+10 Item Haste.

