What support Mythic item should you buy in League Season 11? - Dexerto

What support Mythic item should you buy in League Season 11?

Published: 15/Nov/2020 17:01

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

League Season 11

The League of Legends item shop has been revamped in Season 11 with the all-new Mythic items. However, what are the best picks for support players? From Locket of the Iron Solari, to Imperial Mandate, and even Eclipse, we’ve got you covered.

The new League of Legends item shop in Season 11 can feel like a bit of a mess to navigate. For old and new players alike, it’s a lot to take in.

However, if you’re a support main looking to dive into the new season, thankfully there are some good options for you in the Mythics department. You’ll pretty much always want to buy these ultra-powerful items first, as you can start stacking the passive immediately through your maxed-out support item.

What’s the best Mythic item for each support champion though? We’ve broken down each item into its pros and cons, who you should buy it on, when, and why, so you can get the edge over your opponents every time.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Shurelyas Battlesong in League of Legends

Champions: Alistar, Blitzcrank

First off the rank is the engage support tool, Shurelya’s Battlesong. It’s ostensibly the same as the old Shurelya’s Reverie, but with a few key changes. Most notably, the active now gives allies bonus damage on their next three attacks after speeding up.

This support item, however, falls behind its other “tanky” companion, which we will get to in just a minute. The 2.5% movement speed Mythic bonus can be handy for getting around the map, but the stats don’t really line up for the kinds of champions who want this item.

Its lack of armor and magic resist means picks like Alistar or Blitzcrank, who might consider buying Shurelya’s Battlesong, could be drawn away from it. While there are an abundance of other defensive items, supports are on a pretty strict budget regardless, and getting a tanky item could be better than just the movement speed bonus on these picks.

However, if your team needs that reliable engage, and you’re confident you won’t just die from burst before you get your Aftershock proc, then Shurelya’s Battlesong will be a solid pick to not only help you find those fights, but get around the map and set up objectives quickly.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Locket of the Iron Solari in League of Legends

Champions: Leona, Braum, Nautilus, Tahm Kench and most other tank supports.

If you’re a tank support right now, there’s arguably no better item to build than Locket of the Iron Solari. The reworked Locket is incredibly strong, boasting a solid amount of resistances, ability haste, and the strongest Locket shield to date. Plus, the old aura is back.

The shield scales up to 420 health at level 18, which is a solid amount of burst in a late game fight. That’s not the biggest boon though. The extra armor and magic resist aura ⁠— which is buffed through the Mythic passive ⁠— means it’s even harder to cut through that shield.

The resistances make it a perfect pick on basically any tank support. It gives them the stats to survive outside of their Aftershock being burst, or even on a pick like Tahm Kench where you don’t build Aftershock.

There’s very few scenarios ⁠— as we mentioned above ⁠— where you’d take Shurelya’s over Locket on a tank support in Season 11. This is the go-to tank support item though in most situations.

Moonstone Renewer

Moonstone Renewer in League of Legends

Champions: Sona, Soraka.

Moonstone Renewer, on paper, is basically Soraka’s dream. Hit abilities in combat, do mega healing to allies. It’s a pretty straight forward equation. However, much like Shurelya’s Battlesong, it falls flat compared to the other dedicated enchanter-mage Mythic.

The biggest problem with Moonstone Renewer is that, as of patch 10.23, it’s bugged. It doesn’t proc half the time, and because of that, it loses a lot of its effectiveness. It’s also a lot easier to counter than Imperial Mandate. More healing on Soraka? Even more reason to build Grievous Wounds.

Base stats wise, it’s the exact same as Imperial Mandate. However, it’s relatively tricky to keep up and get it fully stacked to have maximum effectiveness across a fight.

If you are playing an enchanter support like Sona or Soraka, who doesn’t have access to a lot of crowd control in their kit, it’s better to pick up Moonstone Renewer just because you can activate it more. Else, you’ll want to pick up Imperial Mandate.

Imperial Mandate

Imperial Mandate in League of Legends

Champions: Seraphine, Nami, Yuumi, and any AP mage support or enchanter.

Speaking of Imperial Mandate, here it is. Imperial Mandate isn’t just the best enchanter support mythic in League, but quite possibly one of the best mythics in Season 11. Period.

It’s got the same stats as Moonstone Renewer, but its Mark of Enmity passive is just so much better. The bonus damage on immobilizing abilities, which can then be procced by your ally to get even more damage down, with a per enemy cooldown rather than overall, is bonkers.

If your support has more than one reliable CC tool in their kit, there’s no reason to not pick up Imperial Mandate. It doesn’t even have to be hard CC, anything from a Lux E to a Yuumi Q is sufficient. If it has AOE, even better ⁠— multiple targets you can burst.

Plus, with the Mythic passive of extra AP, it means supports that rely more on damage can effectively build it. While it might not be the same DPS as a Luden’s, it’s still very effective, especially if you can get it built early, as it does more damage earlier than late.

Other non-support Mythics: Eclipse, Turbo Chemtank

Eclipse (Senna, Pantheon, Pyke, and other AD supports): There’s no dedicated AD support item in League Season 11, despite there now being three AD supports in the meta in Senna, Pantheon, and Pyke. Hell, you can theory craft with others if you like, because Eclipse allows you to.

Senna, Pantheon, and Pyke can all easily activate the shield, bonus damage, and movement speed with just the start of their combos, allowing them to not only do tons of damage, but survive fights. If you pick any of these supports, Eclipse + Umbral Glaive are must-builds.

Pyke in League of Legends
Riot Games
There’s no dedicated AD support mythic in League of Legends Season 11, but Eclipse does the trick.

Luden’s Tempest (Xerath, Vel’Koz, and some AP mages): We mentioned Imperial Mandate earlier as a great AP support item, but if you’re feeling really greedy, you can go for Luden’s Tempest.

If you want to dish out tons of damage by yourself and not really be a ‘support’ aside from in spirit, then Luden’s can transform you into the mid laner of your dreams. Especially potent on Xerath and Vel’Koz, but be mindful of the utility ⁠— and extra gold ⁠— you give up by going for it.

Turbo Chemtank (Alistar): Not feeling Shurelya’s and got a bit of extra gold to spend off the back of a good early fight? Turbo Chemtank is great for jumping in and starting the fight, especially on Alistar.

For only 500 gold more, you get the Immolate passive, tenacity and slow resist on your mythic passive, and a more effective Shurelya’s just for yourself. It’s very similar to the old Righteous Glory, so if you built that on supports, this is your go-to item: just bear in mind the extra cost.

Call of Duty

How to level up fast in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:04 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 16:05

by Theo Salaun
Black Ops Cold War Prestige logo next to campaign screenshot
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

In the first week since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially released, players will be antsy to get on their leveling grind and rank up as fast as possible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the fastest ways to get your unlocks and Prestige progression going.

As Call of Duty fans are very conscious of, the level grind requires some work. That’s why things like Double XP tokens and weekends are so beloved among the community, because they smooth the bumpy road.

Still, aside from just putting in hours upon hours of gameplay in, there are ways to level up smartly and efficiently. But, of course, the most important aspect is to get good enough at the game that you’re accruing medals and bonus points at a better pace.

Here, we break down three of the best ways to rank up as quickly as possible in Black Ops Cold War. The game features the most thorough Prestige progression system in CoD history, so there’s miles of grinding left to enjoy after you max out your base unlocks.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Objective and similar modes like Fireteam: Dirty Bomb are excellent ways to earn easy XP.

Play the right Multiplayer modes

Just as players intuitively receive XP for securing kills, they earn bonus points when those kills are tied to a mode’s objective. In Multiplayer modes like Fireteam: Dirty Bomb and the three major objective modes (Domination, Hardpoint, and Control), there’s a lot of action and many opportunities to double up your leveling by earning more valuable kills.

While you’ll get a base 50 XP for killing someone, those points increase exponentially when the fight is on an objective or when part of a kill streak. As such, players hoping to level up with the quickness should prioritize playing smartly on these sorts of modes instead of playing slower, less-busy modes like Free for All and SnD.

Weapon and camouflage challenges

CoD fans, particularly among the Black Ops player base, are very conscious of earning camos. While the Treyarch and Raven Software title has numerous weapon-specific challenges for accolades and camo unlocks, those also come with a ton of experience.

For example, if you hit 500 eliminations with the XM4 in multiplayer, you earn a Sharpshooter badge that comes with a bonus 5,000 XP. As you work through the early, easier challenges and camo unlocks, you’ll be able to earn a lot of XP relatively quickly. That slows down when you try and push for the harder unlocks, so don’t be afraid to keep switching your weapons and getting the fast XP out of the way first.

Party up on PlayStation

It might not feel fair to Xbox and PC players, but PlayStation users get a serious edge in the levelling department thanks to the console-specific XP boost. When you’re on a PS system, you get a 25-percent weapon XP boost when grouped with other players.

This means you can level up much quicker than others as long as you’re willing to deal with other people and get that invite button going. 

BOCW lobby screenshot from playstation
PS/Treyarch
The PlayStation “Party Boost” for XP can be seen below your party on the right side of the screen.

Ultimately, all three options can give you a leg up when getting your rank grind going. But the most important element will always be your ability to play well and rank up all the bonuses that come with fat killstreaks. 