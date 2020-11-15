What support Mythic item should you buy in League Season 11? - Dexerto

The League of Legends item shop has been revamped in Season 11 with the all-new Mythic items. However, what are the best picks for support players? From Locket of the Iron Solari, to Imperial Mandate, and even Eclipse, we’ve got you covered.

The new League of Legends item shop in Season 11 can feel like a bit of a mess to navigate. For old and new players alike, it’s a lot to take in.

However, if you’re a support main looking to dive into the new season, thankfully there are some good options for you in the Mythics department. You’ll pretty much always want to buy these ultra-powerful items first, as you can start stacking the passive immediately through your maxed-out support item.

What’s the best Mythic item for each support champion though? We’ve broken down each item into its pros and cons, who you should buy it on, when, and why, so you can get the edge over your opponents every time.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Champions: Alistar, Blitzcrank

First off the rank is the engage support tool, Shurelya’s Battlesong. It’s ostensibly the same as the old Shurelya’s Reverie, but with a few key changes. Most notably, the active now gives allies bonus damage on their next three attacks after speeding up.

Read More: All new Mythic and Legendary items in League Season 11

This support item, however, falls behind its other “tanky” companion, which we will get to in just a minute. The 2.5% movement speed Mythic bonus can be handy for getting around the map, but the stats don’t really line up for the kinds of champions who want this item.

Its lack of armor and magic resist means picks like Alistar or Blitzcrank, who might consider buying Shurelya’s Battlesong, could be drawn away from it. While there are an abundance of other defensive items, supports are on a pretty strict budget regardless, and getting a tanky item could be better than just the movement speed bonus on these picks.

However, if your team needs that reliable engage, and you’re confident you won’t just die from burst before you get your Aftershock proc, then Shurelya’s Battlesong will be a solid pick to not only help you find those fights, but get around the map and set up objectives quickly.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Champions: Leona, Braum, Nautilus, Tahm Kench and most other tank supports.

If you’re a tank support right now, there’s arguably no better item to build than Locket of the Iron Solari. The reworked Locket is incredibly strong, boasting a solid amount of resistances, ability haste, and the strongest Locket shield to date. Plus, the old aura is back.

The shield scales up to 420 health at level 18, which is a solid amount of burst in a late game fight. That’s not the biggest boon though. The extra armor and magic resist aura ⁠— which is buffed through the Mythic passive ⁠— means it’s even harder to cut through that shield.

The resistances make it a perfect pick on basically any tank support. It gives them the stats to survive outside of their Aftershock being burst, or even on a pick like Tahm Kench where you don’t build Aftershock.

There’s very few scenarios ⁠— as we mentioned above ⁠— where you’d take Shurelya’s over Locket on a tank support in Season 11. This is the go-to tank support item though in most situations.

Moonstone Renewer

Champions: Sona, Soraka.

Moonstone Renewer, on paper, is basically Soraka’s dream. Hit abilities in combat, do mega healing to allies. It’s a pretty straight forward equation. However, much like Shurelya’s Battlesong, it falls flat compared to the other dedicated enchanter-mage Mythic.

Read More: Everything we know about League preseason 11

The biggest problem with Moonstone Renewer is that, as of patch 10.23, it’s bugged. It doesn’t proc half the time, and because of that, it loses a lot of its effectiveness. It’s also a lot easier to counter than Imperial Mandate. More healing on Soraka? Even more reason to build Grievous Wounds.

Base stats wise, it’s the exact same as Imperial Mandate. However, it’s relatively tricky to keep up and get it fully stacked to have maximum effectiveness across a fight.

If you are playing an enchanter support like Sona or Soraka, who doesn’t have access to a lot of crowd control in their kit, it’s better to pick up Moonstone Renewer just because you can activate it more. Else, you’ll want to pick up Imperial Mandate.

Imperial Mandate

Champions: Seraphine, Nami, Yuumi, and any AP mage support or enchanter.

Speaking of Imperial Mandate, here it is. Imperial Mandate isn’t just the best enchanter support mythic in League, but quite possibly one of the best mythics in Season 11. Period.

It’s got the same stats as Moonstone Renewer, but its Mark of Enmity passive is just so much better. The bonus damage on immobilizing abilities, which can then be procced by your ally to get even more damage down, with a per enemy cooldown rather than overall, is bonkers.

If your support has more than one reliable CC tool in their kit, there’s no reason to not pick up Imperial Mandate. It doesn’t even have to be hard CC, anything from a Lux E to a Yuumi Q is sufficient. If it has AOE, even better ⁠— multiple targets you can burst.

Plus, with the Mythic passive of extra AP, it means supports that rely more on damage can effectively build it. While it might not be the same DPS as a Luden’s, it’s still very effective, especially if you can get it built early, as it does more damage earlier than late.

Other non-support Mythics: Eclipse, Turbo Chemtank

Eclipse (Senna, Pantheon, Pyke, and other AD supports): There’s no dedicated AD support item in League Season 11, despite there now being three AD supports in the meta in Senna, Pantheon, and Pyke. Hell, you can theory craft with others if you like, because Eclipse allows you to.

Senna, Pantheon, and Pyke can all easily activate the shield, bonus damage, and movement speed with just the start of their combos, allowing them to not only do tons of damage, but survive fights. If you pick any of these supports, Eclipse + Umbral Glaive are must-builds.

Luden’s Tempest (Xerath, Vel’Koz, and some AP mages): We mentioned Imperial Mandate earlier as a great AP support item, but if you’re feeling really greedy, you can go for Luden’s Tempest.

If you want to dish out tons of damage by yourself and not really be a ‘support’ aside from in spirit, then Luden’s can transform you into the mid laner of your dreams. Especially potent on Xerath and Vel’Koz, but be mindful of the utility ⁠— and extra gold ⁠— you give up by going for it.

Turbo Chemtank (Alistar): Not feeling Shurelya’s and got a bit of extra gold to spend off the back of a good early fight? Turbo Chemtank is great for jumping in and starting the fight, especially on Alistar.

For only 500 gold more, you get the Immolate passive, tenacity and slow resist on your mythic passive, and a more effective Shurelya’s just for yourself. It’s very similar to the old Righteous Glory, so if you built that on supports, this is your go-to item: just bear in mind the extra cost.