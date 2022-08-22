TFT patch 12.16 notes: Major Dragon & Trainer nerfs, Xayah buffs

TFT patch 12.16 is coming, and it’s the final update of Dragonlands. With TFT Set 7.5 on the horizon Riot are pushing big nerfs to four Dragon units as well as popular traits Cavalier and Trainer, while Xayah and Pyke buffs might bring them into the meta: here’s the notes.

TFT patch 12.16 marks the end of the first half of TFT Set 7 with the Dragonlands moving on following this update.

While big changes are just around the corner, Riot are still tinkering with the current meta. That means plenty of changes to the Dragons themselves ⁠— who are dominating the Convergence a bit too much right now ⁠— as well as strong traits like Trainer and Cavalier.

There should be some increased carry diversity too with buffs to Xayah (yes, she’s back in the notes again) and Pyke potentially opening up new options. Take a peek at the TFT patch 12.16 notes right here.

Riot Games Xayah is back in the patch notes, but for a good reason in TFT patch 12.16.

When is TFT patch 12.16?

TFT patch 12.16 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.16?

Four dragons nerfed, including Daeja, Shi Oh Yu, and Sy’fen

TFT patch 12.15 has been all about the Dragons, especially the Tier 4 carries in Daeja, Shi Oh Yu, and Sy’fen. The trio have been flexed around here and there, but they are the dominant force in the meta, outshining regular four-cost carries and even some five-cost ones.

Riot is making some widespread changes in TFT patch 12.16 to wane their influence. Four dragons ⁠— the three aforementioned plus Ao Shin ⁠— are all being nerfed. Most of these nerfs are to base stats with developers targeting their resistances. However, Sy’fen and Daeja are both getting damage nerfs too at all ranks, while Ao Shin will be slightly weaker at two-star.

Riot Games Ao Shin is one of four Dragons facing nerfs in TFT patch 12.16.

Shyvana is being buffed after getting kneecapped in the previous patch, with Riot giving back one tick of her starting mana so it only takes three autos to cast instead of four.

Paired with Xayah and Pyke buffs, there might be a little bit more diversity in the meta as TFT Set 7 comes to a close.

More Trainer and Cavalier nerfs

The Dragons haven’t been doing it alone ⁠— Trainer and Cavalier have been two dominant traits to play around in the last few weeks. Nomsy is a beast of a unit, while Cavaliers have unrivaled defensive stats.

Both are being nerfed in TFT patch 12.16. Cavalier will give less resistances ⁠— down to 100 at 5 Cavalier, which is 25 down from what it was just a month ago. Nomsy will also do less damage from two-star and beyond.

Bruiser is being buffed slightly to provide more diverse frontline options, while Tempest is being buffed late-game to make it worth pushing past a 4 Tempest splash with Ao Shin and Ornn. A number of small changes are also being shipped to Scalescorn units Diana and Braum to compensate for nerfs to the trait.

Riot Games Just as Nomsy was cracking into the meta, he’s getting nerfed again in TFT patch 12.16.

TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set update goes live on PBE

While not exactly TFT patch 12.16 news, it should be mentioned that the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set update is going live on the PBE on August 24, 2022. It will then hit live servers two weeks later as part of TFT patch 12.17.

Exact changes are yet to be made public, but we’ll keep you updated once they go live.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.16 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.

TFT patch 12.16 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 35

Attack speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.65

Tier 2

Braum

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 70

Kayn

Mana: 0/45 ⇒ 0/30

Armor and magic resist: 25 ⇒ 35

Yone

Way of the Hunter damage: 90/150/225 ⇒ 90/140/215

Tier 3

Diana

Pale Cascade orb damage: 80/90/110 ⇒ 90/105/120

Elise

Venomous Bite damage: 210/260/310 ⇒ 230/270/310

Lee Sin

Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Ryze

Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Tier 4

Daeja

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 30

Passive damage: 25/40/150 ⇒ 20/35/150

Shi Oh Yu

Spell damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 15/20/50%

Sona

Crescendo base damage: 250/350/1000 ⇒ 250/375/1000

Sy’fen

Attack damage: 110 ⇒ 100

Armor and magic resist: 70 ⇒ 60

Xayah

Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 75

Base feather damage: 12/20/60 ⇒ 15/20/60

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Lightning Rain damage: 225/400/2500 ⇒ 225/385/2500

Pyke

Death From Below damage: 325/450/15000 ⇒ 375/475/15000

Death From Below secondary damage: 150/250/15000 ⇒ 180/250/15000

Shyvana

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 15/60

Yasuo

Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Sweeping Blade AD ratio: 160/200/3000% ⇒ 150/180/3000%

Traits

Bruiser

Bonus health: 200/325/450/700 ⇒ 200/325/500/800

Cavalier

Armor and magic resist: 35/60/85/110 ⇒ 33/55/75/100

Scalescorn

Bonus magic damage: 15/50/125% ⇒ 15/50/115%

Tempest

Bonus attack speed: 20/50/100/200% ⇒ 20/50/120/250%

Trainer

Nomsy base fireball damage: 85/110/140/175 ⇒ 85/105/125/155

Augments

Axiom Arc I / II

Mana: 20/30 ⇒ 25/40

Best Friends I / II / III

Attack speed: 10/20/30% ⇒ 10/15/20%

Cybernetic Augments (Implants, Shell, Uplink)

Health: 125/200/300 ⇒ 100/150/200

Hot Shot

Burn damage: 8% ⇒ 6%

Late Game Specialist

Gold granted: 40 ⇒ 45

Personal Training

Base health granted: 30 ⇒ 40

Hyper Roll base health granted: 60 ⇒ 80

Press the Attack

Maximum HP damage: 5% ⇒ 4%

Rich Get Richer+

Gold granted: 15 ⇒ 18

Scorch

Damage amplification: 33% ⇒ 25%

Weakspot

Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Windfall

Gold: 20/30/40 ⇒ 25/35/45

Items

Draven’s Axe

Cash out gold: 8 ⇒ 7

Ionic Spark

Damage mana ratio: 200% ⇒ 185%

Radiant Archangel’s Staff

Starting ability power: 30 ⇒ 40

Radiant Deathblade

Attack damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 55/85/115

Radiant Giant Slayer

Under threshold bonus damage: 35% ⇒ 40%

Health threshold: 2200 ⇒ 2000

Radiant Rabadon’s Deathcap

Ability power: 120 ⇒ 125

Radiant Spear of Shojin

Ability power: 20 ⇒ 30

Radiant Statikk Shiv

Damage: 100 ⇒ 75

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal

Voidling health: 3000/3400/3800/4500 ⇒ 2500/3000/3500/4000

Rocket Propelled Fist

Health: 350 ⇒ 300

Statikk Shiv

Damage: 60 ⇒ 50

Sunfire Cape

Health: 300 ⇒ 250

Zz’Rot Portal

Voidling health: 1350/1600/1900/2250 ⇒ 1200/1450/1700/2000

Bug fixes