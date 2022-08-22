TFT Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms revealed: New champions & Dragons, system changes

Want to explore the Dragonlands a bit further? TFT Set 7.5 is pushing players into the unknown with the Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update. New champions, traits, and Dragons headline the changes, but there’s also big updates coming to the Treasure Dragon and more.

Depending on who you ask, the Dragonlands Mid-Set update couldn’t come soon enough. With the meta getting a bit stale, Riot is giving all of their systems a total overhaul in TFT Set 7.5 to keep the game fun and exciting.

The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update is Riot’s most extensive yet ⁠— as far as Mid-Sets go ⁠— with changes to nearly half the champion roster, new Dragon mechanics, Draconic Augments, and updates to smaller systems like the Treasure Dragon.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT Set 7.5, Uncharted Realms, including when it goes live.

Riot Games Continue forth in TFT’s Dragonlands with Uncharted Realms.

TFT Set 7.5 champions & traits

TFT Set 7.5 is introducing a number of new champions and traits ⁠— much like every Mid-Set update. The major changes include removing the cap on the number of Dragons you can play on one board (without needing Dragon Horde or Alliance), as well as two new verticals in Lagoon and Darkflight.

Five new Dragons are joining the roster, including two Tier 3 dragons in Nomsy and Zippy. The cost of Tier 4 and 5 dragons is being cut to seven and eight gold respectively, and they’ll be toned down in power to match as well. This should mean more flexibility and creativity in how players can build their compositions.

Finally, only one new champions is making their TFT debut in Uncharted Realms ⁠— and it’s not Rammus. Instead Nilah will be debuting as a Lagoon Assassin, while Bel’Veth and the Armordillo await their debuts in the autobattler. You can find out everything about all the new champions, Dragons, and traits in TFT Set 7.5 in our hub here.

Riot Games Nilah is debuting in TFT Set 7.5 as a Lagoon Assassin.

Treasure Dragon now has more variety with Chaos and Order

The Treasure Dragon system is also being overhauled as part of TFT Set 7.5, giving players more options and adding a bit of spice into every game. Instead of the same shops every game, Order and Chaos Treasure Dragons will shake up the loot tables.

The Order Treasure Dragon will always contain a Radiant item when you reroll the shop, as well as other goodies. The Chaos Treasure Dragon does live up to its name with high variance, but can include things like Target Dummies, Emblems, and Ornn items.

Lead designer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said the adaptation comes after the mechanic was well received by players when Dragonlands launched.

“Treasure Dragon has been a good fit for the game and I think fits a fun set mechanic. I don’t think it’s something we’d ever keep permanent, but players have loved it and it shows the power of agency in some of those late game items,” he said in a Q&A with media.

“I think the Chaos and Order dragon will be received very well by about 95% of our players, but some of our more consistent competitive players may find the variance frustrating, and I think we will hear some very vocal minority complaints about the Chaos and Order dragon.”

Riot Games The Order Treasure Dragon (pictured) guarantees players some insane loot at Stage 4-7.

TFT Set 7.5 release date

TFT Set 7.5, the Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update, goes live as part of TFT patch 12.17 on September 8, 2022. It will be rolled out on PBE two weeks early on August 24, 2022.

Players can expect the regular fortnightly updates to keep things balanced, following the tried-and-true patch schedule.