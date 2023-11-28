TFT devs won’t implement B-patch despite early meta formation in Set 10

The Teamfight Tactics devs have explained that there will be no B-patch for Set 10, despite an early meta already being formed.

Riot’s popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics has just entered its 10th set. Remix Rumble has been an absolute blast so far, inspiring players to get into the groove. Players are able to grab units from the various bands to create a melody so magnificent they conquer the rest of the lobby.

Despite the set being relatively new, a meta has already begun to form. Top comps like Jazz Flex, Disco Dazzlers, and Crowd Diver Kat have surfaced as some of the strongest options out there. These comps generally speaking offer players a higher chance of winning, provided they’re able to hit correctly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, even with a meta already being formed, the TFT devs have announced no B-patch will be coming for the auto battler. Instead, players will need to wait for Patch 13.24 for any changes to come, as announced by TFT lead dev Mortdog.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“First, there will not be any B-patch this week or anything. While the meta is certainly not perfect, it’s relatively solid and players are still learning the set.” the dev explained. “It’s better to let it sit for a bit and give everyone a chance to keep learning before making adjustments.”

Article continues after ad

Mortdog expressed their understanding for those who have been grinding out the TFT ranked queues, but believe that for the majority of players, this is the right decision overall.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, Patch 13.24 will not bring drastic changes to Teamfight Tactics, as this is the patch the TFT Vegas Open will be played on. Mortdog did mention that a 13.24B patch will introduce more significant changes, but these will only come after the Vegas Open has wrapped up.