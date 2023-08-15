Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.16 notes: Demacia and Shadow Isle buffs, Samira nerfs

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.16 brings a bunch of new changes to the ever-popular auto-battler including Demacia and Shadow Isle buffs, as well as further changes to region portals.

The next patch for Teamfight Tactics is here. Patch 13.16 of TFT brings several changes to the game mode, with system changes, unit buffs and nerfs, and more.

When is TFT Patch 13.16 going live?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.16. This will be on August 16th, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.16?

Samira nerfs

Samira and Cassiopeia have been wreaking havoc in a one-cost reroll strategy that has taken over the meta. Riot is looking to remove some of Samira’s strength so that this strategy doesn’t become too problematic.

Various Balance Updates

Alongside the major Samira changes, Riot is releasing a bunch of new balance updates to continue to spice up the game. This includes buffs to underutilized traits like Demacia and Shadow Isles.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.16 notes

System Changes

Your final item component from Raptors will be replaced by a component anvil.

Portal Changes

Yordle Pordles has been moved to Noxus and renamed Fleshing Arena.

Hall of the Nine significantly reduced the gold given.

Hall of the Nine two star unit loot option now gives units whose tier is equal to the stage minus 1, rather than equal to the stage.

Unstable Rift has had Blue Buff temporarily disabled from appearing as the unstable item while we investigate a bug.

Large Changes

Traits

Demacia Elite Count: 1/2/3/5 >>> 1/2/4/6

Demacia Elite Armor & MR: 5/25/60/125 >>> 5/30/50/100

Gunner AD% per Stack: 6/11/20% >>> 6/12/22%

Multicaster, multicast Damage Reduction: 60% >>> 66%

Shadow Isles Mana Regen: 5/12/20 >>> 6/12/18

Shadow Isles max Health % Shield: 40/80/125% >>> 45/80/115%

Shurima Ascension bonus Health: 30% >>> 33%

Shurima 7 Ascension bonus: 20% >>> 25%

Zaun, Adaptive Implant AD, AP, and Omnivamp: 25% >>> 30%

Zaun, Robotic Arm Proc Chance: 50% >>> 40%

Zaun, Unstable Chemtank Overcharge Health Explosion: 45% >>> 35%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton max Health Heal 10% >>> 12%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton now cleanses all debuffs, including Burn, Wound, Shred, Sunder, and Mana-Reave

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Overcharge damage no longer triggers when Sion revives

Units: Tier 1

Kayle Divine Ascent Base On-Hit Damage: 33/44/66% AP >>> 35/50/75% AP

Kayle Divine Ascent, Ascended Wave Damage: 33/44/66% AP >>> 20/25/40% AP

Orianna: now resumes attacking more quickly after casting Command: Protect

Samira Flair AD ratio: 175% >>> 200/200/210%

Samira Flair Armor reduction: 20/25/30 >>> 10/15/20

Samira Flair can no longer reduce Armor below 0

Units: Tier 2

Ashe AS: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Ashe Mana nerf: 30/60 >>> 20/70

Ashe Volley AD ratio: 150/150/160% >>> 160/160/170%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/30% >>> 25/25/35%

Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Stacking AS: 60/65/70/75% >>> 65/70/75/80%

Swain starting Mana nerf: 30/70 >>> 20/70

Swain Demonflare Transform Health: 450/500/550 >>> 375/450/650

Swain is now classified as a Magic Tank in the Inspect Panel

Units: Tier 3

Garen Judgement AD%: 75/75/85% >>> 80/82/85%

Kalista Pierce and Rend spear Damage: 16/24/40 >>> 18/27/45

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios: Increased the speed of Moonlight Sigil’s moon blast

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/30% >>> 10/10/30%

Lux Torrent of Light can no longer reduce Magic Resist below zero.

Lux Torrent of Light now turns faster while casting her Ability

Shen Ionia Bonus – Damage Reduction: 10% >>> 9%

Shen Ki Barrier Self Shield Amount: 350/450/2000 >>> 400/500/2000

Shen is now slightly larger

Yasuo Last Breath Range no longer scales with Attack Range

Yasuo Health: 950 >>> 1000

Yasuo Last Breath AD ratio: 475/475/1500% >>> 500/500/1500%

Yasuo Last Breath AP ratio: 50/75/300% >>> 55/85/300%

Urgot Disdain Shield Amount: 400/500/1200 >>> 375/450/1200

Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 250% >>> 225%

Zeri Surge Duration: 9/9/15 >>> 8/8/15

Zeri Chain Lightning AD ratio: 50% >>> 45%

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox World Ender Duration: 10 >>> 12 seconds

Aatrox, Darkin Health: 400 >>> 350

Aatrox is now immune to damage and untargetable when respawning

Ahri Essence Thief Mana Reave: 30% >>> 20%

Ahri Essence Thief Damage: 100/150/1000 >>> 90/135/1000

Ahri Essence Thief Essence Wave (big boom) Damage: 250/375/3000 >>> 230/350/1888

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom bonus Damage Per Strike: 20/30/50 >>> 15/25/50

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom number of Strikes: 6 per 100% Total AS >>> 6 + 5 per 100% bonus AS

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic REWORKED: Repair duration is now a flat 7 seconds at all levels

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic: Stacking multiple copies of Repair-o-matic now instead grant the Apex Turret bonus Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 1 Count: 10 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 2 Count: 50 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 3 Count: 100 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rockets Fired: 7 >>> 5

Bandle City Ryze will now star up pulled units to at least Ryze’s star level

Ionia Ryze Mana nerf: 60/120 >>> 50/125

Ionia Ryze Damage: 175/275/3500 >>> 175/275/1500

Ionia Ryze Heal: 400/600/3000 >>> 400/500/3000

Piltover Ryze % Damage Share when within enforcer zone: 15/20/500% >>> 15/30/500%

Targon Ryze starting Mana nerf: 10/100 >>> 30/100

Targon Ryze max Health % Damage: 18/25/100% >>> 18/30/100%

Zaun Ryze Mana nerf: 50/90 >>> 40/100

Senna, Redeemer AS Per Shield: 8% >>> 6%

Sion Glory in Death Reanimation max Health % Decay per second: 15/10/0% >>> 20/13/0%

Augments

Ascension Damage Amp: 45% >>> 50%

Challenger Crown now grants: Rapid Firecannon >>> Hand of Justice

Dueling Gunners initial Attack Speed: 5% >>> 8%

Endless Hordes Gold 8 >>> 6

NEW: Added Endless Hordes+ at 4-2 only, which gives 9 gold.

Frequent Flier rolls required: 10 >>> 8

Haunted Shell (Shadow Isles) Stacking Resistances: 10 >>> 13

Lategame Specialist can no longer be offered with Level Up! (and vice versa)

Mana Burn has been re-enabled

Parting Gifts shield is now added after the item is granted, rather than before.

Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) AP Per Cast: 5 >>> 6

Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) Max AP: 70 >>> 90

Portable Forge Armory Choices 3 >>> 2/3/4 (based on stage)

Riftwalk Ability Power Per Cast: 35 >>> 32

Return on Investment rolls required: 22 >>> 20

It Pays to Learn I/II/III Gold: 10/16/20 >>> 8/12/16 (XP unchanged)

REWORKED Shimmering Inventors: Piltover Unit Bonus Per 10 Gold: 10% AS >>> 8% Bonus Damage

Shimmering Inventors Maximum Bonus at 50 Gold: 50% AS >>> 40% Bonus Damage

Shurima’s Legacy minimum Sun Disc Damage: 180 >>> 160

Shurima’s Legacy Max Sun Disc Damage: 900 >>> 800

The Boss AS & AP per Sit Up: 40% >>> 45%

The Boss now cleanses Wounds (healing debuff) when doing sit-ups

Two Healthy Health: 100 >>> 111

What The Forge: You’re now slightly less likely to get multiple copies of the same item, especially Obsidian Cleaver.

Artifact and Shimmerscale Items

Draven’s Axe Cashout Gold: 10 >>> 9

Gambler’s Blade Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%

Gambler’s Blade Chance For Gold: 7% >>> 6%

Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power: 25 >>> 20

Goldmancer’s Staff Mana: 20 >>> 0

Needlessly Big Gem Health: 600 >>> 500

Mogul’s Mail Health: 350 >>> 150

Trickster’s Glass Armor, Magic Resist, and Attack Speed: 15 >>> 10

Trickster’s Glass Mana Increase: 20% >>> 30%

Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 30 >>> 45

Small Changes

Units

Poppy 4-star Steadfast Hammer should now more consistently hit large clumps of units

Viego Armor and MR: 25 >>> 30

Azir Arise! Damage: 100/150/550 >>> 105/160/550

Artifacts

Death’s Defiance Attack Speed: 30% >>> 25%

Death’s Defiance BUGFIX: Bleed no longer gets cleansed by Edge of Night

Tooltips