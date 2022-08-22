Every TFT Set 7.5 champion & trait added in Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update

TFT Set 7.5 is here with Uncharted Realms shaking up the champion, Dragon, and trait roster for the second half of Dragonlands. Learn about all the new units, who’s left the roster, and more right here.

The Dragonlands are undergoing a transformation in TFT Set 7.5 as Uncharted Realms shapes up to be Riot’s biggest Mid-Set yet. Nearly half the roster is changing, and that’s on top of system changes to the Treasure Dragon, items, and more.

There’ll be plenty of variation in the meta ⁠— including a change in how players build around Dragons thanks to some key updates⁠— with all the new champions and traits now in play.

Get to know all the new units and their traits as TFT Set 7.5 goes live right here, as well as the ones Riot removed in the Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update.

Riot Games Set out on the Uncharted Realms in TFT Set 7.5 with a new roster of champions, Dragons, and traits.

New TFT Set 7.5 champions & Dragons

TFT Set 7.5 will introduce players to 18 new champions and five new Dragons, as well as one major rework to Swain. The total number of dragons increasing to 12 might be daunting, but they’re no longer meant to be played as unique units in a comp but rather mixed and matched as a vertical trait.

There’s still no Rammus in the line-up, but Nilah is making her TFT debut as a four-cost Lagoon Assassin. Bel’Veth’s exclusion does mean Rammus at least has a buddy joining him in the “No TFT Club”, but given she was released in League of Legends after Dragonlands went live it’s still a bit of a sting for the Armordillo.

You can find all the new TFT Set 7.5 champions and Dragons below.

Aphelios

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Darkflight Cannoneer

Darkflight Cannoneer Ability — Binding Eclipse: Aphelios uses his Infernum cannon to blast bolts in a cone towards his target, each dealing physical damage (259/270/279% Attack Damage) to the first enemy hit. Enemies can only take damage from one bolt. Then he uses his Gravitum cannon to stun all enemies hit for 1/1.5/2 seconds.

Graves

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Tempest Cannoneer

Tempest Cannoneer Ability — Quickdraw Passive: Graves’ attacks spread in a cone of 4 bullets in front of him, each striking the first enemy hit for 80/85/300% of his Attack Damage. Active: Graves dashes towards his target, quickly fires two attacks, and grants himself Armor and Magic Resist for 4 seconds.



Jax

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Jade Shimmerscale Bruiser

Jade Shimmerscale Bruiser Ability — Counter Strike: Jax dodges all incoming attacks for 2 seconds, then strikes all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Jayce

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Guild Shapeshifter

Guild Shapeshifter Ability — Mercurial Justice: Jayce transforms to his melee form, replacing his Ability with Mercury Judgement. He then slams the ground around his target, dealing magic damage and knocking up enemies for 1.5 seconds in a large area. Mercury Judgement: Leaps into the air, gaining 250/350/800 and an additional 100 health shield per nearby enemy for 3 seconds, then smashes the ground, dealing damage in a large area.

Jayce transforms to his melee form, replacing his Ability with Mercury Judgement. He then slams the ground around his target, dealing magic damage and knocking up enemies for 1.5 seconds in a large area.

Kai’Sa

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Lagoon Dragonmancer

Lagoon Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Tidal Burst: Kai’Sa fires 4 missiles split between her target and up to 2 other targets within her attack range that each deal magic damage. This increases by 2 missiles each cast, up to 12. When at maximum missiles, each missiles deals 10% more damage.

Lux

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Astral Mage

Astral Mage Ability ⁠— Cosmic Spark: Lux fires a star towards the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to the first enemy struck, and less magic damage to subsequent enemies.

Malphite

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Lagoon Bruiser

Lagoon Bruiser Ability ⁠— Coral Shield: Malphite shields himself for 5 seconds.

Nasus

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Shimmerscale Guardian

Shimmerscale Guardian Ability ⁠— Fury of the Dawn: Nasus surrounds himself in light for 6 seconds, gaining 350/550/750 maximum health and dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies every second.

Nilah

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Lagoon Assassin

Lagoon Assassin Ability ⁠— Slipstream: Nilah cracks her whip-blade at her target, dashing through them and dealing physical damage (185/225/400% Attack Damage). If this does damage to a shield, she steals 80/100/300% of the damage she deals to it. If her target is shielded or killed, she instantly recasts.

Nomsy

Cost: 6 gold

6 gold Traits: Prodigy Dragon Mage / Cannoneer / Evoker

Prodigy Dragon Mage / Cannoneer / Evoker Ability ⁠— Fireballs!: Nomsy bellows, lobbing a massive fireball towards her current target that explodes on impact, dealing magic damage to enemies within 1 hex, and bouncing additional fireballs outward that deal 50/60/69% of the damage.

Pantheon

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Whispers Warrior

Whispers Warrior Ability ⁠— Aegis Assault Passive: Pantheon takes 20/25/40% less damage. Active: Pantheon braces his shield for 2 seconds, doubling the effectiveness of his passive and dealing physical damage (300% Attack Damage) in the area in front of him over the duration. Enemies hit have their incoming healing reduced by 50% for 3 seconds.



Rakan

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Ragewing Guardian Mystic

Ragewing Guardian Mystic Ability ⁠— Disarming Diversion: Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within his attack range, disarming all units he passes through for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds, and taunting his target. Then for 4 seconds, Rakan creates a shield on himself and his attacks grant him an additional shield.

Rell

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Darkflight Cavalier

Darkflight Cavalier Ability ⁠— Iron Bond: Rell forms a tether between herself and her lowest percent health ally, dealing magic damage to all enemies between herself and her bound ally. She also grants herself and her bound ally 50/70/100% of Rell’s current Armor and Magic Resist for 4 seconds.

Rengar

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Darkflight Assassin

Darkflight Assassin Ability ⁠— Unseen Predator: Rengar leaps to the lowest armor enemy, dealing physical damage and gaining Attack Speed for 1 second.

Seraphine

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Lagoon Evoker Mystic

Lagoon Evoker Mystic Ability ⁠— Serenade of the Seas: Seraphine sings a serenade of the seas, granting a shield and magic damage on attacks to all allies within 2 hexes for 5 seconds.

Sohm

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Lagoon Mage Dragon

Lagoon Mage Dragon Ability ⁠— Tideblossom: Sohm sends out a tide to an unmarked target, marking them with a Tideblossom and dealing magic damage to enemies along the way. Tideblossoms transfer to a nearby target if the enemy dies. After 3 casts, his next cast instead summons a vortex under each Tideblossom, dealing magic damage to enemies in the area.

Swain, Dragon Tyrant

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Darkflight Dragon

Darkflight Dragon Ability ⁠— Dragon Master’s Decree: Swain releases his dragonling flock, launching 8 dragonlings toward nearby enemies that each deal magic damage to their target, then return to Swain and heal him for 9% of his missing Health.

Taliyah

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Lagoon Mage

Lagoon Mage Ability ⁠— Flowing Volley: Taliyah throws 3 seastones at her target, each dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit.

Terra

Cost: 8 gold

8 gold Traits: Monolith Dragon

Monolith Dragon Ability ⁠— Earthquake: Terra stomps three times causing an earthquake around them, dealing physical damage (150/250/4000% of their combined Armor and Magic Resist plus 200% of their Attack Damage). At the end of the earthquake Terra’s scales are hardened for 8 seconds, granting Armor and Magic Resist.

Wukong

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Jade Warrior

Jade Warrior Ability ⁠— Crushing Blow: Wukong slams his target with his staff, dealing physical damage and stunning them for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Zac

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Lagoon Guardian

Lagoon Guardian Ability ⁠— Unstable Current: Zac explodes outward towards enemies within 2 hexes, dealing a percentage of their maximum Health as magic damage and healing himself.

Zeri

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Lagoon Cannoneer

Lagoon Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Watershock Laser: Zeri fires a water pulse filled with electricity at the closest enemy within 2 hexes, otherwise at the enemy that is closest to the center of the board. The pulse explodes on contact, physical damage and creating a laser behind the target that deals magic damage to all enemies hit.

Zippy

Cost: 6 gold

6 gold Traits: Guild Dragon

Guild Dragon Ability ⁠— Somersault Assault: Zippy shields himself for for 3 seconds and somersaults toward the highest percent health enemy, dealing physical damage and knocking them back slightly.

Zyra

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Whispers Evoker

Whispers Evoker Ability ⁠— Grasping Spines: Zyra summons vines in the row with the most enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Returning champions & Dragons in TFT Set 7.5

Ao Shin

Cost: 8 gold

8 gold Traits: Tempest Dragon

Tempest Dragon Ability ⁠— Lightning Rain: Ao Shin fires a barrage of 20 lightning strikes at random enemies. Each strike deals 250/400/2500 magic damage and drains 20 Mana from his target.

Aurelion Sol

Cost: 8 gold

8 gold Traits: Astral Evoker Dragon

Astral Evoker Dragon Ability ⁠— Black Hole: Aurelion Sol summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After 2 seconds it implodes, dealing 160/240/2500 magic damage to all enemies in the area and reducing their Attack Damage by 40 for 5 seconds. Each cast the area increases by 50% and damage by increases by 200.

Bard

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Guild Mystic Bard

Guild Mystic Bard Ability ⁠— Unstable Portal: Bard sends magical energy toward the largest group of enemies, stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds and causing them to take 15/20/9999% increased damage while stunned. If he hits at least 1 enemy, Bard dances in celebration.

Braum

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scalescorn Guardian

Scalescorn Guardian Ability ⁠— Unbreakable: Braum puts up his shield for 4 seconds, reducing damage taken from that direction by 60/70/80%.

Daeja

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Mirage Dragon

Mirage Dragon Ability ⁠— Echo Wind Passive: Daeja’s attacks launch three barrages that each deal 30/45/200 bonus magic damage and reduce the target’s Magic Resist by 5. Active: Daeja sends a wind blast toward the largest group of enemies, dealing 225/350/1500 magic damage.



Diana

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Scalescorn Assassin

Scalescorn Assassin Ability ⁠— Pale Cascade: Diana shields herself for 350/400/500 for 6 seconds and summons 5/6/7 orbs around her. These orbs burst for 80/90/100 magic damage when they hit an enemy. When the final orb bursts, her shield refreshes.

Ezreal

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Tempest Swiftshot

Tempest Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Mystic Shot: Ezreal fires an energy bolt towards his target. The first enemy hit takes 155/215/285 magic damage and grants Ezreal 10% bonus Attack Speed, stacking up to 5 times.

Gnar

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Jade Shapeshifter

Jade Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Mega Gnar: Gnar transforms into Mega Form, jumping to his target and knocking up nearby enemies for 1 second. Gnar also gains 30/50/80 Attack Damage and 30/40/60 Armor, but reduces his Attack Range to 1.

Hecarim

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Ragewing Cavalier

Ragewing Cavalier Ability ⁠— Onslaught of Shadows: Hecarim summons spectral riders that charge through his target, dealing 150/250/1000 magic damage and stunning enemies hit for 1.5/2/8 seconds.

Heimerdinger

Cost: Nomsy summon

Nomsy summon Traits: Mage

Mage Ability ⁠— Egg Toss: Heimerdinger lobs an egg at the highest percent Health enemy, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 0.5 seconds.

Idas

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Shimmerscale Guardian Dragon

Shimmerscale Guardian Dragon Ability ⁠— Golden Scales: Idas hardens her scales for 2 seconds, reducing incoming damage by 35/50/300. She then roars, healing herself for 400/550/2500 Health and shielding other allies for 180/275/2000 for 5 seconds. The shield grants 30% attack speed while it holds.

Karma

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Jade Dragonmancer

Jade Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Inner Flame: Karma fires a burst of energy towards her target, dealing 200/275/350 magic damage in a small area around the first enemy hit.

Lee Sin

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Tempest Dragonmancer

Tempest Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Dragon’s Rage: Lee Sin kicks his target, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and knocking them back. The target and all enemies they hit take 280/360/480 magic damage.

Leona

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Mirage Guardian

Mirage Guardian Ability ⁠— Solar Barrier: Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage by 30/40/80 for 4 seconds.

Lillia

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scalescorn Cavalier Mage

Scalescorn Cavalier Mage Ability ⁠— Watch Out!: Lillia strikes a small area around her target’s current location, dealing 215/275/350 magic damage spread among all enemies hit and 150/225/350 bonus magic damage to the enemy at the center of the blast.

Lulu

Cost: Nomsy summon

Nomsy summon Traits: Evoker

Evoker Ability ⁠— Whimsy: Lulu enchants the 2 units nearest to her. Enchanted allies gain bonus Attack Speed for 5 seconds. Enchanted enemies are stunned and transformed into a docile feline for 1 seconds, taking 20% increased damage. If there are less than 2 units nearby, Lulu will enchant herself.

Nidalee

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral Shapeshifter

Astral Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Primal Surge: Nidalee transforms into Cougar Form for the rest of combat, reducing her Attack Range to 1 and gaining bonus movement speed and 45% Attack Speed. While in Cougar Form, every 3rd attack swipes her target for bonus physical damage.

Nunu

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mirage Cavalier

Mirage Cavalier Ability ⁠— Consume: Nunu encourages Willump to bite his target, dealing 350/500/800 magic damage. If Willump’s target has less Health than he does before the bite, it deals an additional 33% damage and becomes true damage.

Olaf

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Scalescorn Bruiser Warrior

Scalescorn Bruiser Warrior Ability ⁠— Reckless Swing Passive: Olaf seeks glorious death, permanently gaining 5 Attack Damage (10 in Hyper Roll) whenever he dies. Active: Olaf strikes his target, dealing physical damage and gaining 40/50/60% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. seconds. If he’s below 50% Health, the Attack Speed is doubled.



Qiyana

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Tempest Assassin

Tempest Assassin Ability ⁠— Elemental Blade: Qiyana dashes to the best position to strike enemies with her blade, dealing 200/300/425 magic damage and disarming enemies hit for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Sejuani

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Guild Cavalier

Guild Cavalier Ability ⁠— Warrior’s Wrath: Sejuani swings her mace wide, hitting all enemies in a cone for 15% maximum Health as magic damage. She quickly strikes again, repeating the damage on her target and the enemy directly behind it and stunning them for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Senna

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Ragewing Cannoneer

Ragewing Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Last Embrace: Senna launches black mist toward the farthest enemy, striking the first enemy hit and dealing 200% Attack Damage as physical damage on a small area. The first enemy hit is dealt 400/500/600 additional bonus magic damage.

Sett

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Ragewing Dragonmancer

Ragewing Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Knuckle Down: For the next 4 seconds Sett gains 50/60/80 Armor and Magic Resist, and every other punch deals bonus physical damage.

Shi Oh Yu

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Jade Mystic Dragon

Jade Mystic Dragon Ability ⁠— Jade Rush: Shi Oh Yu enters Jade stance, gaining 20/25/50% damage reduction, immunity to crowd control, and empowering her next 3 attacks with special effects. Attack 1: Deals 325/350/1000% Attack Damage as physical damage and stuns the target for 1 second. Attack 2: Deals 325/350/1000% Attack Damage as true damage. Attack 3: Ends the stance, dealing 325/350/1000% Attack Damage as physical damage to all enemies in a line and knocking them up for 1 second.

Shi Oh Yu enters Jade stance, gaining 20/25/50% damage reduction, immunity to crowd control, and empowering her next 3 attacks with special effects.

Shyvana

Cost: 8 gold

8 gold Traits: Ragewing Shapeshifter Dragon

Ragewing Shapeshifter Dragon Ability ⁠— Dragon’s Descent: Shyvana transforms into Dragon Form for the rest of combat, replacing her ability with Flame Breath. She then becomes untargetable before dive-bombing the largest group of enemies, dealing 100/175/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Flame Breath: Shyvana breathes fire in a cone, dealing 45/60/300% of the enemy’s maximum Health as magic damage.

Shyvana transforms into Dragon Form for the rest of combat, replacing her ability with Flame Breath. She then becomes untargetable before dive-bombing the largest group of enemies, dealing 100/175/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Skarner

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral Bruiser

Astral Bruiser Ability ⁠— Crystalline Exoskeleton: Skarner shields himself for 300/360/420 for 8 seconds, and gains 160/180/200% Attack Speed while it holds.

Soraka

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Jade Starcaller

Jade Starcaller Ability ⁠— Wish Passive: While any ally is below 50% Health, Soraka gains an additional 5 mana per attack. Active: Soraka calls down a shower of stars over the next 2 seconds. Allies are healed for 70/125/1000 each time a star hits them.



Sylas

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Whispers Mage Bruiser

Whispers Mage Bruiser Ability ⁠— Petricite Burst: Sylas whirls his chains, dealing 110/170/240 magic damage to enemies hit and shielding himself for 365/415/475 for 6 seconds. If Sylas has already shielded himself, he hits in a larger area and applies Mana-Reave to enemies hit, increasing the cost of their next ability by 35%.

Sy’fen

Cost: 7 gold

7 gold Traits: Whispers Bruiser Dragon

Whispers Bruiser Dragon Ability ⁠— Rampage: Sy’fen charges toward the farthest enemy within 2 hexes, dealing 400/500/1000% Attack Damage as physical damage and knocking up enemies they pass through. After charging, Sy’fen bits an enemy, dealing 500/525/2500% Attack Damage as physical damage and ignoring 50% of the target’s Armor.

Tristana

Cost: Nomsy summon

Nomsy summon Traits: Cannoneer

Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Explosive Charge: Tristana fires up to 1 explosive charges, prioritizing the closest targets without a charge. Charges detonate after 1 seconds, dealing physical damage (139/170/209% Attack Damage) to nearby enemies and additional magic damage to the target.

Twitch

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Guild Swiftshot

Guild Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Blast Potion: Twitch hurls an exploding flask at his target, dealing 120% of his Attack Damage plus 50/75/100 physical damage and reducing the Armor of enemies hit by 40% for 5 seconds.

Varus

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Astral Swiftshot

Astral Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Chain of Constellations: Varus sends out a cosmic tendril towards his target that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing 250% Attack Damage as physical damage and stunning them for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds. Tendrils then spread to 3 nearby enemies, dealing 100/180/300 magic damage and stunning them for the remainder of the duration.

Vladimir

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral Mage

Astral Mage Ability ⁠— Transfusion: Vladimir deals 250/300/350 magic damage to the target and heals himself for 270/300/330 Health.

Volibear

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Shimmerscale Dragonmancer

Shimmerscale Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Relentless Storm: Volibear rages, gaining 375/650/1200 bonus Health. For the rest of combat, every third attack deals 160/175/190 magic bonus magic damage to the target, and 160/175/190 magic damage to up to 3/4/5 additional enemies.

Xayah

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Ragewing Swiftshot

Ragewing Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Feathers FLY!: For 4 seconds Xayah’s attacks also fire a feather dealing physical damage, and 2/2/4 extra feathers at enemies near her target. Feathers are left behind her targets. At the end of this duration Xayah recalls her feathers. Each one deals 12/20/40 physical damage to enemies hit.

Yasuo

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Mirage Dragonmancer Warrior

Mirage Dragonmancer Warrior Ability ⁠— Sweeping Blade: Yasuo shields himself for 200/275/2500 for 2/2/20 seconds and dashes through his target, slashing nearby enemies for 160/175/2000% of his Attack Damage as physical damage. Every third cast his slash deals 250% bonus damage, hits a larger area, and knocks up enemies for 1.5 seconds. If Yasuo hits only the last enemy left alive, he repeatedly slashes them until they die.

Yone

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Mirage Warrior

Mirage Warrior Ability ⁠— Way of the Hunter: Yone’s basic attacks alternate between dealing 100/150/200 bonus magic damage and dealing 33% of his Attack Damage as bonus physical damage.

Zoe

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Shimmerscale Spell-Thief Mage

Shimmerscale Spell-Thief Mage Ability ⁠— Nothing!: Zoe doesn’t have her own spell. As a Spell Thief, she will borrow spells from other dimensions during combat and cast them as if they were her own.

Removed champions in TFT Set 7.5

20 champions are being removed from TFT Set 7.5, but with Swain’s shift from regular unit to Dragon and the Trainer units being absorbed into Nomsy’s summoning mechanic, there’ll be 61 units to play around in the set.

All of the Revel units have been removed from the game. Legend is also being removed, but Volibear will remain in the game as a Shimmerscale Dragonmancer unit.

You can find the full list of removed champions in TFT Set 7.5 below.

Aatrox

Anivia

Ashe

Corki

Elise

Illaoi

Jinx

Kayn

Nami

Neeko

Ornn

Pyke

Ryze

Shen

Sona

Swain

Tahm Kench

Talon

Taric

Thresh

All TFT Set 7.5 traits

Four new traits are being added in TFT Set 7.5. This includes two new major verticals to play around in Lagoon and Darkflight. Lagoon gives players yet another AP econ option, printing items and gold based on spell casts across the game. Darkflight is an entirely new trait though ⁠— letting players sacrifice a unit to share items and health across the team.

Monolith (Terra) and Prodigy (Nomsy) are new Dragon-exclusive traits, giving the units some extra power beyond their abilities. On top of that, 25 traits are returning from the Dragonlands launch. You can find the full list of traits in TFT Set 7.5 below.

Name Description Breakpoints Assassin (Diana, Nilah, Qiyana, Rengar) Innate: Leap to the enemy backline when combat starts. Assassins’ Abilities can critically strike and they gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and bonus Critical Strike Damage. 2 / 4 / 6 Astral (Aurelion Sol, Lux, Nidalee, Skarner, Varus, Vladimir) After each player combat, gain an Astral Orb. The combined star level of your Astral champions increases the quality of the orb. Astral champions gains bonus Ability Power. 3 / 5 / 8 Bard (Bard) Allies that survive player combat have a 2% chance to create a Doot. Bard always creates a Doot when dancing. Each Doot you collect increases your Shop odds for higher-tier champions by 1%. 1 Bruiser (Jax, Malphite, Olaf, Skarner, Sylas, Sy’fen) Your team gains bonus maximum Health. Bruisers gain double this bonus. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Cannoneer (Aphelios, Graves, Senna, Zeri) Every 5th attack fires a cannon shot that explodes for physical damage around the target. 2 / 4 / 6 Cavalier (Hecarim, Lillia, Nunu, Rell, Sejuani) Innate: Charge quickly towards their target whenever they move. Cavaliers gain Armor and Magic Resist. At the start of combat and after each charge, gain 200% the amount for 4 seconds. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 Darkflight (Aphelios, Rell, Rengar, Swain) The unit in the Darkflight hex is sacrificed at start of combat, granting a copy of a random item they have to each Darkflight champion, and bonus health to each. Emblems and non-craftable items are corrupted when they’re copied, instead becoming Darkflight Essence. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Dragon (Ao Shin, Aurelion Sol, Daeja, Idas, Shi Oh Yu, Shyvana Sohm, Swain, Sy’fen, Terra, Zippy) Innate: Require 2 team slots. Dragons provide +3 to the marked trait, and gain additional bonuses based on how many Dragons are on your team. 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Dragonmancer (Kai’sa, Karma, Lee Sin, Sett, Volibear, Yasuo) Use the Dragonmancer Blessing item to choose a Hero. The Hero gains massively increased Health and Ability Power, which increases by 20% per star level of your Dragonmancers. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Evoker (Aurelion Sol, Lulu, Nomsy, Seraphine, Zyra) Evokers gain Mana whenever an ally or enemy casts an Ability. 2 / 3 Guardian (Braum, Idas, Leona, Nasus, Rakan, Zac) Once per combat at 50% Health, Guardians shield themselves and their closest ally for a percent of their maximum Health. Shields stack! 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Guild (Bard, Jayce, Sejuani, Twitch, Zippy) Grant a unique bonus to your team; Guild members gain double the amount. Increases for each Guild member in play! 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 Jade (Gnar, Jax, Karma, Shi Oh Yu, Soraka, Wukong) Summon movable Jade Statues that grow in power. Each combat, allies who start combat adjacent to a statue gain maximum Health healing every 2 seconds and bonus Attack Speed. When a statue is destroyed, it deals 33% of its Health as magic damage to nearby enemies. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Lagoon (Kai’Sa, Malphite, Nilah, Seraphine, Sohm, Taliyah, Zac, Zeri) Lagoon units gain bonus Ability Power and Attack Speed. A Seastone appears on the board that grants loot as Lagoon units cast Abilities over time. 3 / 6 / 9 / 12 Mage (Heimerdinger, Lillia, Lux, Nomsy, Sohm, Sylas, Taliyah, Vladimir, Zoe) Mages cast twice and have modified total Ability Power. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Mirage (Daeja, Leona, Nunu, Yasuo, Yone) Mirage champions gain a different Trait bonus from game to game. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Monolith (Terra) Monoliths create 3 hexes on the battlefield. Units standing in the hex at the start of combat gain 15% damage reduction. 3 Mystic (Bard, Rakan, Seraphine, Shi Oh Yu) Your team gains Magic Resist. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Prodigy (Nomsy) Nomsy gains a random trait each game. She summons a former Trainer to aid her in battle, who also gains this trait. 3 Ragewing (Hecarim, Rakan, Senna, Sett, Shyvana, Xayah) Innate: Convert Mana to Rage; attacks generate 15 Rage. After casting an Ability, enrage for 4 seconds: 30% Attack Speed but can’t gain Rage. Gain Attack Speed and Omnivamp when enraged. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Scalescorn (Braum, Diana, Lillia, Olaf) Scalescorns take 20% reduced damage from enemies with more than 1900 Health. If you don’t have a Dragon on your team, they also deal a percent of their damage as additional magic damage. 2 / 4 / 6 Shapeshifter (Gnar, Jayce, Nidalee, Shyvana) Transforming grants bonus maximum Health. 2 / 4 Shimmerscale (Idas, Jax, Nasus, Volibear, Zoe) Grant exclusive random Shimmerscale items. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Spell Thief (Zoe) Zoe nabs a new Ability after each cast and at the start of every round. 1 Starcaller (Soraka) The first Starcaller to cast their Ability during player combat heals you for 2/3/75, depending on their star level. Excess healing disintegrates an enemy champion. 1 Swiftshot (Ezreal, Twitch, Varus, Xayah) Innate: Gain 2 hex Attack Range. Swiftshots gain Attack Speed for each hex between themselves and their target. 2 / 4 / 6 Tempest (Ao Shin, Ezreal, Graves, Lee Sin, Qiyana) After 8 seconds, lightning strikes the battlefield. Enemies are stunned for 1 second and take a percent of their maximum Health as true damage. Then, Tempest champions gain Attack Speed. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Warrior (Olaf, Pantheon, Wukong, Yasuo, Yone) Warrior attacks have a 50% chance to increase the damage of their next attack. 2 / 4 / 6 Whispers (Pantheon, Sylas, Sy’fen, Zyra) Whispers damage shrinks enemies, reducing their Armor and Magic Resist by 40% for 6 seconds. When they damage a shrunken enemy, Whispers gain stacking bonuses. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8

Removed traits in TFT Set 7.5

Three traits are being removed as part of TFT Set 7.5. This includes Revel, which was controversial at Dragonlands’ launch and was quickly nerfed into the ground. Trainer suffered the reverse fate, becoming stronger as the set went on, but it’ll still live on through Nomsy somewhat.

Legend is also being removed with its gameplay not really hitting the mark. You can find the full list of removed traits in TFT Set 7.5 below.

Legend

Revel

Trainer

When is TFT Set 7.5 releasing?

TFT Set 7.5 is launching as part of TFT patch 12.17 on September 8, 2022. It will go live on PBE two weeks earlier for testing on August 24, 2022.