All new Draconic Augments added in TFT Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update

The Dragonlands are changing in TFT Set 7.5 as players explore new Uncharted Realms in the Mid-Set update. That means a new set of Draconic Augments to play around to synergize with new champions and traits ⁠— here’s the full list.

Sick of the Dragonlands and want more variety? TFT Set 7.5 is here to freshen things up as Uncharted Realms brings in new Dragons, other champions and traits, as well as a new set of Draconic Augments.

Of the more than 150 available in TFT Set 7, a solid percentage of the roster is being chopped and changed to fit all the new content. We’ve got all you need to know about Augment changes in TFT Set 7.5 right here.

Riot Games TFT players are diving into Uncharted Realms in the Set 7.5 Mid-Set update, including new Draconic Augments.

New Draconic Augments in TFT Set 7.5

Riot are adding a couple dozen of new Draconic Augments in TFT Set 7.5 alongside all the other content. The Augments all play into big thematic changes in the Mid-Set update, such as uncapped Dragons and new traits like Lagoon and Darkflight.

This includes the usual Heart, Crest, Crown, and Soul Augments for each of the new traits, but also some interesting additions across the board. There’s Augments that buff your Thief’s Gloves rolls, Assassin Unity is back in some capacity, and Dragons can get mega-buffed with new Gold and Prismatic options.

You can find all the new Draconic Augments coming to TFT Set 7.5 below.

Tier 1 (Silver)

Name Description Darkflight Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Darkflight. Gain an Aphelios. Lagoon Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Lagoon. Gain a Kai’Sa. Soul Siphon Darkflights benefit from the top-most trait of the sacrificed unit. This does not increase the trait count for that trait.

Tier 2 (Gold)

Name Description Base Camp Scalescorns gain 8% damage each time they start combat in the same hex, stacking up to 4 times. Gain a Lillia. Birthday Present Gain a 2-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus 4 (min: Tier 1). Consistency Gain double streak gold. Darkflight Crest Gain a Darkflight Emblem and a Rell. Dragon Imperialist If you only have 1 Dragon, Dragons execute enemies they damage who are below 25% Health. Gain a Nomsy. Dragonmancer Conference After combat with a player, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai’Sa. Essence Theft Mages’ attacks drain 8 Mana from their target and gain half of the drained Mana. Gain a Lux. Hero-In-Training The Dragonmancer nearest to the Dragonmancer Hero gains 50% of the Dragonmancer trait’s bonuses. Gain a Sett. High Tide Until they cast 2 times, Lagoon champions have 30% reduced Attack Speed but gain 12 Mana per second. Gain a Kai’Sa. Lagoon Crest Gain a Lagoon Emblem and a Zac. Oasis When Lagoon champions gain a shield, they remove all negative effects on themselves and heal for 20% of their missing Health. Protectors of the Cosmos Combat start: Your team gains a 30 Health shield for every item component equipped on an Astral Champion, including those that are part of a full item. Gain a Lux. Scoped Weapons I Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +2 Attack Range and 15% Attack Speed. Terrify Your units take 15% less damage from enemies shrunken by Whispers champions. Gain a Sylas.

Tier 3 (Prismatic)

Name Description Age of Dragons If you only have Dragons, every 5th attack from a Dragon fires a Dragonsoul blast that deals magic damage equal to 15% of their target’s max Health. Gain a Nomsy, Zippy, and a random Tier 4 Dragon. Darkflight Crown Gain a Darkflight Emblem, a Giant Slayer, and a Rengar. Dragon Soul Your team counts as having 1 additional Dragon. Gain a Zippy. Lagoon Crown Gain a Lagoon Emblem, a Spear of Shojin and a Zeri. Lucky Gloves Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions items that they can use well. Gain a Thief’s Gloves. Part-Time Assassins The Assassin trait grants its bonuses to your champions that start combat in the back 2 rows. This does not increase your number of Assassins. Gain a Kayn. Ragewing Soul Your team counts as having 1 additional Ragewing. Gain a Guinsoo’s Rageblade and a Rakan. Scoped Weapons II Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain infinite Attack Range and 25% Attack Speed. Woodland Charm Your highest Health champion is cloned. Clones cannot hold items.

Removed Draconic Augments in TFT Set 7.5

A full list of removed Draconic Augments is yet to be made available ahead of TFT Set 7.5. Given Revel, Legend, and Trainer are being removed, any Augments tied to these verticals have been dropped such as Party Time.

With Dragons being uncapped too, Dragon Horde and Alliance have been cut. We’ll drop the full list here once it’s confirmed by Riot.

When is TFT Set 7.5 releasing?

TFT Set 7.5 is launching as part of TFT patch 12.17 on September 8, 2022. It will go live on PBE two weeks earlier for testing on August 24, 2022.