League of Legends patch 12.7 notes: Jayce & Zeri nerfs, Yasuo & Yone buffs, Arcana skins

League of Legends patch 12.7 is on its way, and Riot are promising big changes. With MSI on the horizon Riot are making big changes to the meta ⁠— pro staples like Jayce and Zeri are on the chopping block, while Ionian brothers Yasuo and Yone are getting buffed. Here’s the full patch notes.

After a couple of small updates, Riot are going all-out in League of Legends patch 12.7.

The imminent start of MSI 2022 is the big pressure point as the developers look to tone back some of pro play’s most powerful picks across Spring. That’s why you’ll see the likes of Jayce, Lee Sin, Ryze, and Zeri in for nerfs despite not doing too hot in solo queue.

Advertisement

Similarly, off-meta picks like Lillia and Karthus in the jungle, as well as Gangplank and Wukong in top lane, are getting some help. Oh, and Yasuo and Yone too ⁠following the Immortal Shieldbow nerfs.

And, as per usual, there’s a new host of cosmetics as the fan-favorite Arcana skinline returns with five new champions getting the tarot-inspired skins.

Let’s unwrap what’s coming in League of Legends patch 12.7, including when the next update launches and the full notes.

When is LoL patch 12.7?

League of Legends patch 12.7 is primed to go live on April 13, 2022.

The seventh major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10am AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Here’s the key timings:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.7?

Zeri locked in for nerfs ⁠— again

In case you’ve been counting, Zeri has found herself facing her fifth set of nerfs since her release just five patches ago. In LoL patch 12.7, Riot are giving the Spark of Zaun another pass to try and reduce her pro play impact.

While her win rate has dropped to 47.64% in ranked play, she still boasted a 57.29% win rate across the last two updates in the hands of professionals (114 wins in 199 games globally).

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Mythic Essence in League of Legends



The nerfs are targeting her Bruiser build, Riot noted, but will still be an overall nerf for her other pathways including Crit and AP. This includes reducing her base stats, her Q and W base damage, as well as nerfing cooldowns on E and her ultimate early but scaling better late.

While the Zeri changes are the biggest, Jayce, Lee Sin, Rengar, and Ryze are also facing nerfs as the first international League of Legends event of 2022 nears.

Yasuo & Yone get buffs as Immortal Shieldbow nerfs hit hard

They might be a threat in your solo queue games, but Yasuo and Yone have been struggling since Riot nerfed lifesteal in LoL patch 12.6. So, the Ionian brothers are getting some help in the lead-up to MSI in LoL patch 12.7.

Advertisement

Yasuo is getting some bonus base health and a shortened ultimate cooldown early, while Yone will better scale with a similar ultimate change ⁠— just for late game.

The top lane is also facing a meta shift with Gangplank, Gwen, Pantheon, and Wukong also being buffed. So too the jungle, thanks to Lillia and Karthus changes. They’re nothing ground-breaking, but it should increase champion diversity on the world stage.

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.7 changes below, courtesy of Riot. The update goes live on April 13.

League of Legends patch 12.7 notes

Champions

Gangplank

Passive: Trial by Fire

Damage: 55-225 ⇒ 55-310

W: Remove Scurvy

Mana: 80-120 ⇒ 60-100

Gwen

E: Skip ‘n Slash

Advertisement

Cooldown refund: 50% ⇒ 60%

R: Needlework

Cooldown: 120-80 seconds ⇒ 100-80 seconds

Jayce

Base stats

Base health: 560 ⇒ 520

Health per level: 90 ⇒ 95

Base armor: 27 ⇒ 22

Armor per level: 3.5 ⇒ 3.8

Kalista

Base stats

Mana: 250 ⇒ 300

Move speed: 325 ⇒ 300

Attack speed per level: 4% ⇒ 4.5%

Karthus

Q: Defile

Damage to monsters: 85% ⇒ 95%

Lee Sin

Base stats

Attack damage: 68 ⇒ 66

Q: Resonating Strike

First cast damage: 55-155 ⇒ 50-150

Second cast damage: 55-155 ⇒ 50-150

Lillia

Passive: Dream-Laden Bough

Healing ratio: 12% AP ⇒ 20% AP

W: Watch Out! Eep!

Damage: 70-150 ⇒ 80-160

Neeko

W: Shapesplitter

Passive damage: 50-130 ⇒ 50-170

Move speed bonus: 10-30% ⇒ 10-40%

Pantheon

Base stats

Health regen per five seconds: 9 ⇒ 7.5

Q: Comet Spear

Tap missile length: 550 ⇒ 600

Tap missile width: 150 ⇒ 120

E: Aegis Assault

No longer slows Pantheon when moving backwards

R: Grand Starfall

Now falls 0.25 seconds later

Rengar

Q: Savagery

Bonus damage to structures reduced by 40%

W: Battle Roar

Bonus monster damage: 65-130 ⇒ 85-150

Ryze

Q: Overload

Mana ratio: 3% bonus ⇒ 2% bonus

AP ratio: 45% ⇒ 50%

Wukong

Q: Crushing Blow

Cooldown: 9-7 seconds ⇒ 8-6 seconds

W: Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 20-16 seconds ⇒ 20-12 seconds

Can now go over walls

E: Nimbus Strike

Damage to monsters: 150% ⇒ 180%

AP ratio: 80% ⇒ 100%

Yasuo

Base stats

Health: 490 ⇒ 520

R: Last Breath

Cooldown: 80-30 seconds ⇒ 70-30 seconds

Yone

R: Fate Sealed

Cooldown: 120-80 seconds ⇒ 120-60 seconds

Zeri

Base stats

Base attack damage: 53 ⇒ 50

Attack damage per level: 2 ⇒ 1.5

Base armor: 22 ⇒ 20

Health per level: 90 ⇒ 95

Q: Burst Fire

Damage: 10-30 (+110% AD) ⇒ 7-15 (+110-120% AD)

Now only applies on-hits once per cast

Now only stacks R and reduces E cooldown one time per cast

Critical strikes add an extra R stack and reduce E cooldown an additional time

W: Ultrashock Laser

Damage: 40-180 (+100% AD & 60% AP) ⇒ 10-150 (+120% AD & 70% AP)

E: Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23 seconds ⇒ 28-22 seconds

R: Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 100-80 seconds ⇒ 120-70 seconds

Items

Abyssal Mask

Maximum magic resist shred: 20 ⇒ 25

Shred ratio: 1% bonus HP ⇒ 1.2% bonus HP

Fimbulwinter (and Winter’s Approach)

Cost: 2600 gold ⇒ 2700 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 350

Galeforce

Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 110 seconds

Moonstone Renewer

Heal and shield power per stack: 7% (max 35%) ⇒ 6% (max 30%)

Umbral Glaive

Cost: 2400 gold ⇒ 2300 gold

Cooldown: 45 seconds ⇒ 35 seconds

Runes

Time Warp Tonic (Inspiration)