League of Legends patch 13.7 notes: Nerfs to Zeri, buffs to Azir ahead of MSI

Patch 13.7 for League of Legends brings about a couple of small balance tweaks to certain champions, including long-awaited nerfs to Zeri before MSI rocks around.
With the Mid-Season Invitational only 2 patches away, Riot is looking to slowly release balance changes to adjust the meta slightly. Patch 13.7 brings about long-awaited nerfs to Zeri, as well as smaller buffs to Azir after his rework in Patch 13.5.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.7 for League of Legends.
When does LoL Patch 13.7 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.6 should go live on April 5, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.7 will head to Oceanic servers first at 10 AM AEDT, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.7 for your server:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.7?
Zeri targetted for sweeping scaling nerfs
Zeri has been one of the strongest ADCs since her release into League of Legends. The electric-based Zaun champion is able to dash, kite, and decimate the enemy team with her immense damage output. As such, she’s been a contended pick in professional play, so Riot is looking to take her scaling down a notch before MSI.
Azir buffed after his mid-scope update
Azir is another champion who’s seen a lot of presence in professional League of Legends. However, after the recent mid-scope update he received, Riot believes he’s feeling a little too weak. As such, Riot is buffing up some of his early game, whilst nerfing his Q’s range so he doesn’t become too much of a poke-based champion.
League of Legends Patch 13.7 Notes
Champions
Alistar
Base Stats
- Base armor increased: 44 >>> 47
- Base HP increased: 670 >>> 685
Annie
E: Molten Shield
- Cooldown increased: 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- Base shield reduced: 60-220 >>> 60-200
Azir
Base Stats
- Base armor increased: 19 >>> 22
- Attack speed growth per level increased: 5% >>> 6%
Passive: Shurima’s Legacy
- Turret duration increased: 30 seconds >>> 45 seconds
- Summon range increased: 500 >>> 700
Q: Conquering Sands
- Mana cost increased: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 70/80/90/100/110
- Stab range reduced: 370 >>> 325
W: Arise!
- Mana cost: 40 flat >>> 40/35/30/25/20
- Damage per rank increased: 50-90 >>> 50-118
- Total damage increased: 50-200 >>> 50-210
Graves
Passive: New Destiny
- Critical Strike damage increased: 20% >>> 30%
R: Collateral Damage
- Cooldown reduced: 120/90/60 >>> 100/80/60
Kalista
Base Stats:
- AD growth per level: 3.5 >>> 4.06
Passive: Martial Pose
- Oathsworn Bond Ceremony shortened: 13 seconds >>> 9 seconds
Katarina
Passive: Voracity
- Dagger AP ratio: 65-95% AP >>> 70-100% AP
R: Death Lotus
- Bonus AD ratio adjusted: 18% bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed) >>> 16% bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed)
Kha’Zix
Passive: Unseen Threat
- Not Isolated range between allies reduced: 425 >>> 375
- (Allies will need to be closer together to not become isolated)
W: Spike Rack
- Evolved slow reduced: 60% >>> 40%
- Isolated Evolved slow reduced: 90% >>> 75%
R: Void Assault
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Recast duration increased: 10 seconds >>> 12 seconds
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66
- Base armor reduced: 36 >>> 34
Olaf
Passive: Berserker Rage
- Maximum attack speed reduced: 60-100% >>> 50-100% (based on level)
Q: Undertow
- Damage reduced: 70/120/170/220/270 >>> 65/115/165/215/265
Rammus
W: Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus armor scaling: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%
Sejuani
Passive: Fury of the North
- Icebreaker damage cap to elite monsters reduced: 300 >>> 250
Q: Arctic Assault
- Cooldown increased: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds
R: Glacial Prison
- Cooldown increased: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/110/90 seconds
Thresh
Q: Death Sentence
- Cooldown refunded on hit reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
Veigar
Q: Baleful Strike
- AP ratio adjusted: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%
W: Dark Matter
- AP ratio adjusted: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%
R: Primordial Burst
- AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 65/70/75%
Vi
Q: Vault Breaker
- Base damage: 55-155 >>> 45-145
- Bonus AD scaling: 70% >>> 80%
E: Relentless Force
- AD scaling: 110% >>> 120%
- AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%
Wukong
Base Stats
- Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66
W: Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown increased: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14
E: Nimbus Strike
- Bonus attack speed reduced: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%
Yasuo
Passive: Way of the Wanderer
- Shield amount: 100-475 >>> 100-575
E: Sweeping Blade
- Bonus damage per stack: 15-25 base >>> 15%-23%
- E stacks: 2 >>> 4
Zeri
Base stats
- Health growth per level: 115 >>> 110
Passive: Living Battery
- Passive shield steal: 60% >>> 45%
R: Lightning Crash
- Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 85%
Items
Grievous Wounds
- All Grievous Wound items will apply even if the damage dealt was shielded, invulnerable targets will not have Grievous Wounds apply.
Death’s Dance
- Build path changed from 2 Pickaxes + Chain Vest >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Chain Vest (same total cost)
- AD: 65 >>> 55
- Armor: 50 >>> 45
- Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15
Catalyst of Aeons
- HP increased: 225 >>> 300
- Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1300
Abyssal Mask
- HP increased: 500 >>> 550