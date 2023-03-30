League of Legends patch 13.7 notes: Nerfs to Zeri, buffs to Azir ahead of MSI

Patch 13.7 for League of Legends brings about a couple of small balance tweaks to certain champions, including long-awaited nerfs to Zeri before MSI rocks around.

With the Mid-Season Invitational only 2 patches away, Riot is looking to slowly release balance changes to adjust the meta slightly. Patch 13.7 brings about long-awaited nerfs to Zeri, as well as smaller buffs to Azir after his rework in Patch 13.5.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.7 for League of Legends.

When does LoL Patch 13.7 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.6 should go live on April 5, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.7 will head to Oceanic servers first at 10 AM AEDT, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Article continues after ad

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.7 for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.7?

Zeri targetted for sweeping scaling nerfs

Zeri has been one of the strongest ADCs since her release into League of Legends. The electric-based Zaun champion is able to dash, kite, and decimate the enemy team with her immense damage output. As such, she’s been a contended pick in professional play, so Riot is looking to take her scaling down a notch before MSI.

Riot Games Zeri’s looking to have a bit of her spark reduced in this patch leading up to MSI.

Azir is another champion who’s seen a lot of presence in professional League of Legends. However, after the recent mid-scope update he received, Riot believes he’s feeling a little too weak. As such, Riot is buffing up some of his early game, whilst nerfing his Q’s range so he doesn’t become too much of a poke-based champion.

Article continues after ad

League of Legends Patch 13.7 Notes

Champions

Alistar

Base Stats

Base armor increased: 44 >>> 47

Base HP increased: 670 >>> 685

Annie

E: Molten Shield

Cooldown increased: 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Base shield reduced: 60-220 >>> 60-200

Azir

Base Stats

Base armor increased: 19 >>> 22

Attack speed growth per level increased: 5% >>> 6%

Passive: Shurima’s Legacy

Turret duration increased: 30 seconds >>> 45 seconds

Summon range increased: 500 >>> 700

Q: Conquering Sands

Mana cost increased: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 70/80/90/100/110

Stab range reduced: 370 >>> 325

W: Arise!

Mana cost: 40 flat >>> 40/35/30/25/20

Damage per rank increased: 50-90 >>> 50-118

Total damage increased: 50-200 >>> 50-210

Graves

Passive: New Destiny

Critical Strike damage increased: 20% >>> 30%

R: Collateral Damage

Cooldown reduced: 120/90/60 >>> 100/80/60

Kalista

Base Stats:

AD growth per level: 3.5 >>> 4.06

Passive: Martial Pose

Oathsworn Bond Ceremony shortened: 13 seconds >>> 9 seconds

Katarina

Passive: Voracity

Dagger AP ratio: 65-95% AP >>> 70-100% AP

R: Death Lotus

Bonus AD ratio adjusted: 18% bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed) >>> 16% bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus Attack Speed)

Kha’Zix

Passive: Unseen Threat

Not Isolated range between allies reduced: 425 >>> 375

(Allies will need to be closer together to not become isolated)

W: Spike Rack

Evolved slow reduced: 60% >>> 40%

Isolated Evolved slow reduced: 90% >>> 75%

R: Void Assault

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Recast duration increased: 10 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Lee Sin

Base Stats

Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66

Base armor reduced: 36 >>> 34

Olaf

Passive: Berserker Rage

Maximum attack speed reduced: 60-100% >>> 50-100% (based on level)

Q: Undertow

Damage reduced: 70/120/170/220/270 >>> 65/115/165/215/265

Rammus

W: Defensive Ball Curl

Bonus armor scaling: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%

Sejuani

Passive: Fury of the North

Icebreaker damage cap to elite monsters reduced: 300 >>> 250

Q: Arctic Assault

Cooldown increased: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds

R: Glacial Prison

Cooldown increased: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 130/110/90 seconds

Thresh

Q: Death Sentence

Cooldown refunded on hit reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds

Veigar

Q: Baleful Strike

AP ratio adjusted: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%

W: Dark Matter

AP ratio adjusted: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%

R: Primordial Burst

AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 65/70/75%

Vi

Q: Vault Breaker

Base damage: 55-155 >>> 45-145

Bonus AD scaling: 70% >>> 80%

E: Relentless Force

AD scaling: 110% >>> 120%

AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%

Wukong

Base Stats

Base AD reduced: 68 >>> 66

W: Warrior Trickster

Cooldown increased: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14

E: Nimbus Strike

Bonus attack speed reduced: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%

Yasuo

Passive: Way of the Wanderer

Shield amount: 100-475 >>> 100-575

E: Sweeping Blade

Bonus damage per stack: 15-25 base >>> 15%-23%

E stacks: 2 >>> 4

Zeri

Base stats

Health growth per level: 115 >>> 110

Passive: Living Battery

Article continues after ad

Passive shield steal: 60% >>> 45%

R: Lightning Crash

Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 85%

Items

Grievous Wounds

All Grievous Wound items will apply even if the damage dealt was shielded, invulnerable targets will not have Grievous Wounds apply.

Death’s Dance

Build path changed from 2 Pickaxes + Chain Vest >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Chain Vest (same total cost)

AD: 65 >>> 55

Armor: 50 >>> 45

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 15

Catalyst of Aeons

HP increased: 225 >>> 300

Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1300

Abyssal Mask