Patch 14.15 for League of Legends is introducing more changes to the MOBA after Riot’s extended break. This includes alterations to melee assassins like Yasuo, Irelia, and Zed, and further item changes to boots.

Riot is back from their break with League of Legends Patch 14.15. The new patch aims to make several adjustments to the MOBA, including big changes to melee assassins that should shift their power dramatically. Additionally, boots are also getting nerfed across the board.

Article continues after ad

When does League Patch 14.15 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.15 is expected to go live on July 31, 2024. Patch 14.15 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.15 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in League patch 14.15?

Melee Assassin Changes

Riot Games Zed is receiving some changes alongside other melee assassins in Patch 14.15.

Many melee assassins are being changed in Patch 14.15. Zed, Yone, Yasuo, Irelia, and Akali are all getting some major alterations that will significantly shift their power levels. Cassiopeia is also getting a few changes in this patch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Item Changes

Boots are receiving nerfs across the board, many of them are receiving increases in cost as well as decreases in their effective resistances and other stats. However, MR items like Wit’s End and Abyssal Mask are being buffed.

League of Legends patch 14.15 early notes

Champions

Akali

W: Twilight Shroud

Cooldown reduced: 20 seconds flat >>> 20-16 seconds

R: Perfect Execution

Cooldown increased: 100-60 seconds >>> 120 – 60 seconds

R1 base damage changed: 80-360 >>> 110-330

R1 AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%

R2 base damage increased: 60-200 >>> 70-210

R2 AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%

Cassiopeia

Base Stats

Base mana increased: 350 >>> 400

Mana growth reduced: 60 >>> 40

Q: Noxious Blast

Mana cost reduced: 50-90 >>> 50-70

AP ratio reduced: 90% >>> 80%

W: Miasma

Mana cost reduced: 70-110 >>> 70-90

E: Twin Fang

Mana cost reduced: 50-42 >>> 40 flat

Irelia

Base Stats

Base health increased: 590 >>> 630

Base health regen reduced: 8.5 >>> 6

Passive: Ionian Fervor

Duration reduced: 6 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Yasuo

E: Sweeping Blade

Base damage increased: 60-100 >>> 70-130

No longer scales with 20% bonus AD

Bonus damage per stack increased: 15-25% (1-18) >>> 25% flat

Yone

Q: Mortal Steel

Base damage increased: 20-100 >>> 20-120

AD ratio reduced: 105% >>> 100%

Crit damage reduced: 84% >>> 80%

W: Spirit Cleave

Shield duration reduced: 1.5 seconds >>> 1 second

E: Soul Unbound

Cooldown reduced: 22-10 seconds >>> 18-10 seconds

R: Fate Sealed

Article continues after ad

Cooldown increased: 120-60 seconds >>> 120-80 seconds

Zed

Q: Razor Shuriken

Base damage increased: 80-220 >>> 80-240

Bonus AD ratio reduced: 110% >>> 100%

E: Shadow Slash

Base damage changed: 65-165 >>> 60-180

Bonus AD ratio increased: 65% >>> 80%

Cooldown changed: 5-3 seconds >>> 4 seconds flat

Energy cost increased: 40 >>> 50

R: Death Mark

Cooldown increased: 120-80 seconds >>> 120-100 seconds

Items

Abyssal Mask

MR reduction increased: 20% >>> 30%

Wit’s End

Dagger replaced by Recurve Bow in recipe

On hit damage changed: 15-80 >>> 40-80(linear)

Null-Magic Mantle

Cost reduced: 450 >>> 400

MR reduced: 25 >>> 20

Mercury’s Treads

Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1200

MR reduced: 25 >>> 20

Plated Steelcaps

Cost increased: 1000 >>> 1100

Armor reduced: 25 >>> 20

Attack damage reduction increased: 8% >>> 10%

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Cost increased: 900 >>> 1000

Summoner spell haste reduced: 12 >>> 10

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Magic pen reduced: 18 >>> 15

Berserker’s Greaves

Attack speed reduced: 35% >>> 30%

Boots of Swiftness