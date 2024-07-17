LoL patch 14.15 early notes: Melee assassin and item changesRiot Games
Patch 14.15 for League of Legends is introducing more changes to the MOBA after Riot’s extended break. This includes alterations to melee assassins like Yasuo, Irelia, and Zed, and further item changes to boots.
Riot is back from their break with League of Legends Patch 14.15. The new patch aims to make several adjustments to the MOBA, including big changes to melee assassins that should shift their power dramatically. Additionally, boots are also getting nerfed across the board.
When does League Patch 14.15 go live?
League of Legends Patch 14.15 is expected to go live on July 31, 2024. Patch 14.15 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.15 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline approximately three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in League patch 14.15?
Melee Assassin Changes
Many melee assassins are being changed in Patch 14.15. Zed, Yone, Yasuo, Irelia, and Akali are all getting some major alterations that will significantly shift their power levels. Cassiopeia is also getting a few changes in this patch.
Item Changes
Boots are receiving nerfs across the board, many of them are receiving increases in cost as well as decreases in their effective resistances and other stats. However, MR items like Wit’s End and Abyssal Mask are being buffed.
League of Legends patch 14.15 early notes
Champions
Akali
W: Twilight Shroud
- Cooldown reduced: 20 seconds flat >>> 20-16 seconds
R: Perfect Execution
- Cooldown increased: 100-60 seconds >>> 120 – 60 seconds
- R1 base damage changed: 80-360 >>> 110-330
- R1 AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%
- R2 base damage increased: 60-200 >>> 70-210
- R2 AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%
Cassiopeia
Base Stats
- Base mana increased: 350 >>> 400
- Mana growth reduced: 60 >>> 40
Q: Noxious Blast
- Mana cost reduced: 50-90 >>> 50-70
- AP ratio reduced: 90% >>> 80%
W: Miasma
- Mana cost reduced: 70-110 >>> 70-90
E: Twin Fang
- Mana cost reduced: 50-42 >>> 40 flat
Irelia
Base Stats
- Base health increased: 590 >>> 630
- Base health regen reduced: 8.5 >>> 6
Passive: Ionian Fervor
- Duration reduced: 6 seconds >>> 5 seconds
Yasuo
E: Sweeping Blade
- Base damage increased: 60-100 >>> 70-130
- No longer scales with 20% bonus AD
- Bonus damage per stack increased: 15-25% (1-18) >>> 25% flat
Yone
Q: Mortal Steel
- Base damage increased: 20-100 >>> 20-120
- AD ratio reduced: 105% >>> 100%
- Crit damage reduced: 84% >>> 80%
W: Spirit Cleave
- Shield duration reduced: 1.5 seconds >>> 1 second
E: Soul Unbound
- Cooldown reduced: 22-10 seconds >>> 18-10 seconds
R: Fate Sealed
- Cooldown increased: 120-60 seconds >>> 120-80 seconds
Zed
Q: Razor Shuriken
- Base damage increased: 80-220 >>> 80-240
- Bonus AD ratio reduced: 110% >>> 100%
E: Shadow Slash
- Base damage changed: 65-165 >>> 60-180
- Bonus AD ratio increased: 65% >>> 80%
- Cooldown changed: 5-3 seconds >>> 4 seconds flat
- Energy cost increased: 40 >>> 50
R: Death Mark
- Cooldown increased: 120-80 seconds >>> 120-100 seconds
Items
Abyssal Mask
- MR reduction increased: 20% >>> 30%
Wit’s End
- Dagger replaced by Recurve Bow in recipe
- On hit damage changed: 15-80 >>> 40-80(linear)
Null-Magic Mantle
- Cost reduced: 450 >>> 400
- MR reduced: 25 >>> 20
Mercury’s Treads
- Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1200
- MR reduced: 25 >>> 20
Plated Steelcaps
- Cost increased: 1000 >>> 1100
- Armor reduced: 25 >>> 20
- Attack damage reduction increased: 8% >>> 10%
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Cost increased: 900 >>> 1000
- Summoner spell haste reduced: 12 >>> 10
Sorcerer’s Shoes
- Magic pen reduced: 18 >>> 15
Berserker’s Greaves
- Attack speed reduced: 35% >>> 30%
Boots of Swiftness
- Cost increased: 900 >>> 1000