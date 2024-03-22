League of Legends patch 14.7 early notes: Skarner rework & support changes

League of Legends patch 14.7 brings the rework of Skarner to live servers alongside several support item nerfs and buffs to enchanter supports.

The next patch for League of Legends brings the long-awaited rework of Skarner. This balance patch will also see several of the support items being nerfed while some enchanter supports are buffed.

When does League Patch 14.7 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.7 is expected to go live on April 3, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.7 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.7 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.7?

Skarner rework released

The Crystalline Scorpion Skarner is finally having his rework hit the live servers. With a brand new set of moves and a revived aesthetic, the champion should have a renewed lease on life.

Support changes

Support items are a bit too strong at the moment, particularly with the role crowding out ADCs. As such Riot is looking to nerf some of their itemization so that ADCs can shine a bit more. Conversely, some enchanter supports will be buffed in this patch to make up for the item nerfs.

LoL patch 14.7 early notes

Champions

Karma

E: Inspire

Secondary targets of ult shield will gain 80% of the bonus shield instead of 30%

Nami

W: Ebb and Flow

Base damage reduced: 60-220 >>> 60-200

AP ratio reduced: 55% >>> 50%

Base heal increased: 55-135 >>> 55-155

Heal AP ratio increased: 25% >>> 40%

Bounce reduction reduced: 15% >>> 10%

Bounce reduction AP ratio increased: 7.5% per 100 AP >>> 10% per 100 AP

E: Tidecaller’s Blessing

Base damage reduced: 20-80 >>> 20-60

Skarner

Fully reworked this patch, you can learn more here

Sona

Passive: Power Chord

Q Passive damage increased: 28-336 + 28% AP >>> 30-360 + 30% AP

Q: Hymn of Valor

On-hit AP ratio reduced: 20% >>> 10%

W: Aria of Perserverance

Heal AP ratio increased: 15% >>> 30%

E: Song of Celerity

Base movement speed increased: 10-14% >>> 10-18%

Items

Bloodsong

Spellblade base AD ratio reduced: 150% >>> 100%

Damage reduced: 12% current HP >>> 10%

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike