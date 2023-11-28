League of Legends patch 13.24 preview: Hwei goes live, Zeri buff, more

League of Legends developers on November 28, 2023, provided the first preview of the upcoming 13.24 patch update. Here is everything that we know about it so far.

League of Legends Season 13 is about to come to an end. Therefore, the hype surrounding the final few updates is exceptionally high. Fans and professional players are keeping a close eye on everything that is being changed in the game as it will directly affect how Season 14 functions.

The upcoming patch is set to introduce the brand new champion Hwei to the game. Additionally, the developers are introducing buffs for Azir, Braum, Zeri, and a number of other champions.

As such, patch 13.24 is set to release very soon, and here is what you need to know about it right now.

When does LoL patch 13.24 go live?

League of Legends patch 13.24 is set to go live on December 6, 2023, according to the patch schedule by Riot Games. The release times across every major region have been listed below:

3 PM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

You must remember that there will be downtime as the servers will go under maintenance before they go live.

What’s changing in LoL patch 13.24?

Hwei

Hwei, the brand new champion is getting introduced in version 13.24. This champion is set to become one of the most complex units that has ever been released in this game. Hence, there is a significant amount of hype as his design and gameplay have captivated fans so far.

Zeri buff

Zeri, ever since her release has been at the center of controversy within the playerbase. Her dominance in pro-play is a well-known fact at this point. However, in solo queue, she has suffered quite a lot on account of consistent nerfs.

Therefore, the developers are buffing her once again to increase her presence across the board once again.

Riot Games Zeri is receiving buffs in patch 13.24

League of Legends patch 13.24 preview

Champions

Azir

Azir’s nerf hit him a bit too hard even though the on-hit changes were well received. Therefore, he is getting buffed a little bit without the on-hit change.

Braum

Braum is viable in a limited number of scenarios in professional games and amongst players who love the champion. However, the developers want to increase his viability a little bit more in the coming days.

Galio

The direction that the developers are taking with Galio is making him more fun and reducing his one-dimensional playstyle.

Gragas

Some of the Gragas nerfs in the past made him way too weak. A few of those nerfs are being reverted to make him feel better.

K’Sante

Developers feel that the nerfs to K’Sante were good but he got hit way too hard. Therefore, with all the knowledge in place, his power is being increased a bit without making the champion way too broken in pro-play.

Leona

Leona has fallen off the meta significantly and is overshadowed by the likes of Nautilus, Rakan, and Alistar. A few buffs to her will bring the champion back into the meta yet again.

Lucian

Lucian is a little less dependent on Nami at this point. However, he is comparatively weaker as an early-game menace when compared to some of the other champions. The developers are creating an identity of the champion, especially with Galeforce getting removed from the game.

Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser will receive a few QoL changes and will receive buffs to incentivize AP builds.

Pantheon

Pantheon is exceptionally weak in the current state. Therefore, he will be buffed to make him a little more viable.

Qiyana

One of the biggest drawbacks of Qiyana is her complexity. She is exceptional when the player is good but terrible in the hands of casuals. Therefore, she is receiving some tuning to make her better in the hands of a regular solo queue player.

Vel’Koz

He is not receiving any major buffs, but the champion will feel better to play.

Zeri

As discussed in a previous section

Briar

Briar is receiving nerfs to create a balance between her bruiser and lethality builds. However, the developers do not want to hit her skill expression.

