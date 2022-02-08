League of Legends patch 12.4 is on the horizon ⁠— Riot Games are preparing to ship new-look Zaun champion Renata Glasc, release the long-awaited Arcane-themed Firelight Ekko skin, and nerf several characters, including power-pick pocket rocket Zeri, meta champ Qiyana, and more.

Renata makes her LoL debut

Zeri, Qiyana headline patch 12.4 changes

Popular Firelight Ekko skin returns

League of Legends Season 12 rolls on, and players are already being treated to another new champion to add to their collections.

Riot Games are debuting Renata Glasc, a Chem Baroness from Zaun. She will be available as soon as 12.4 drops, and will arrive alongside nearly two dozen champion changes. These include Zeri and Qiyana nerfs — funnily enough, in the same update Qiyana gets a new skin — as well as buffs for, Aatrox, Lucian, and more.

On top of that, Riot are targeting supports in solo lanes.

And finally, we’re expecting to see My Shop return this update too. Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 12.4, hitting live servers in the next two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 12.4?

Season 12 is finally here, and Riot Games are back on their usual League of Legends schedule when it comes to update cycles and patches hitting live servers.

That means players can expect the fourth Season 12 patch to arrive on February 15. The Tuesday update will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled around three hours before the next Season 12 patch is officially live.

What’s coming in LoL patch 12.4?

Renata Glasc arrives

The second new champion of League of Legends Season 12 has finally been revealed: Renata Glasc, the Chem Baroness. A member of the aristocracy in the polluted city of Zaun, she’s a support whose kit is all about buffing up her enemies with her array of Chemtech gadgetry.

Riot Games have confirmed that Renata Glasc will be available to play on League of Legends patch 12.4, which releases on February 16, 2022.

Renata Glasc steps onto the PBE

💪 Admiral Glasc pic.twitter.com/YSBTakWWPn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2022

Firelight, Shockblade skins

The most notable skin release coming in 12.4 is the return of “Firelight Ekko,” the long-awaited Arcane crossover skin that was sent back to developers for tweaks in late 2021 during the height of the show’s popularity.

Alongside Ekko’s new look, Kassadin, Shen, and Qiyana will also be getting shocking new versions of the “Shockblade” skin line, to match Zed’s iconic variants.

Here’s all the skins in this update:

Firelight Ekko

Shockblade Kassadin Shen Qiyana

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

Dexerto can confirm each of the new skins coming in 12.4 will also include eight different chroma styles. Renata will also have several chroma designs too.

Shocking new skins have landed on the PBE

⚡ Shockblade Qiyana

⚡ Shockblade Shen

🪶 Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

🗝️ Firelight Ekko pic.twitter.com/Vsnk9mqAXP — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2022

League patch 12.4 will drop on February 15.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 12.4 notes

Champions

Renata release

Buffs

Aatrox

Illaoi

Amumu

Ashe

Lucian

Kalista

Xayah

Sett

Rumble

Neeko

Nami

Nerfs

Zeri

Dr. Mundo

Qiyana

Veigar

Blitzcrank

Nunu & Willump

Master Yi

Items

Adjustments

Support items being used in solo lanes.

Skins

