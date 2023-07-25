League of Legends patch 13.15 early notes: Kai’sa & Naafiri nerfs, Yasuo & Yone buffs

League of Legends patch 13.15 is right around the corner, with it comes nerfs to champions Kai’sa and Naafiri, buffs to the brothers Yone and Yasuo, and several other key adjustments to keep the game healthy.

A new patch for League of Legends is on the horizon. Patch 13.15 will bring more balance changes to the popular MOBA with the devs hoping to address some problematic champions of late.

This is a seemingly smaller patch after the monstrous 13.14, so balance changes seem to be the main focus here.

When does LoL Patch 13.15 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.15 is expected to go live on August 2nd, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.15 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.15 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.15?

Kai’sa and Naafiri nerfs

Kai’sa and Naafiri have become strong contenders in the meta, with Kai’sa’s AP build dominating professional play. Riot is looking to tune them down and bring them more in line with other champions.

Riot Games Naafiri’s power has put her down for nerfs in Patch 13.15.

Yasuo and Yone buffs

Both Yasuo and Yone have struggled a bit after the ADC mythic item rework that saw their itemization change. The brothers have been in need of a bit of a touch-up, and Riot is planning on giving them some love in the coming patch.

League of Legends Patch 13.15 early notes

Champions

Aatrox

Nerfs coming soon

Annie

R: Summon: Tibbers

Tibbers base resistance changed: 30/ 60/ 90 >>> 30 – 90 (based with level)

Tibbers resistances no longer scale with 5% AP

Tibbers base health changed: 1300/ 2200/ 3100 >>> 1150 – 3500 (based on level)

Caitlyn

Buffs coming soon

Gwen

Buffs coming soon

Heimerdinger

R: UPGRADE!!!

H-28Q Apex Turret base health increased: 850 – 1450 (based on level) >>> 725 – 1525 (based on level)

H-28Q Apex Turret base health increased: 850 – 1450 (based on level) >>> 725 – 1525 (based on level)

H-28Q Apex Turret armor increased: 10 – 80 (based on level) >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)

H-28Q Apex Turret magic resistance increased: 25 – 65 (based on level) >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)

Ivern

Base Stats

Magic resistance reduced: 32 >>> 30

Magic resistance growth reduced: 2.05 >>> 1.3

W: Brushmaker

Ally base damage increased: 5/ 7.5/ 10/ 12.5/ 15 >>> 10/ 15/ 20/ 25/ 30

E: Triggerseed

Base shield increased: 80/ 115/ 150/ 185/ 220 >>> 85/ 125/ 165/ 205/ 245

Shield AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 50%

R: Daisy!

Daisy duration reduced: 60 seconds >>> 45 seconds

Daisy base health changed: 1300/ 2600/ 3900 >>> 1000 – 4000 (based on level)

Daisy base resistances changed: 20/ 60/ 100 >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)

Daisy resistances no longer scales with 5%

Daisy AD AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 15%

Kai’sa

Q: Icathian Rain

AP ratio per missile reduced: 30% >>> 20%

W: Void Seeker

Cooldown refund reduced: 77% >>> 75%

Maokai

Nerfs coming soon

Naafiri

Passive: We Are More

Packmates now deal 25 – 75 (based on level) bonus monster damage.

Nami

Buffs coming soon

Rell

Adjustments coming soon

Sejuani

Nerfs coming soon

Shyvana

Nerfs coming soon

Taliyah

Buffs

Yasuo

Passive: Way of the Wanderer

Base shield now uses level growth

Yone

Buffs coming soon

Yorick

R: Eulogy of the Isles

Maiden base health changed: 350/ 1825/ 3300 >>> 400 – 1650 (based on level)

Maiden health ratio reduced: 70% of Yorick’s max health >>> 60% of Yorick’s max health

Maiden now has 10 – 50 (based on level) armor and magic resistance

Maiden now has 12.5 health regeneration

Items

Night Harvester

Damage now only triggers off of a basic attack, ability, and pet damage instead of all types of damage

Systems

Smite