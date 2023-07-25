League of Legends patch 13.15 early notes: Kai’sa & Naafiri nerfs, Yasuo & Yone buffs
League of Legends patch 13.15 is right around the corner, with it comes nerfs to champions Kai’sa and Naafiri, buffs to the brothers Yone and Yasuo, and several other key adjustments to keep the game healthy.
A new patch for League of Legends is on the horizon. Patch 13.15 will bring more balance changes to the popular MOBA with the devs hoping to address some problematic champions of late.
This is a seemingly smaller patch after the monstrous 13.14, so balance changes seem to be the main focus here.
When does LoL Patch 13.15 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.15 is expected to go live on August 2nd, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.15 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.15 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.15?
Kai’sa and Naafiri nerfs
Kai’sa and Naafiri have become strong contenders in the meta, with Kai’sa’s AP build dominating professional play. Riot is looking to tune them down and bring them more in line with other champions.
Yasuo and Yone buffs
Both Yasuo and Yone have struggled a bit after the ADC mythic item rework that saw their itemization change. The brothers have been in need of a bit of a touch-up, and Riot is planning on giving them some love in the coming patch.
League of Legends Patch 13.15 early notes
Champions
Aatrox
- Nerfs coming soon
Annie
R: Summon: Tibbers
- Tibbers base resistance changed: 30/ 60/ 90 >>> 30 – 90 (based with level)
- Tibbers resistances no longer scale with 5% AP
- Tibbers base health changed: 1300/ 2200/ 3100 >>> 1150 – 3500 (based on level)
Caitlyn
- Buffs coming soon
Gwen
- Buffs coming soon
Heimerdinger
R: UPGRADE!!!
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- H-28Q Apex Turret base health increased: 850 – 1450 (based on level) >>> 725 – 1525 (based on level)
- H-28Q Apex Turret armor increased: 10 – 80 (based on level) >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)
- H-28Q Apex Turret magic resistance increased: 25 – 65 (based on level) >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)
Ivern
Base Stats
- Magic resistance reduced: 32 >>> 30
- Magic resistance growth reduced: 2.05 >>> 1.3
W: Brushmaker
- Ally base damage increased: 5/ 7.5/ 10/ 12.5/ 15 >>> 10/ 15/ 20/ 25/ 30
E: Triggerseed
- Base shield increased: 80/ 115/ 150/ 185/ 220 >>> 85/ 125/ 165/ 205/ 245
- Shield AP ratio reduced: 75% >>> 50%
R: Daisy!
- Daisy duration reduced: 60 seconds >>> 45 seconds
- Daisy base health changed: 1300/ 2600/ 3900 >>> 1000 – 4000 (based on level)
- Daisy base resistances changed: 20/ 60/ 100 >>> 30 – 90 (based on level)
- Daisy resistances no longer scales with 5%
- Daisy AD AP ratio reduced: 30% >>> 15%
Kai’sa
Q: Icathian Rain
- AP ratio per missile reduced: 30% >>> 20%
W: Void Seeker
- Cooldown refund reduced: 77% >>> 75%
Maokai
- Nerfs coming soon
Naafiri
Passive: We Are More
- Packmates now deal 25 – 75 (based on level) bonus monster damage.
Nami
- Buffs coming soon
Rell
- Adjustments coming soon
Sejuani
- Nerfs coming soon
Shyvana
- Nerfs coming soon
Taliyah
- Buffs
Yasuo
Passive: Way of the Wanderer
- Base shield now uses level growth
Yone
- Buffs coming soon
Yorick
R: Eulogy of the Isles
- Maiden base health changed: 350/ 1825/ 3300 >>> 400 – 1650 (based on level)
- Maiden health ratio reduced: 70% of Yorick’s max health >>> 60% of Yorick’s max health
- Maiden now has 10 – 50 (based on level) armor and magic resistance
- Maiden now has 12.5 health regeneration
Items
Night Harvester
- Damage now only triggers off of a basic attack, ability, and pet damage instead of all types of damage
Systems
Smite
- Now deals 20 – 160 (based on level) damage against pets.