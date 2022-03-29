Who has qualified for MSI 2022? All teams, schedule, format

League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is back for 2022. The first of two international events on the calendar gives fans a taster of how each region is performing before the big dance at Worlds after Summer. Here’s how you can watch MSI 2022, along with all the teams who have qualified so far.

Whether you consider it a meme or not, MSI 2022 will be a big event on the League of Legends calendar this year.

Without jinxing anything, T1’s storming run through the LCK has many fans hoping for Faker’s return to the international stage. However, he’ll be fiercely contested not just by Gen.G on the way there, but 10 other regions’ best if he makes it.

Advertisement

The playing field for MSI is more even than Worlds too, with every region only getting one slot. While big players like the LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC will get better seeding, upsets like Pentanet’s in 2021 to make it to the Main Event are very possible.

Here’s what you need to know about MSI 2022, including all the confirmed details by Riot so far.

MSI 2022: stream

You’ll be able to watch MSI 2022 on the official Riot Games stream, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up on the LoL Esports VODs YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MSI 2022: schedule & format

While there’s no set schedule for MSI 2022 yet, with the final regional qualifier wrapping up at the start of May, action is expected to kick off shortly after in the same month.

Advertisement

The tournament is rumored to take place in South Korea, with Busan hosting.

With 11 teams playing, the format is expected to be similar to 2021’s edition. Teams will be split into two groups of four and one of three, with the top two teams moving on to the Main Event. From there, another round robin will whittle down the field to four, before an elimination bracket determines the winner.

Read More: The untold stories of esports pros escaping war in Ukraine

Riot, however, could change things up. We will update you on the rest once that’s confirmed.

MSI 2022: All qualified teams

MSI 2022 will feature 11 teams from across the world, all champions in their domestic League of Legends tournaments.

Advertisement

One region will be missing out on the fanfare: the CIS will skip MSI 2022 after the cancellation of the LCL 2022 Spring Split. They will not be replaced by another region getting a second slot, similar to Vietnam’s exclusion in 2021.

You can find a full list of teams here below, updated after each regional qualifier wraps up.