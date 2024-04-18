GamingLeague of Legends

League of Legends Patch 14.9 early notes: Skarner nerfs, Bruiser item changes, & more

Liam Ho
League of Legends Patch 14.9 is coming around the bend, the new update will bring changes to the MOBA including nerfs to Skarner after his rework and adjustments to Bruiser items.

League of Legends is getting Patch 14.9 in a couple of weeks. With new changes to shake up the MOBA’s meta, we’re seeing Skarner being nerfed after his rework, and Bruiser items receiving an update.

Here’s everything you need to know about LoL Patch 14.9.

When does League Patch 14.9 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.9 is expected to go live on May 1, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.9 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.9 for your server:

  • 3 AM PT (NA)
  • 5 AM GMT (EUW)
  • 3 AM CET (EUNE)
  • 8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.9?

Skarner Nerfs

Skarner’s recent rework has left him in quite a powerful position. With the increased mobility, utility, and CC he provides, the devs are looking to tune him down a bit in this patch to stop him from completely overtaking the meta.

Bruiser item changes

Bruisers have been in a bit of a weird spot after the removal of items like Goredrinker. Riot is looking to shake up some of their itemization by buffing underused items like Death’s Dance, and nerfing stronger ones like Sterak’s Gage and Sundered Sky.

LoL Patch 14.9 early notes

Champions

Skarner

Passive: Threads of Vibration

  • Health damage reduced: 7-12% max HP >>> 7-10% max HP

Q: Shattered Earth/ Upheaval

  • Health ratio reduced: 6% bonus HP >>> 5% bonus HP

W: Seismic Bastion

  • Base damage reduced: 50-150 >>> 50-130

Items

Death’s Dance

  • Pickaxe added to recipe
  • AD increased: 55 >>> 60
  • Heal bonus AD ratio increased: 50% >>> 75%

Hexdrinker

  • Long Sword added to recipe
  • Magic Resist reduced: 35 >>> 30

Max of Malmortius

  • Cost increased: 2800 >>> 3100
  • Pickaxe and Long Sword replaced by Caulfield’s Warhammer in recipe
  • Shield duration increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds
  • Passive Lifesteal reduced: 12% >>> 8%
  • Ability haste increased: 0 >>> 15
  • Magic Resist reduced: 50 >>> 40
  • AD increased: 65 >>> 70

Spear of Shojin

  • Now only grants 1 stack per unique cast per second

Sterak’s Gage

  • Cost increased: 3000 >>> 3100
  • Cooldown increased: 60 seconds >>> 90 seconds

Sundered Sky

  • Cooldown increased: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds
  • Heal bonus AD ratio reduced: 140% >>> 120%
  • Heal health ratio reduced: 6% missing HP >>> 5% missing HP

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

