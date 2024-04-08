LoL patch 14.8 early notes: Voidgrub buffs, Mordekaiser changes, more

League of Legends patch 14.8 brings new changes to the MOBA, including buffs to the neutral jungle objective Voidgrubs and changes to Mordekaiser.

The newest patch for League of Legends is soon to arrive, bringing major changes to Riot’s beloved MOBA. Patch 14.8 will bring a couple of changes to the game, including buffs to the neutral jungle objective Voidgrubs and more.

When does League Patch 14.8 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.8 is expected to go live on April 17, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.8 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.8 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.8?

Voidgrub buffs

Voidgrubs are receiving a handful of buffs in Patch 14.8 as Riot wants more priority on them as a neutral jungle objective. This includes more damage with the Touch of the Void buff and a decreased number of Voidgrubs slain to summon them in lane.

LoL Patch 14.8 early notes

Champions

Mordekaiser

Q: Obliterate

Cooldown reduced: 9-4 seconds >>> 8-4 seconds

E: Death’s Grasp

Base damage reduced: 80-140 >>> 70-130

Systems

Voidgrubs