League players surprised by hidden changes to Nexus & Inhibitors in patch 12.6

League of Legends players have found that, unannounced in the notes for patch 12.6, Nexus HP has been massively lowered and both Inhibitors Towers and the Nexus no longer regenerate health.

League players have been wondering why their matches have been ending quicker than usual on patch 12.6.

One such player, Kitzuo, went viral for their clip of them playing newly reworked Rengar and auto-attacking the enemy Nexus a single time and winning the match.

While the play went viral for Rengar’s seemingly newfound power with the changes, it was actually discovered that Riot Games had made secret changes to the HP value of the Nexus on Summoner’s Rift, and removed Nexus and Inhibitor healing entirely.

Riot secretly changes LoL Nexus and Inhibitors

The secret changes were made public knowledge by YouTuber Vandiril.

In his patch 12.6 video, he reveals Riot reduced the HP of each team’s Nexus from 5500 to 3010. The company also removed the healing feature from both the Nexus and Inhibitors, meaning they no longer regenerate health when not receiving damage.

The changes completely stunned LoL players, who were unprepared for the changes as they were not listed in any patch notes for the update.

League of Legends former pro-turned commentator IWillDominate was stunned by the discovery, “Haha wtf Riot just nerfed nexus HP by half and didn’t tell anyone.”

Right now, it is unclear whether the changes are intentional or a bug.

