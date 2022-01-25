League of Legends patch 12.3 notes

League of Legends patch 12.3 is on the horizon, with Riot Games already working on changes for the February update ⁠— this time around, the devs are nerfing nine champions, changing more than a dozen items, and plenty more.

Zeri, Corki headline buffs & nerfs

Riot hitting a dozen items in 12.3 update

Ahri’s big rework set to finally arrive

League of Legends Season 12 has been a tricky one to balance for the devs, and so they’re taking a swing at more than two dozen items and champs to try and get the blossoming 2022 meta back under control.

This includes mainly nerfs, with nine champions caught in the crossfire.

Even Zeri, just released last week, is copping a big whack. Other breakout Season 12 picks like Corki, Caitlyn, Amumu, and even the not-oft-picked Pyke mid lane are all being nerfed too. Only Lillia and Quinn are actually being buffed this update, and even those are just minor changes.

On top of that, Riot is releasing new Lunar Revel skins.

And finally, the controversial Chemtech Dragon and Soul has been disabled. Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 12.3, coming in the next two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 12.3?

Season 12 is finally here, and Riot Games are back on their usual League of Legends schedule when it comes to update cycles and patches hitting live servers.

That means players can expect the third Season 12 patch to arrive on February 1. The Tuesday update will begin rolling out at 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled around three hours before the next Season 12 patch is officially live.

What’s coming in LoL patch 12.3?

Ahri rework finally arrives

Ahri is getting a rework in League of Legends Season 12, with Riot giving the Nine-Tailed Fox one of their popular “mini-reworks” to bring the mage back into the meta. The changes are set to make Ahri “feel fun and well-supported” after years of neglect.

Lead gameplay designer Bryan ‘Axes’ Salvatore explained in a December 16 blog post that Ahri’s influence in the mid lane has waned, and Riot wants to bring her back into the fold.

On top of the gameplay overhaul, Ahri is getting a visual update — with the two in conjunction basically forming a complete rework of the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Lunar Revel skins

Riot Games are celebrating the Chinese New Year like they always do ⁠— with a raft of stunning new League of Legends skins themed for the big day.

Here’s all the skins in this update:

Firecracker Sett Teemo Xin Zhao Tristana Diana



Dexerto understands these new skins will come with varying degrees of chroma packages, ranging from six for Porcelain to eight for the Firecracker variants.

Listen to the official Porcelain theme for Lunar Revel 2022. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WA6YAfmtnb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 19, 2022

League patch 12.3 will drop on February 1.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 12.3 notes

Champions

Buffs/nerfs

Lillia

Quinn

Zeri

Senna

Caitlyn

Amumu

Corki

Pyke (mid lane)

Twisted Fate

LeBlanc

Janna

Nami

Ahri rework

Items

Turbo Chemtank

Divine Sunderer

Goredrinker

Trinity Force

Sterak’s Gage

Death’s Dance

Black Cleaver

Ravenous Hydra

Maw of Malmortius

Hexdrinker

Hearthbound Axe

Blade of the Ruined King

Systems

Chemtech Drake

Removed.

Chemtech Rift

Removed.

Skins

Coming soon…