Everything we know about League’s new Darkin champion: Abilities, release date

League of Legends is getting a new Darkin champion very soon. Champion 163, known only by their dagger, is bringing more edginess to Summoner’s Rift: Here’s what we know about them so far, including potential abilities and release date.

The champions team working on League of Legends has been busy in 2022. There’s been already a number of releases ⁠— Zeri, Renata Glasc, Bel’Veth, Nilah, and the upcoming K’Sante.

Chuck in a few VGUs, like Udyr and Aurelion Sol, plus a ton of mid-scope updates for Sivir, Ahri, and more, and there’s been some big changes to the roster.

Riot are rounding out the year with one big surprise for players though, and that’s a new Darkin champion. Here’s what we know about Champion 163 in League of Legends, including their potential abilities and release date.

Who is the new Darkin champion in League of Legends?

Riot has remained pretty tight-lipped on League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin champion, but they have let the cat out of the bag on one thing ⁠— that it will be a Darkin.

“One of the things the League community hounds me about constantly is wanting to see more Darkin champions,” developer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles said in an August 2022 video.

The community has long yearned for more monster or Darkin champions, and this is a step in that direction. Exact details about their lore and story aren’t public yet though.

New Darkin champion abilities in League of Legends

League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin champion will be an assassin, according to Reav3, who showcased the dagger weapon that’ll be at the center of their kit.

“This one was actually entrapped in a dagger that is actually now a Darkin dagger ⁠— of course, because that’s how that works,” Reav3 said. “So edgy, so dark.”

However, any solid details about precise abilities aren’t yet on the table, and neither are leaks. We’ll add them here once there’s more out there.

Riot Games The champion will wield this dagger and play like an assassin.

New Darkin champion release date in League of Legends

Riot has not yet shared a release date for League of Legends’ new Darkin champion. Given the time of the year, the developers will be pressed for time trying to get it done in Season 12, so expect a release either late in 2022 or early 2023.

We’ll keep you updated with news regarding the new Darkin champion as it’s made public right here.