New League of Legends champion Aurora revealed: Release window, role, more

The League of Legends developers have revealed the newest champion, Aurora. Here’s what we know about this upcoming character, including the release window and more.

Riot has revealed more information about League of Legends‘ next champion, Aurora — the new Vastayan Frejlord soon expected to enter the Summoner’s Rift.

Originally shown in a leaked emote, we now have more concrete evidence, including a mini visual novel in the game’s client. Want to know more about the new champion? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Aurora in League of Legends?

Aurora is a Vastayan bunny explorer hailing from the region of the Frejlord. She is the solo-lane mid-range mage that Riot teased earlier in the year.

Article continues after ad

According to that teaser, she’s capable of seeing things that others cannot — as indicated by her special glasses.

She’s also been featured in the new Spirit of the Hearth visual novel alongside Ornn, cementing herself in the lore of the Frejlord.

Article continues after ad

Does Aurora have a release window in League of Legends?

Aurora doesn’t have a specific release date as of yet, but with new teasers being recently released, it makes sense that we should see their character launch in the coming months.

Generally speaking, when a champion hits the Public Beta Environment servers, it takes around two weeks before they hit the live servers. Aurora has yet to hit the PBE as of yet, but she’s likely to come within the next patch.

Article continues after ad

As such we can estimate a release date sometime during late June or July, that being Patch 14.13 on June 26, 2024, or Patch 14.14 on July 14, 2024.

Potential Aurora abilities

As a mid-range solo lane mage, Aurora is supposedly meant to be more whimsical and light-hearted than some of the League of Legends roster.

We won’t know officially what Aurora’s kit looks like until Riot releases official information, but rest assured we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.