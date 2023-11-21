League of Legends devs announce new in-game champion quests for Season 2024

The League of Legends developers have announced that new in-game champion quests will be introduced in Season 2024, providing bonuses to the victor.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends isn’t exactly known for its massive extensive lore. However, with the introduction of games like Legends of Runeterra and the TV series Arcane, the developers have begun to flesh out the relationships between characters in a more intimate matter.

Champions in League of Legends are often related to one another, whether that be as siblings, rivals, enemies, or even lovers. However, these relations are often overlooked in-game, where the most lore players get comes in the form of the occasional voice lines between champions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This lack of in-game lore may be changing in the future, with Riot announcing some big changes for Season 2024 that are sure to satiate lore-hungry fans. The developers are planning on introducing more champion quests into League of Legends in Season 2024.

Riot Games Renekton will be receiving a champion quest in Season 2024.

LoL devs announce new champion quests introduced in Season 2024

Champion quests are in-game events that highlight the relationship between two characters on opposing teams. Once certain criteria are met, both teams will be given an objective to help their ally take down the highlighted enemy, with the victor receiving a slight bonus.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

These quests have existed in League of Legends before, with Kha’Zix and Rengar, Thresh and Senna, and Ashe, Lissandra, and Sejuani just to name a few.

Article continues after ad

While we haven’t been told what champions will be receiving an in-game quest in Season 2024, the devs did tease that Renekton and Nasus will have a new interaction come the next season.

These are just some of the changes Riot has planned for the upcoming season, and while we won’t know just who’s getting these new interactions, we will when the full season releases sometime in January 2024.