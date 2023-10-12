Everything we know about Hwei, League of Legends’ next champion

Hwei will be the next champion coming to League of Legends as revealed by Riot Lexical. Here’s everything we know about this artistically inclined character so far.

League of Legends has been on a consistent path of releasing new champions in 2023. Though their releases don’t have a fraction of the frequency they had in League’s early days, champion releases are an event.

Considering Riot’s goal of releasing four new champions in 2023, Hwei will be the last one now that we’ve had Milio, Briar, and Naafiri come out.

What do we know about Hwei, League of Legends’ next champion and quite possibly the final release of 2023?

At the moment, Hwei doesn’t have a release date. While it’s most likely that he’ll come out before 2024, there’s a chance that he could be delayed into next year.

There’s precedent for releases being delayed in the past, whether it be elements out of Riot’s control or unexpected hiccups in development. Skarner’s rework is a good example of this, though players have finally been given an update on how development’s going with that.

Hwei’s official announcement came along with this dev update outlining what he’s going to do in a general sense, as well as teasers for an upcoming monster champion and a Vastayan solo laner.

What do Hwei’s abilities do in League of Legends?

Hwei is a character who, in many ways, is still shrouded in mystery. All we know so far is that he’s a mid lane mage; the rest of this champion’s kit is still up in the air. However, there is some information that can be weaned from the dev blog outlining Riot’s goals with the character.

In the blog, they claimed that Briar, Milio, and Naafiri aren’t overly complex. There was a long-held sentiment that there were too many “200 years” champions coming out who had “enough tools in their kits to fix a car”, as caster CaptainFlowers so infamously explained Samira.

However, Hwei looks to go back to some of League’s more ambitious kit designs with a kit that makes Hwei a “high-complexity champion”.

There’s also a general theme of Hwei exploring three different subjects when it comes to his art, making it likely that he has some sort of rule of threes with his kit. This is a fairly common, tried-and-true design philosophy with League of Legends that’s present within many champions’ kits.

This rule of threes could be expressed in his passive, a specific ability having three stages, him having three stances? At this point, it’s hard to say. However, it seems he’ll be about more than just landing one big burst ability and will have to land multiple hits to have an impact.

That’s everything we know about Hwei for now, but we’ll be sure to update as more information comes to light.