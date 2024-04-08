Everything we know about League of Legends’ Lee Sin update: Release date and more

One of the oldest champions in League of Legends, Lee Sin, is getting a visual, or an ASU, update. Here is everything we know so far about the update including its release date.

Riot Games is cleaning up the design of one of its oldest champions, Lee Sin. The blind monk is receiving a visual update to his model and abilities to help clear the clutter around some of his spells and skins, along with modernizing his look.

Here is everything we know about the Lee Sin update in League of Legends.

Contents:

Riot Games said the target release date for the Lee Sin visual update is May 1, 2024 in patch 14.9.

That is a few weeks away as the current patch is 14.7 at the time of writing, with patch 14.8 on the horizon.

The visual update, or Art and Sustainability Update as Riot calls it, will change Lee Sin’s 3D model and body proportions. In a developer’s blog, Riot said this will help the team update all of the champion’s skins which will also be overhauled with the right proportions and facial features.

Players may additionally notice a long ponytail on the champion that they did not notice before. This was not introduced in the update, but rather enhanced with the update to not be glued in place to his model.

Riot Games Lee Sin’s Traditional Skin with the new visual update.

The update will also change Lee Sin’s animations, including his basic attacks and spells.

“We updated the animations to give them some much-needed weight and flair while preserving their identity,” Sean ‘Riot Redepoka’ Yeung and Einar ‘Riot Beinhar’ Langfjord said in the dev blog.

The champion’s visual effects on abilities will also be changed. Lee’s abilities had a lot of visual clutter that is now gone and will be replaced with much cleaner indicators that his abilities are in use and have hit enemies.

Riot has also updated the champion’s sound effects for his spells. Previously, players would not be able to tell the difference between when one of his spells hit, and when he was activating it again.

With the ASU, players should be able to distinguish the two actions, and even tell how long his Q will last on enemies based on its sound winding down.

Here are some of the updated Less Sin cosmetics post-ASU:

Riot Games Pool Party Lee Sin.

Riot Games Acolyte Lee Sin.