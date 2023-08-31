New LoL bug sees Darkin dog Naafiri taking down Little Legends

A new bug discovered in League of Legends sees the Darkin assassin Naafiri trying to chow down on Little Legends in the All Random All Mid mode.

League of Legends is a pretty huge game. Originally released back in 2009, the game has had plenty of time to introduce new content, characters, and skins into the game. Because of it’s sheer size, bugs can often crop up as the devs can’t possibly test for every scenario the game offers its millions of players.

Developers Riot implement patches every two weeks or so in order to balance the game and stamp out any bugs, but with their focus primarily on the premier Summoner’s Rift mode, bugs can squeeze themselves in elsewhere.

That’s exactly what happened to one Naafiri player when they were on the Howling Abyss Map. The Howling Abyss hosts the mode All Random All Mid, a more casual mode that gives players a random champion and asks them to run it down one lane in 5v5 combat.

New LoL bug sees Naafiri hunting TFT companions

Reddit user Potential_Original_3 was playing an ARAM match when they noticed some strange behavior from the enemy Naafiri. Naafiri began casting her W ability, which allows her to savagely dash to a target and attack them, but for some reason, she was more focused on the cute companions near the champions.

These cute companions are the Little Legend cosmetics which players can bring with them. However, the Little Legends are completely unforgettable for players. This begs the question as to how Naafiri could even target the Little Legend in the first place.

This is a particularly game-breaking bug in League of Legends, as Naafiri’s W ability is a key part of her combo in assassinating enemy champions. Due to this ability missing, it’d be incredibly difficult to finish off a target that she’s jumped on.

Players have suggested that this was due to the Little Legends being coded as minions, and some classic Riot spaghetti code is what made this bug occur.