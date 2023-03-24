League of Legends devs rush out Milio nerfs in March 23 hotfix

The newest enchanter support Milio, a character only just introduced into League of Legends, has received a record-fast hotfix, toning down his power greatly already.

Milio is the newest enchanter support to be introduced into League of Legends. The Ixtal champion uses fire to keep his enemies at bay and his allies nice and warm. Milio has a rather simple kit, granting his allies heals, shields, and the occasional attack range increase.

It appears that regardless of Milio’s more simplistic kit, Riot overshot on his power just a bit too much for his release, causing the devs to cut down on his numbers a fair amount. The League of Legends development team announced via Twitter on March 23 that they shipped some mid-patch adjustments to the champion.

Milio March 23rd hot fix nerfs

Milio’s changes hit the live servers of League of Legends. The full list is as follows:

Passive: Fired Up!

AD Scaling reduced: 15-50% >>> 15-35%

W: Cozy Campfire

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Healing reduced: 80/110/140/170/200 >>> 70/90/110/130/150

E: Warm Hugs

Shield amount reduced: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP)>>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP)

Cooldown increased: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 18/17/16/15/14

Numerically speaking these nerfs aren’t the biggest we’ve ever seen delivered to a champion, however, the speed at which they were delivered makes it notable. The hotfix nerfs to Milio are some of the fastest we’ve ever seen in League of Legends, bringing down his power just a bit to ensure he doesn’t run rampant on the Summoner’s Rift.

Alongside this, Riot has announced they’re currently working on a fix for an extremely disruptive bug involving Milio and Illaoi. According to Riot, there are a few rare instances where having the two of them in a game together can cause the entire lobby to completely crash.

Riot didn’t announce how this bug could occur, nor how it could be replicated. However, it may be a good idea to be wary if you spot an Illaoi and Milio in the same game.