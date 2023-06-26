League of Legends developer reveals new champion Naafiri is actually over 7 feet tall

A design manager at Riot Games has confirmed that the newest Darkin dog champion Naafiri is actually over 7 feet tall, making her insanely large.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends features a wide variety of characters. Not only within the game itself but within the extensive universe and lore that the developers have created. All champions in League of Legends hail from a place known as Runeterra. This fictional world hosts many varying regions, climates, and people. Most of these demographics are featured within League of Legends itself.

From the mystical lands of Ionia to the arid deserts of Shurima, even to the tiny homes of Bandle City, the game features a diverse collection of champions. Part of this diverse pool will be the newest champion Naafiri, who will be entering the rift in a patch in the near future. The Darkin Naafiri summons her pack of companions to chase down and hunt her enemies. With her unrivalled chasing ability, it’s likely the newest champion will be a jungle.

What’s even more terrifying than Naafiri’s hunting ability is her sheer size. Whilst appearing rather small in-game, the Darkin doggo has been confirmed by a Rioter to be bigger than most human beings.

Rioter reveals Naafiri is much larger than we thought

As revealed in a tweet by design manager Riot Raptorr, Naafiri is much bigger than she originally seems.

“Naafiri is canonically 7 feet tall (2.134 meters) to her shoulders when standing on all fours. That’s 8.25 corgis stacked on top of each other.” the tweet reads.

This means Naafiri joins the ranks of champions like Malphite and Cho’Gath. The likes of which have had their sizes downgraded in the game to fit better.

You can read all about the newest champion Naafiri in our hub right here, which includes her abilities and her release date.