League patch 11.2 to feature Senna & Veigar buffs, Aatrox nerfs, more - Dexerto

With League of Legends Season 11 kicking off, Riot are still fine tuning the aftermath of preseason. League patch 11.2 is set to bring more changes to healing, while champions like Senna and Veigar are getting compensation buffs.

The ranked queues for League Season 11 are flooding open with players as the grind begins for 2021. However, Riot are still trying to get a handle on this year’s mega preseason that saw more than half of the items changed in-game, as well as numerous champion rebalances.

Some have fared well from the changes ⁠— especially those with massive amounts of healing in their kit. However, others have lost their identity around the new Mythics. Riot is aware of this though, and in Patch 11.2, they’re set to make some changes to rebalance the game.

Drain tanks like Aatrox and Olaf on the patch 11.2 nerf list

Lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter outlined the changes players can expect on League’s patch 11.2 in a January 7 Tweet. The most important change off the rank was a nerf to healing. Despite buffs to Grievous Wounds, drain tanks are still decimating the meta.

These “healing edge cases,” like Aatrox and Olaf, are only part of League’s healing problem. Riot are also looking at generic healing reduction across the board, especially Domination rune Ravenous Hunter. The rune is getting a scaling nerf with reduced healing per stack.

With 11.1 shipped, I wanted to update you all on what we're looking into next. Some of this will be in 11.2, but we expect that a bunch of this will take a few more weeks to get right. Follow up after this huge preseason is step by step, knock one down and go to the next one. pic.twitter.com/hx1zWWFwL3 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 7, 2021

While there’s not a lot of specific details yet, players can expect the first load of these changes in League patch 11.2. However, Yetter has stated this is an ongoing task and he expects “this will take a few more weeks to get right.”

Senna, Veigar, more in line for buffs due to item rework nerfs

A number of champions got just the perfect item for their kit in the Mythic item overhaul in preseason 11. However, a number of champions lost their identity ⁠— especially users who relied on Glacial Augment.

Senna and Veigar are arguably the most affected by the removal of items like Twin Shadows and Hextech GLP-800, but Riot’s looking out for them. They’re two of seven champs the devs want to buff. The rest of the list includes Shyvana, Singed, Shaco, Dr Mundo, and Soraka.

This is also going to include an increase in support item options ⁠— which will benefit Senna, whose current primary chosen in Eclipse isn’t the best in support. Riot are yet to reveal specifics.

On top of these changes, tanks are also getting a Mythic change. With Sunfire Aegis still dominating the meta, Yetter wants to open up the choice for tanks in all roles.

More champion reworks are also on the way. This should include the Tahm Kench rework, which was originally touted for late Season 10 before getting delayed to Season 11.

League patch 11.2 is set to release on January 21. We will update this piece as more information arises.