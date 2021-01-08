 League patch 11.2 to feature Senna & Veigar buffs, Aatrox nerfs, more - Dexerto
League patch 11.2 to feature Senna & Veigar buffs, Aatrox nerfs, more

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:50

by Andrew Amos
With League of Legends Season 11 kicking off, Riot are still fine tuning the aftermath of preseason. League patch 11.2 is set to bring more changes to healing, while champions like Senna and Veigar are getting compensation buffs.

The ranked queues for League Season 11 are flooding open with players as the grind begins for 2021. However, Riot are still trying to get a handle on this year’s mega preseason that saw more than half of the items changed in-game, as well as numerous champion rebalances.

Some have fared well from the changes ⁠— especially those with massive amounts of healing in their kit. However, others have lost their identity around the new Mythics. Riot is aware of this though, and in Patch 11.2, they’re set to make some changes to rebalance the game.

Drain tanks like Aatrox and Olaf on the patch 11.2 nerf list

Lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter outlined the changes players can expect on League’s patch 11.2 in a January 7 Tweet. The most important change off the rank was a nerf to healing. Despite buffs to Grievous Wounds, drain tanks are still decimating the meta.

These “healing edge cases,” like Aatrox and Olaf, are only part of League’s healing problem. Riot are also looking at generic healing reduction across the board, especially Domination rune Ravenous Hunter. The rune is getting a scaling nerf with reduced healing per stack.

While there’s not a lot of specific details yet, players can expect the first load of these changes in League patch 11.2. However, Yetter has stated this is an ongoing task and he expects “this will take a few more weeks to get right.”

Senna, Veigar, more in line for buffs due to item rework nerfs

A number of champions got just the perfect item for their kit in the Mythic item overhaul in preseason 11. However, a number of champions lost their identity ⁠— especially users who relied on Glacial Augment.

Senna and Veigar are arguably the most affected by the removal of items like Twin Shadows and Hextech GLP-800, but Riot’s looking out for them. They’re two of seven champs the devs want to buff. The rest of the list includes Shyvana, Singed, Shaco, Dr Mundo, and Soraka.

This is also going to include an increase in support item options ⁠— which will benefit Senna, whose current primary chosen in Eclipse isn’t the best in support. Riot are yet to reveal specifics.

Frozen Prince Dr Mundo skin for League of Legends
Riot Games
Dr Mundo is getting some buffs right before his Season 11 rework to help tide him over.

On top of these changes, tanks are also getting a Mythic change. With Sunfire Aegis still dominating the meta, Yetter wants to open up the choice for tanks in all roles.

More champion reworks are also on the way. This should include the Tahm Kench rework, which was originally touted for late Season 10 before getting delayed to Season 11.

League patch 11.2 is set to release on January 21. We will update this piece as more information arises.

Overwatch

Dafran rages after Overwatch teammate finds new way to grief as Wrecking Ball

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer extraordinaire Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca lost his cool during a January 7 broadcast when his Wrecking Ball teammate unintentionally griefed him.

Dafran has been making waves on Twitch since returning amid starting his career as a farmer – and he hasn’t lost his touch, with the DPS star’s aim being the envy of anyone who has ever played an FPS game.

Just like many other streamers, Francesca has really taken to playing Rust, but found himself returning to Overwatch just in time to discover a new way for Wrecking Ball players to screw him over with what he would later call an “Amazon Prime Delivery.”

The Danish streamer was in a tightly-contested Overwatch battle on Watchpoint Gibraltar, having managed to hold the enemy team before the first checkpoint. While his team seemed prime to win on their attack, the opposition dug in their heels and seemed to be outdoing Dafran’s squad.

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
The former OWL pro is a farmer and Twitch streamer.

Sensing that he had to make some crazy plays to secure the win, he started with picking off the enemy Baptiste before landing three quick direct shots on Mercy to eliminate the opposition’s supports.

Following this, he picked off the enemy Soldier with a Flashbang into a double headshot combo, and seemed to be on the verge of securing victory – when suddenly his own Wrecking Ball messed everything up by booping the Roadhog right towards him, where the tank was able to hook and kill Dafran.

“You booped him to me!” the farmer raged. “You f**king killed me, Ball! You literally griefed the whole game by playing Ball and then you f**king kill me! Oh my God. What the f**k?!”

Despite Francesca’s tilt, his team remained calm and collected, fragged out and managed to push the payload into the yellow box of victory to win in the end.

“Holy sh*t, my blood pressure, dude,” he joked. “This is why I want to play Rust. So I don’t deal with this sh*t. I don’t want to die from an aneurysm, dude.”

After the match ended, the streamer viewed the sequence in the replay viewer to show exactly how he was screwed over.

“I killed three people here, I’m about to get away and boom!” he cried. “Amazon Prime Delivery. What the f**k, dude? I swear to God if we didn’t win this.”

Luckily, Dafran managed to keep his rage in check for the most part. Otherwise, the streaming sensation could very well have been looking at another ban from the platform if he took things a step too far.