When does League Season 11 begin? Pre-season, ranked rewards, more

League of Legends Season 11 is just around the corner. The Season 10 ranked rewards have been doled out, and all eyes are on patch 11.1. Here’s everything we know about League’s next season, and when it’s coming.

Season 10 has flown by in League of Legends. The celebratory year for Riot Games has been marked by big events, a handful of new champions, and now Worlds 2020.

However, with the ranked season now over, all eyes are on Season 11. We’ve had big changes to the map and runes in the past, but this time, items are the big focus.

When does League of Legends Season 11 begin?

Season 11 doesn’t automatically begin when Season 10 ends. There’ll be a pre-season period of around two months where Riot tests the changes with the wider population, and players can play without fear of losing their rank.

Read more: Riot reveals League of Legends MMO is now in development

However, that pre-season is just about to wrap up. Riot has locked in January 8, 2021 as the starting date for League of Legends Season 11. This comes just a couple of days after League patch 11.1 launches on January 6, kicking off the new year with a bang.

Major League Season 11 changes: item rework, more

The big talking point of changes in League of Legends Season 11 is the item rework. Over half of the items available in the game will be reworked in the update.

Read more: Riot reveal Mythic items coming to League of Legends Season 11

On top of that, stats like cooldown reduction and critical strikes are being completely overhauled. The former is now being labeled ability haste, and will be rejigged to remove the 40% cap. Critical strikes will also be more widely available, as Riot aims to remove the RNG element.

There’s also going to be changes to minions as Riot tries to shift power away from the mid lane and into other roles, as well as unannounced changes that’ll be revealed in the coming weeks.

League Season 10 ranked rewards

As with every season before now, the Victorious skin is on offer for players who reach Gold and above. In Season 10, the champion bestowed with that honor is Lucian.

However, more than just a skin, players who finish Platinum and above will receive additional chromas to correspond with their final rank.

If you didn’t make it to Gold, don’t worry. You’ll still get a ranked icon and a ranked profile banner trim to match your final rank. Plus, everyone will receive Lucian’s Series 1 Eternals set.

Ranked rewards list for League of Legends Season 10