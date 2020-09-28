Logo
When does League Season 11 begin? Pre-season, ranked rewards, more

Published: 28/Sep/2020 8:06 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 1:01

by Andrew Amos
Kayn, Lux, and Ekko in League of Legends
Riot Games

League Season 11

League of Legends Season 11 is just around the corner. The Season 10 ranked rewards have been doled out, and all eyes are on patch 11.1. Here’s everything we know about League’s next season, and when it’s coming.

Season 10 has flown by in League of Legends. The celebratory year for Riot Games has been marked by big events, a handful of new champions, and now Worlds 2020.

However, with the ranked season now over, all eyes are on Season 11. We’ve had big changes to the map and runes in the past, but this time, items are the big focus.

Victorious Lucian in League of Legends
Riot Games
Victorious Lucian was the Season 10 ranked rewards skin in League of Legends, given out to players who reached at least Gold.

When does League of Legends Season 11 begin?

Season 11 doesn’t automatically begin when Season 10 ends. There’ll be a pre-season period of around two months where Riot tests the changes with the wider population, and players can play without fear of losing their rank.

However, that pre-season is just about to wrap up. Riot has locked in January 8, 2021 as the starting date for League of Legends Season 11. This comes just a couple of days after League patch 11.1 launches on January 6, kicking off the new year with a bang.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell will make her ranked debut in Season 11 after missing out on Season 10.

Major League Season 11 changes: item rework, more

The big talking point of changes in League of Legends Season 11 is the item rework. Over half of the items available in the game will be reworked in the update.

On top of that, stats like cooldown reduction and critical strikes are being completely overhauled. The former is now being labeled ability haste, and will be rejigged to remove the 40% cap. Critical strikes will also be more widely available, as Riot aims to remove the RNG element.

Item rework in Season 11 League of Legends
Riot Games
Over half of League’s items were reworked in Season 11.

There’s also going to be changes to minions as Riot tries to shift power away from the mid lane and into other roles, as well as unannounced changes that’ll be revealed in the coming weeks.

League Season 10 ranked rewards

As with every season before now, the Victorious skin is on offer for players who reach Gold and above. In Season 10, the champion bestowed with that honor is Lucian.

However, more than just a skin, players who finish Platinum and above will receive additional chromas to correspond with their final rank.

If you didn’t make it to Gold, don’t worry. You’ll still get a ranked icon and a ranked profile banner trim to match your final rank. Plus, everyone will receive Lucian’s Series 1 Eternals set.

Victorious Lucian Chromas in League of Legends
Riot Games
Players also received a Victorious Lucian chroma if they got a rank higher than Gold.

Ranked rewards list for League of Legends Season 10

  • Iron: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Bronze: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Silver: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Gold: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Platinum: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Victorious chroma (up to rank), Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Diamond: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Victorious chroma (up to rank), Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Master: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Victorious chroma (up to rank), Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Grandmaster: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Victorious chroma (up to rank), Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
  • Challenger: Ranked icon, Ranked profile banner trim, Ranked border, Victorious skin, Victorious chroma (up to rank), Eternal Lucian Series 1 permanent
