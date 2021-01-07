 League's Battle Queen Katarina skin "pay-to-win" with new unstoppable exploit - Dexerto
League’s Battle Queen Katarina skin “pay-to-win” with new unstoppable exploit

Published: 7/Jan/2021 7:39

by Andrew Amos
Battle Queen Katarina in League of Legends
Riot Games

Skins in League of Legends are purely meant to be a cosmetic thing, but sometimes one gets through the cracks with a game-breaking problem. This time, it’s Battle Queen Katarina, which has the ability to let the Sinister Blade break free from crowd control.

If you’re a Katarina main, it’s likely you’ve dished out the 1820 RP for the Battle Queen skin. The newly-released cosmetic, which is part of League’s latest in-game event, is one of the Noxian’s finest ⁠— even if the skin line itself has been controversial.

However, there’s more to Battle Queen Katarina than its killer looks. The skin is one of a handful in a new line of supposedly “pay-to-win” skins that players can actually gain a competitive advantage on.

"Battle Queens" seem to have replaced any Christmas celebrations this year.
Riot Games
Battle Queen Katarina (second from right) is proving to be problematic with a new crowd control removing exploit.

It’s more than just the smaller perceived hitboxes of skins of yesteryear, but an actual repeatable exploit players can abuse to escape crowd control.

League bug squasher ‘Vandiril’ shared a video on YouTube on January 6 outlining the exploit, which allows Katarina to break free of crowd control like stuns by spamming the toggle for her skin.

The toggle should only allow her cosmetics to change, but it’s giving Katarina players a 15 dollar tool to gain an advantage.

This problem isn’t unique to Battle Queen Katarina. It’s been an issue on a lot of expensive skins, including DJ Sona. Basically any skin with a toggle has had this issue at one point or another.

This exploit is limited in its use, however, it hasn’t stopped players from labeling it “pay-to-win.” Plus, if it’s abused enough and Riot catches on, it’s likely players will be banned for doing so. They’ve not shied away from the ban hammer in other similar instances, like with ability exploits.

Riot is yet to comment on the exploit. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can either cough up the 15 dollars on live servers to pick up the suave Katarina skin, or jump on the PBE and test it for free. Either way, just be mindful of it if you see a Katarina in your games.

Warzone players furious as DMR nerfs actually make the gun more accurate

Published: 7/Jan/2021 6:26

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Following highly anticipated nerfs to Warzone’s controversial DMR 14, players have lashed out at Raven Software after realizing the weapon is actually better in some ways than it was before.

While the Warzone community rejoiced as nerfs finally arrived for the DMR on January 6, it wasn’t all too long before the joy turned to frustration. A few hours after the patch and various players had determined that the gun’s recoil was surprisingly easier to control than before.

Headshot damage has indeed been reduced as intended. Though the secondary nerf that looked to ‘increase recoil’ has had the opposite effect in practice.

Many players are reporting that they “can’t feel a difference.” Despite the slight damage adjustment, early reactions to the patch indicate the DMR will reign supreme for a little while longer.

Warzone wallpaper with tweets
Activision
A collection of replies to our thread on the state of the DMR in Warzone.

In response to the patch breakdown, popular Warzone player NICKMERCS responded with a simple “W.”

Two hours later, however, he came back to update his opinion. “After playing, I take back my W and change it to an L.”

The weapon being just as strong as usual was a common response in our initial thread on Twitter. “With every squad using 4 DMRs you’re still gonna get melted regardless,” one player said. “Still DMRzone man, feels bad,” another chimed in.

Reddit echoed the same sentiment with the community largely calling for another set of nerfs. “It’s done f*** all. Now we get to wait another month. Worst nerf ever.”

It’s still broken,” ‘beeker96’ explained. “They didn’t fix the real issues with the DMR like it’s stupid fast fire rate or extremely high damage at any range to the body. Thing will still 2-3 shot you to the body at distance.”

Comment from discussion beeker96’s comment from discussion "DMR + Mac10 after "nerf"".

The DMR has dominated Warzone’s meta for the majority of Season One. It took weeks for this first set of changes to arrive. Meaning it could be a while yet before the developers take further action. Though with such a strong backlash to the first wave of DMR nerfs, perhaps it won’t take quite as long the next time around.

If you’re hopping back into Warzone anytime soon, expect to still see the DMR more often than any other weapon. It may take another shot or two for players to be wiped out. Though these shots will come with more precision than they did before the update.