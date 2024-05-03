League of Legends patch 14.10 early notes: Corki rework, major changes for mid-season

League of Legends patch 14.10 sees massive adjustments to items and runes across the board, severely shaking up the meta for the middle of the season.

Patch 14.10 of League of Legends is shaping up to be one of the biggest the season. With several items getting a rework, new ones being introduced, as well as new runes joining the mix while older ones are cycling out, there’s no doubt this is shaping up to be a monumental patch.

Looking to get the low down on all the changes coming to League? We’ve got you covered.

When does League Patch 14.10 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.10 is expected to go live on May 15, 2024. Patch 14.10 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.10 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.10?

Corki Rework

Corki is receiving a rework, or more accurately, a revert, in Patch 14.10. The changes will see him being moved from his current poke role back to a more traditional ADC. The Package is being removed, while more power is being added into his passive and other abilities.

Rune Changes

Riot is looking to change a heap of runes in Patch 14.10. This includes the removal of runes like Lethal Tempo and Predator, and the introduction of new runes to take their place. This will significantly shift the meta as champions who previously relied on these runes will need to find new builds.

Item Changes

Similarly, a bunch of items are receiving changes to their stats and costs. Many new items are also being introduced that are looking to buff ADCs and their late game even more. Tanks are also receiving a bit of love in Patch 14.10, with a few of their items getting buffed.

LoL patch 14.10 early notes

Champions

Corki

Base Stats

Base health increased: 610 >>> 640

Health growth reduced: 103 >>> 100

Base AD reduced: 61 >>> 55

Base armor increased: 28 >>> 30

Armor growth reduced: 4.7 >>> 4.5

Base attack speed increased: 0.638 >>> 0.644

Q: Phosphorous Bomb

Bonus AD ratio increased: 70% >>> 80%

W: Valkyrie

Now has a minimum dash range of 300

Mana cost increased: 80 flat >>> 80-100

E: Gatling Gun

Cooldown reduced: 16 >>> 12

Mana cost increased: 50 >>> 50-70

Damage changed: 50% physical and magic >>> 100% physical

Base damage reduced: 120-320 >>> 100-300

Bonus AD ratio reduced: 240% >>> 200%

Shred increased: 8-20 >>> 12-24

Now max shreds at 4 instead of 8

R: Missile Barrage

Damage changed: magic >>> physical

Mana cost increased: 20 >>> 35

Max ammo reduced: 7 >>> 4

Recharge time increased: 12-10 >>> 20

Now refunds 5 seconds of CD per auto attack, can also crit (8.75 on crit, 11.25 with IE)

Base damage increased: 80-150 >>> 100-300

AD ratio changed: 25-75% >>> 70%

AP ratio removed

Sett

E: Facebreaker

Now deals 100 bonus monster damage

Tryndamere

Passive: Battle Fury

Crit chance per 10 fury increased: 4% >>> 5%

Yasuo

Way of the Wanderer

Crit chance multiplier reduced: 250% >>> 200%

Excess crit chance to AD increased: 0.4 >>> 0.5

Yone

Way of the Hunter

Crit chance multiplier reduced: 250% >>> 200%

Excess crit chance to AD increased: 0.4 >>> 0.5

Items

Overlord’s Bloodmail

40 Attack Damage

500 Health

Tyranny: Gain 2% of your bonus Health as Attack Damage.

Retribution: Gain up to 10% increased Attack Damage based on your percent missing Health.

Recipe: Tunneler + Tunneler + 1000 Gold (3300 Gold Total)

Yun Tal Wildarrows

65 Attack Damage

25% Critical Strike Chance

Big Sting: Critical attacks deal 35% AD additional damage over 2 seconds.

Recipe: Noonquiver + Pickaxe + 925 Gold (3200 Gold Total)

Zephyr

40% Attack Speed

65 Movement speed

Reduce the effectiveness of slows by 20%.

Upgrades from Berserker’s Greaves (unlocks at level 15)

Blackfire Torch

90 Ability Power

600 Mana

25 Ability Haste

Baleful Blaze: Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for magic damage per second for 3 seconds. This damage increases by 20 per second to Monsters.

Blackfire: For each enemy Champion, Epic Monster and Large Monster affected by your Blaeful Blaze, gain 4% Ability Power.

Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fated Ashes + 700 Gold (2800 Gold Total)

Navori Flickerblade

40% Attack Speed

25% Critical Strike Chance

7% Movement Speed

Transcendence: Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown.

Replaces Navori Quickblades

Fated Ashes

40 Ability Power

Inflame: Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for 7 magic damage per second for 3 seconds. This damage increases by 20 per second to Monsters.

Scout’s Slingshot

20% Attack Speed

Magic Rock: Damaging a champion deals an additional 40 magic damage. Attacks reduce this cooldown by 1 second. (40 second CD)

Symbiotic Soles

35 Movement Speed

Your Recall is empowered.

After Traveling 150000 units of distance, gain 45 Movement Speed when out of combat.

Kraken Slayer

AD increased

Attack speed increased

Critical strike replaced by movement speed

Damage is now based on missing HP

Blade of the Ruined King

AD increased

Attack speed increased

Life steal increased

Health damage reduced

Slow is no longer decreased for ranged

Plated Steelcaps

Passive nerfed: 12% >>> 8%

Cost reduced: 1100 >>> 1000

Armor increased: 20 >>> 25

Mercury Treads

Cost reduced: 1100 >>> 1000

MR increased: 20 >>> 25

Tenacity reduced: 30% >>> 20%

Boots of Swiftness

Movement speed reduced: 60 >>> 45

Slow resist removed

Auto attacks now grant 30/20 movement speed for 2 seconds

Corrupting Potion

Removed from game

Dagger

Attack speed reduced: 12% >>> 10%

Bami’s Cinder

Glowing Mote replaces 1 Ruby Crystal in recipe

Cost reduced

Health reduced

Now grants 5 ability haste

Hearthbound Axe

Long Sword replaces 1 Dagger in recipe

Cost increased by 150

AD increased by 5

Attack speed reduced by 5%

Noonquiver

Dagger replaced by Cloak

Cost increased by 100

Now grants 20% critical strike chance instead of 15% attack speed

AD reduced by 5

No longer deals 20 bonus damage to minions and monsters

Recurve Bow

Damage changed from magic to physical

Verdant Barrier

Cost reduced by 100

Zeal

Crit chance increased: 15% >>> 20%

Bloodthirster

Cloak replaced by Pickaxe

Crit chance removed

AD increased by 25

Now converts excess lifesteal into a 50-400 shield for 2 seconds

Essence Reaver

Sheen replaced by BF sword

Cost increased by 300

No longer has a spellblade effect, now restores 15 +10% bonus AD on hit

Crit chance increased to 25%

AD and ability haste increased by 5

Immortal Shieldbow

Cloak and Vamp Scepter replaced by Noonquiver

Crit chance increased to 25%

Ad increased by 5

Lifesteal removed

The Collector

Pickaxe replaced by BF Sword

Crit chance increased to 25%

AD increased by 5

Lethality reduced by 1

Infinity Edge

Cost increased by 100

Crit chance increased to 25%

AD increased by 15

Mercurial Scimitar

Cloak replaced by Vamp Scepter

Cost increased by 300

Crit chance removed

Now grants 10% lifesteal

Phantom Dancer

Attack speed, crit and movement speed increased

AD and passive removed

Cost reduced by 200

Rapid Firecannon

Long Sword and Kircheis Shard replaced by Scout’s Slingshot

Cost reduced by 400

Crit chance increased to 25%

AD removed

Attack speed increased: 15%

Runaan’s Hurricane

Recurve Bow replaced by Scout’s Slingshot

Cost reduced by 200

No longer deals 30 on-hit damage

AD ratio increased: 40% >>> 55%

Crit chance increased to 25%

Statikk Shiv

New Recipe: Scout’s Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe (same price)

Crit chance removed

Attack speed increased by 10%

New passive: killing enemies fires chain lightning that deals 90 magic damage that hits up to 6 additional targets (3 seconds CD)

Takedown damage is tripled and has no cooldown

Black Cleaver

Shred per stack increased: 5% >>> 6%

Terminus

Recurve Bow and BF Sword replaced by Hearthbound Axe

AD reduced by 5%

Attack speed increased by 5%

Abyssal Mask

Cost reduced by 100

Aura increased: 550 >>> 700

MR shred changed from 5 +1.2% bonus HP to 20% MR

MR reduced by 10

MR per target increased: 9 >>> 10

Anathema’s Chains

Removed on this patch

Hollow Radiance

Now grants 10 ability haste

Health reduced: 600 >>> 450

Knight’s Vow

Now has Rejuvenation Bead in recipe

Armor reduced by 5

Now grants 100% health regen

Damage redirect increased: 10% >>> 12%

Damage redirect is no longer doubled when below 30% HP

Randuin’s Omen

No longer has Rock Solid passive

Slow increased: 55% >>> 70%

Cooldown increased by 30 seconds

Health reduced by 50

Armor increased by 20

Sunfire Aegis

Now grants 10 ability haste

Health reduced by 150

Unending Despair

Cooldown reduced: 7 seconds >>>> 5 seconds

Warmog’s Armor

Health increased: 750 >>> 1000

Health regen reduced: 200% >>> 100%

Winter’s Approach/ Fimbulwinter

Ruby Crystal replaced by Giant’s Belt

Health increased by 150

Health from mana changed: 8% total mana >>> 15% bonus mana

Zeke’s Convergence

Glacial Buckler replaced by Cloth Armor and Null Magic Mantle

Mana removed

Ability hasted reduced by 10

Health increased by 100

Armor reduced by 5

Now grants 25 MR

Dawncore

Bandleglass Mirror replaced by 2 Forbidden Idols

Summoner Spell and Ability Haste removed

Mana regen reduced by 50%

AP increased by 20

AP per 100% mana regen increased: 5 >>> 10

Now grants 16% healing and shielding power

Healing and shielding power per 100% mana regen reduced: 3% >>> 2%

Liandry’s Torment

Blasting Wand replaced by Fated Ashes

Luden’s Companion

Base damage increased: 45>>> 60

Damage per charge increased: 35% >>> 50%

Now gains all 6 charges immediately after 12 seconds, instead of 1 every 3

Voltaic Cyclosword

Kircheis Shard replaced by 2 Long Swords

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Passive movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 5%

AP reduced: 55 >>> 50

Runes

New Rune: Cash Back

Inspiration Tree: Replaces Tripl Tonic on First Row, Triple Tonic replaces Future’s Market on Row 2

Gain 6% Gold back when you purchase Legendary items.

New Rune: Jack of All Trades

Replaces Time Warp Tonic on Row 3, Time Warp Tonic moved to Row 2 and replaces Minion Demtaerializer

For each different stat gained from items, gain one Jack stack. Each stack grants you 1 Ability Haste. Gain bonus Adaptive Force at 5 and 10 stacks.

Cut Down

New effect: Deal 8% more damage to changes who have more than 60% max HP

Ingenious Hunter

Removed this patch

New Rune: Legend: Haste

Replaces Legend: Tenacity

Gain 1.5 ability haste for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks).

Earn progress toward Legen stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.

New Rune: Absorb Life

Replaces Overheal.

Killing a target heals you.

Press the Attack

Base damage reduced: 40-180 >>> 40-160

Cooldown changed: 6 seconds after triggering to 5 seconds out of combat

Duration changed: 6 seconds >>> 5 seconds, refreshing in combat

Fleet Footwork

Base heal reduced: 10-130 >>> 8-110

Speed duration increased: 1 >>> 1.25 seconds

Hail of Blades

Attack speed reduced to 80% for ranged

Sudden Impact

Cooldown increased: 4 >>> 10

Now deals 20-80 bonus true damage with 5 seconds after dashing or leaving stealth

Relentless Hunter

No longer grants 5 movement speed at 0 stacks

Font of Life

Immobilizing enemies now heals the user and lowest HP ally for 10-50 HP, reduced to 70% for ranged

First Strike

Bonus damage increased: 7% >>> 8%

Base gold increased by 10

Gold from damage reduced: 100/70% >>> 50/35%

Time Warp Tonic

No longer works on biscuits, mana items or grants 2% movement speed

Immediate consumption increased: 30% >>> 40%

No longer reduces the lingering heal

Summoner Spells

Barrier

Shield increased: 105-411 >>> 120-480

Duration increased: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Exhaust

Slow increased: 30% >>> 40%

Cooldown increased: 210 >>> 240 seconds

Ghost

Duration reduced: 15 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Cooldown increased: 210 >>> 240 seconds

Heal