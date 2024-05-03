League of Legends patch 14.10 early notes: Corki rework, major changes for mid-season

League of Legends patch 14.10 early notes: Corki rework, major changes for mid-seasonRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.10 sees massive adjustments to items and runes across the board, severely shaking up the meta for the middle of the season.
Patch 14.10 of League of Legends is shaping up to be one of the biggest the season. With several items getting a rework, new ones being introduced, as well as new runes joining the mix while older ones are cycling out, there’s no doubt this is shaping up to be a monumental patch.
Looking to get the low down on all the changes coming to League? We’ve got you covered.
When does League Patch 14.10 go live?
League of Legends Patch 14.10 is expected to go live on May 15, 2024. Patch 14.10 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.10 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.10?
Corki Rework
Corki is receiving a rework, or more accurately, a revert, in Patch 14.10. The changes will see him being moved from his current poke role back to a more traditional ADC. The Package is being removed, while more power is being added into his passive and other abilities.
Rune Changes
Riot is looking to change a heap of runes in Patch 14.10. This includes the removal of runes like Lethal Tempo and Predator, and the introduction of new runes to take their place. This will significantly shift the meta as champions who previously relied on these runes will need to find new builds.
Item Changes
Similarly, a bunch of items are receiving changes to their stats and costs. Many new items are also being introduced that are looking to buff ADCs and their late game even more. Tanks are also receiving a bit of love in Patch 14.10, with a few of their items getting buffed.
LoL patch 14.10 early notes
Champions
Corki
Base Stats
- Base health increased: 610 >>> 640
- Health growth reduced: 103 >>> 100
- Base AD reduced: 61 >>> 55
- Base armor increased: 28 >>> 30
- Armor growth reduced: 4.7 >>> 4.5
- Base attack speed increased: 0.638 >>> 0.644
Q: Phosphorous Bomb
- Bonus AD ratio increased: 70% >>> 80%
W: Valkyrie
- Now has a minimum dash range of 300
- Mana cost increased: 80 flat >>> 80-100
E: Gatling Gun
- Cooldown reduced: 16 >>> 12
- Mana cost increased: 50 >>> 50-70
- Damage changed: 50% physical and magic >>> 100% physical
- Base damage reduced: 120-320 >>> 100-300
- Bonus AD ratio reduced: 240% >>> 200%
- Shred increased: 8-20 >>> 12-24
- Now max shreds at 4 instead of 8
R: Missile Barrage
- Damage changed: magic >>> physical
- Mana cost increased: 20 >>> 35
- Max ammo reduced: 7 >>> 4
- Recharge time increased: 12-10 >>> 20
- Now refunds 5 seconds of CD per auto attack, can also crit (8.75 on crit, 11.25 with IE)
- Base damage increased: 80-150 >>> 100-300
- AD ratio changed: 25-75% >>> 70%
- AP ratio removed
Sett
E: Facebreaker
- Now deals 100 bonus monster damage
Tryndamere
Passive: Battle Fury
- Crit chance per 10 fury increased: 4% >>> 5%
Yasuo
Way of the Wanderer
- Crit chance multiplier reduced: 250% >>> 200%
- Excess crit chance to AD increased: 0.4 >>> 0.5
Yone
Way of the Hunter
- Crit chance multiplier reduced: 250% >>> 200%
- Excess crit chance to AD increased: 0.4 >>> 0.5
Items
Overlord’s Bloodmail
- 40 Attack Damage
- 500 Health
- Tyranny: Gain 2% of your bonus Health as Attack Damage.
- Retribution: Gain up to 10% increased Attack Damage based on your percent missing Health.
- Recipe: Tunneler + Tunneler + 1000 Gold (3300 Gold Total)
Yun Tal Wildarrows
- 65 Attack Damage
- 25% Critical Strike Chance
- Big Sting: Critical attacks deal 35% AD additional damage over 2 seconds.
- Recipe: Noonquiver + Pickaxe + 925 Gold (3200 Gold Total)
Zephyr
- 40% Attack Speed
- 65 Movement speed
- Reduce the effectiveness of slows by 20%.
- Upgrades from Berserker’s Greaves (unlocks at level 15)
Blackfire Torch
- 90 Ability Power
- 600 Mana
- 25 Ability Haste
- Baleful Blaze: Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for magic damage per second for 3 seconds. This damage increases by 20 per second to Monsters.
- Blackfire: For each enemy Champion, Epic Monster and Large Monster affected by your Blaeful Blaze, gain 4% Ability Power.
- Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fated Ashes + 700 Gold (2800 Gold Total)
Navori Flickerblade
- 40% Attack Speed
- 25% Critical Strike Chance
- 7% Movement Speed
- Transcendence: Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown.
- Replaces Navori Quickblades
Fated Ashes
- 40 Ability Power
- Inflame: Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for 7 magic damage per second for 3 seconds. This damage increases by 20 per second to Monsters.
Scout’s Slingshot
- 20% Attack Speed
- Magic Rock: Damaging a champion deals an additional 40 magic damage. Attacks reduce this cooldown by 1 second. (40 second CD)
Symbiotic Soles
- 35 Movement Speed
- Your Recall is empowered.
- After Traveling 150000 units of distance, gain 45 Movement Speed when out of combat.
Kraken Slayer
- AD increased
- Attack speed increased
- Critical strike replaced by movement speed
- Damage is now based on missing HP
Blade of the Ruined King
- AD increased
- Attack speed increased
- Life steal increased
- Health damage reduced
- Slow is no longer decreased for ranged
Plated Steelcaps
- Passive nerfed: 12% >>> 8%
- Cost reduced: 1100 >>> 1000
- Armor increased: 20 >>> 25
Mercury Treads
- Cost reduced: 1100 >>> 1000
- MR increased: 20 >>> 25
- Tenacity reduced: 30% >>> 20%
Boots of Swiftness
- Movement speed reduced: 60 >>> 45
- Slow resist removed
- Auto attacks now grant 30/20 movement speed for 2 seconds
Corrupting Potion
- Removed from game
Dagger
- Attack speed reduced: 12% >>> 10%
Bami’s Cinder
- Glowing Mote replaces 1 Ruby Crystal in recipe
- Cost reduced
- Health reduced
- Now grants 5 ability haste
Hearthbound Axe
- Long Sword replaces 1 Dagger in recipe
- Cost increased by 150
- AD increased by 5
- Attack speed reduced by 5%
Noonquiver
- Dagger replaced by Cloak
- Cost increased by 100
- Now grants 20% critical strike chance instead of 15% attack speed
- AD reduced by 5
- No longer deals 20 bonus damage to minions and monsters
Recurve Bow
- Damage changed from magic to physical
Verdant Barrier
- Cost reduced by 100
Zeal
- Crit chance increased: 15% >>> 20%
Bloodthirster
- Cloak replaced by Pickaxe
- Crit chance removed
- AD increased by 25
- Now converts excess lifesteal into a 50-400 shield for 2 seconds
Essence Reaver
- Sheen replaced by BF sword
- Cost increased by 300
- No longer has a spellblade effect, now restores 15 +10% bonus AD on hit
- Crit chance increased to 25%
- AD and ability haste increased by 5
Immortal Shieldbow
- Cloak and Vamp Scepter replaced by Noonquiver
- Crit chance increased to 25%
- Ad increased by 5
- Lifesteal removed
The Collector
- Pickaxe replaced by BF Sword
- Crit chance increased to 25%
- AD increased by 5
- Lethality reduced by 1
Infinity Edge
- Cost increased by 100
- Crit chance increased to 25%
- AD increased by 15
Mercurial Scimitar
- Cloak replaced by Vamp Scepter
- Cost increased by 300
- Crit chance removed
- Now grants 10% lifesteal
Phantom Dancer
- Attack speed, crit and movement speed increased
- AD and passive removed
- Cost reduced by 200
Rapid Firecannon
- Long Sword and Kircheis Shard replaced by Scout’s Slingshot
- Cost reduced by 400
- Crit chance increased to 25%
- AD removed
- Attack speed increased: 15%
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Recurve Bow replaced by Scout’s Slingshot
- Cost reduced by 200
- No longer deals 30 on-hit damage
- AD ratio increased: 40% >>> 55%
- Crit chance increased to 25%
Statikk Shiv
- New Recipe: Scout’s Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe (same price)
- Crit chance removed
- Attack speed increased by 10%
- New passive: killing enemies fires chain lightning that deals 90 magic damage that hits up to 6 additional targets (3 seconds CD)
- Takedown damage is tripled and has no cooldown
Black Cleaver
- Shred per stack increased: 5% >>> 6%
Terminus
- Recurve Bow and BF Sword replaced by Hearthbound Axe
- AD reduced by 5%
- Attack speed increased by 5%
Abyssal Mask
- Cost reduced by 100
- Aura increased: 550 >>> 700
- MR shred changed from 5 +1.2% bonus HP to 20% MR
- MR reduced by 10
- MR per target increased: 9 >>> 10
Anathema’s Chains
- Removed on this patch
Hollow Radiance
- Now grants 10 ability haste
- Health reduced: 600 >>> 450
Knight’s Vow
- Now has Rejuvenation Bead in recipe
- Armor reduced by 5
- Now grants 100% health regen
- Damage redirect increased: 10% >>> 12%
- Damage redirect is no longer doubled when below 30% HP
Randuin’s Omen
- No longer has Rock Solid passive
- Slow increased: 55% >>> 70%
- Cooldown increased by 30 seconds
- Health reduced by 50
- Armor increased by 20
Sunfire Aegis
- Now grants 10 ability haste
- Health reduced by 150
Unending Despair
- Cooldown reduced: 7 seconds >>>> 5 seconds
Warmog’s Armor
- Health increased: 750 >>> 1000
- Health regen reduced: 200% >>> 100%
Winter’s Approach/ Fimbulwinter
- Ruby Crystal replaced by Giant’s Belt
- Health increased by 150
- Health from mana changed: 8% total mana >>> 15% bonus mana
Zeke’s Convergence
- Glacial Buckler replaced by Cloth Armor and Null Magic Mantle
- Mana removed
- Ability hasted reduced by 10
- Health increased by 100
- Armor reduced by 5
- Now grants 25 MR
Dawncore
- Bandleglass Mirror replaced by 2 Forbidden Idols
- Summoner Spell and Ability Haste removed
- Mana regen reduced by 50%
- AP increased by 20
- AP per 100% mana regen increased: 5 >>> 10
- Now grants 16% healing and shielding power
- Healing and shielding power per 100% mana regen reduced: 3% >>> 2%
Liandry’s Torment
- Blasting Wand replaced by Fated Ashes
Luden’s Companion
- Base damage increased: 45>>> 60
- Damage per charge increased: 35% >>> 50%
- Now gains all 6 charges immediately after 12 seconds, instead of 1 every 3
Voltaic Cyclosword
- Kircheis Shard replaced by 2 Long Swords
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Passive movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 5%
- AP reduced: 55 >>> 50
Runes
New Rune: Cash Back
- Inspiration Tree: Replaces Tripl Tonic on First Row, Triple Tonic replaces Future’s Market on Row 2
- Gain 6% Gold back when you purchase Legendary items.
New Rune: Jack of All Trades
- Replaces Time Warp Tonic on Row 3, Time Warp Tonic moved to Row 2 and replaces Minion Demtaerializer
- For each different stat gained from items, gain one Jack stack. Each stack grants you 1 Ability Haste. Gain bonus Adaptive Force at 5 and 10 stacks.
Cut Down
- New effect: Deal 8% more damage to changes who have more than 60% max HP
Ingenious Hunter
- Removed this patch
New Rune: Legend: Haste
- Replaces Legend: Tenacity
- Gain 1.5 ability haste for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks).
- Earn progress toward Legen stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.
New Rune: Absorb Life
- Replaces Overheal.
- Killing a target heals you.
Press the Attack
- Base damage reduced: 40-180 >>> 40-160
- Cooldown changed: 6 seconds after triggering to 5 seconds out of combat
- Duration changed: 6 seconds >>> 5 seconds, refreshing in combat
Fleet Footwork
- Base heal reduced: 10-130 >>> 8-110
- Speed duration increased: 1 >>> 1.25 seconds
Hail of Blades
- Attack speed reduced to 80% for ranged
Sudden Impact
- Cooldown increased: 4 >>> 10
- Now deals 20-80 bonus true damage with 5 seconds after dashing or leaving stealth
Relentless Hunter
- No longer grants 5 movement speed at 0 stacks
Font of Life
- Immobilizing enemies now heals the user and lowest HP ally for 10-50 HP, reduced to 70% for ranged
First Strike
- Bonus damage increased: 7% >>> 8%
- Base gold increased by 10
- Gold from damage reduced: 100/70% >>> 50/35%
Time Warp Tonic
- No longer works on biscuits, mana items or grants 2% movement speed
- Immediate consumption increased: 30% >>> 40%
- No longer reduces the lingering heal
Summoner Spells
Barrier
- Shield increased: 105-411 >>> 120-480
- Duration increased: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
Exhaust
- Slow increased: 30% >>> 40%
- Cooldown increased: 210 >>> 240 seconds
Ghost
- Duration reduced: 15 seconds >>> 10 seconds
- Cooldown increased: 210 >>> 240 seconds
Heal
- Range increased: 835 >>> 900