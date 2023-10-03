League of Legends patch 13.20 early notes: K’sante rework, jungle changes, more

League of Legends patch 13.20 will bring an entire rework for Shuriman tank K’sante, as well as further experimental changes as we head towards preseason.

Now that Patch 13.19 has been locked in and is live for World’s 2023, the League of Legends developers are looking to take swings to shake up the rift once more. Patch 13.20 will bring a hefty amount of changes to the MOBA, including a rework for K’sante, changes to jungle, and a shift to starter items.

When does LoL Patch 13.20 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.20 is expected to go live on 11 October 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.20 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.20 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.20?

K’sante gets reworked

K’sante is likely to receive a major rework in Patch 13.20 that aims to keep his fun and identity intact whilst reducing his skew towards professional play. This rework sees several changes to his kit, including his Q, W, and R abilities.

Nerfs to jungle

The jungle role has been incredibly powerful for the longest time in League of Legends, as such Riot is looking to bring the power of the role down by nerfing things that won’t affect it’s fun.

League of Legends Patch 13.20 early notes

Champions

Akshan

Bel’Veth

Passive: Death in Lavender

Bonus attack speed reduced: 25 – 50% (based on level) >>> 20 – 40%

E: Royal Maelstrom

Damage reduction reduced: 70% at all ranks >>> 50-70%

Minimum base damage per hit reduced: 8-16 >>> 7-11

Minimum AD ratio per hit increased: 6% >>> 8%

On-hit, on-attack, and spell modifier increased: 6-24% >>> 8-32% (based on target’s missing health)

Can now critically strike

R: Endless Banquet

Remora health changed: 40-60% >>> 20-70%

Galio

Jinx

Base Stats

Health growth increased: 100 >>> 105

Passive: Get Excited!

Bonus attack speed now stacks upon takedowns.

R: Super Mega Death Rocket

Cooldown reduced: 75-55 >>> 70-40 seconds

Kai’sa

K’sante

You can read the full change list here.

Milio

E: Warm Hugs

Recharge timer reduced: 18-14 seconds >>> 17-13 seconds

R: Breath of Life

AP ratio increased: 30% >>> 40%

Morgana

W: Tormented Shadow

AP ratio per tick increased: 7% >>> 8.5%

Monster damage increased: 155% >>> 165%

E: Black Shield

Cooldown increased: 16-24 seconds >>> 16-26 seconds

R: Soul Shackles

Base damage increased: 150-300 >>> 175-375

AP ratio increased: 70% >>> 80%

Bonus movement speed increased: 5-55% >>> 10-60%

Now gives bonus movement speed when moving towards all directions instead of just towards enemy champions.

Stun duration increased: 1.5 seconds at all ranks >>> 1.5-2 seconds

Quinn

Base Stats

Attack damage growth increased: 2.4 >>> 2.7

Base health reduced: 603 >>> 565

Base movement speed reduced: 335 >>> 330

Zed

Ziggs

Items

Blighting Jewel

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Duskblade of Draktharr

Lord Dominik’s Regards

System

Jungle Adjustments

