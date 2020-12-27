League of Legends is about to crown a new king, and his name is Viego. After months of teasers, the Ruined King is being added as the MOBA’s 154th champion. Here’s everything we know about Viego, including his abilities and release date.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Ruined King has finally arrived in League of Legends. In anticipation of the standalone Ruined King title, the man himself, Viego, is set to arrive to Runeterra shortly.

The champion’s release was caught up in a series of leaks uncovered on December 26 as a late Christmas present to League players. Here’s what we know of Viego, the Ruined King, so far.

Who is Viego in League of Legends?

Viego is joining the League of Legends roster as the MOBA’s 154th champion. The champion’s addition isn’t anything new, with Riot alluding to the Ruined King as early as September 2020 in their champion roadmaps. However, the name is.

Viego is described as a jungle-skirmisher, and a champion “you may just find yourself falling for…twisting hearts and possessing minds.”

However, outside of this little teaser ⁠— and the small snippets we’ve seen of him in the Ruined King standalone trailer, that’s all we now so far.

Viego’s abilities

None of Viego’s abilities have been leaked or revealed yet, but we do know a few things. One is that he’s a jungle-skirmisher, so his playstyle is going to be quite brawly.

He is also going to be “twisting hearts and possessing minds,” which could mean a number of things. A charm mechanic may be on the way, as well as a way to potentially control an enemy champion for a short period of time. At this point though, it’s all speculation.

Viego release date in League of Legends

Viego is set to arrive shortly. The champion is expected to drop on League patch 11.2, which launches on January 21, 2021. Viego should launch on the patch day, or a few days after.

However, all this information is according to leaks right now. There’s nothing confirmed on Riot’s end, so until then, take everything with a grain of salt. We will update you as more information arises.