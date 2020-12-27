Logo
League of Legends

Everything we know about Viego, League’s Ruined King champion: abilities, release date

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:54

by Andrew Amos
Viego the Ruined King in League of Legends
Riot Games

Share

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Viego

League of Legends is about to crown a new king, and his name is Viego. After months of teasers, the Ruined King is being added as the MOBA’s 154th champion. Here’s everything we know about Viego, including his abilities and release date.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Ruined King has finally arrived in League of Legends. In anticipation of the standalone Ruined King title, the man himself, Viego, is set to arrive to Runeterra shortly.

The champion’s release was caught up in a series of leaks uncovered on December 26 as a late Christmas present to League players. Here’s what we know of Viego, the Ruined King, so far.

Who is Viego in League of Legends?

Viego is joining the League of Legends roster as the MOBA’s 154th champion. The champion’s addition isn’t anything new, with Riot alluding to the Ruined King as early as September 2020 in their champion roadmaps. However, the name is.

Viego is described as a jungle-skirmisher, and a champion “you may just find yourself falling for…twisting hearts and possessing minds.”

However, outside of this little teaser ⁠— and the small snippets we’ve seen of him in the Ruined King standalone trailer, that’s all we now so far.

Viego's sword in League of Legends
Riot Games
The mark on Viego’s sword in the Ruined King trailer matches that of a ring Riot shared in a September blog post.

Viego’s abilities

None of Viego’s abilities have been leaked or revealed yet, but we do know a few things. One is that he’s a jungle-skirmisher, so his playstyle is going to be quite brawly.

He is also going to be “twisting hearts and possessing minds,” which could mean a number of things. A charm mechanic may be on the way, as well as a way to potentially control an enemy champion for a short period of time. At this point though, it’s all speculation.

Viego release date in League of Legends

Viego is set to arrive shortly. The champion is expected to drop on League patch 11.2, which launches on January 21, 2021. Viego should launch on the patch day, or a few days after.

However, all this information is according to leaks right now. There’s nothing confirmed on Riot’s end, so until then, take everything with a grain of salt. We will update you as more information arises.

Fall Guys

How to unlock MrBeast skin in Fall Guys

Published: 27/Dec/2020 6:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mrbeast Fall Guys skin
Mediatonic

Share

Fall Guys players can embrace their inner animal with an awesome MrBeast skin, which resembles his iconic logo. It’s available in the item shop from December 26 to December 29.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become a household name in the past couple of years. His philanthropy, charity work, and ambitious endeavors include everything from record-breaking giveaways to opening burger chains.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, G2 Esports, and AimLab and donated $1,000,000 to Special Effect, a charity based in the U.K that helps physically disabled people play games.

It happened as a part of Fall Guys ‘Battle of the Brands’ competition, which was a special event intended to help raise money for the charity in the form of bids. In return for their efforts, Mediatonic promised the highest bidders they will receive their own Fall Guys costumes. 

Ninja already received his skin, and it’s already become a popular choice. Like Agent Smith in The Matrix, Ninja Jelly Beans have been populating entire servers. Now, players will be able to get their hands on MrBeast’s costume as well.

MrBeast
Mr Beast, YouTube
MrBeast is one of the most charitable and philanthropic personalities and content creators on the internet.

How to get MrBeast’s Fall Guys skin

Like Ninja’s Fall Guys skin, MrBeast’s is available in two pieces. The top half is a blue wolf’s head, complete with purple lightning bolts on either side of its eyes. It also has sharp teeth enveloping the Jelly Bean’s face. It’s a direct reference to his official logo.

The second piece is a black and blue hoodie that features the logo on its chest. It also has two pink drawstrings and a matching pair of pants. They both cost one crown each, which means you can get the whole piece for a mere two crowns.

It’s not only Fall Guys players and MrBeast fans who are excited. The man himself is also thrilled. He expressed his delight on Twitter and even mentioned the next game he wants to have a skin in.

“Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys!” he wrote. “Whoever is in charge of Among Us skins, can I have one as well?” There’s been no official response yet, but the idea is already gaining traction.

MrBeast’s skin is already proving to be popular. Only time will tell whether it manages to surpass the popularity of Ninja’s skin, but it will almost certainly come down to the wire.

It’s fantastic that Mediatonic teamed up with prominent figures and brands to help raise money for a good cause. Plus, it gives Fall Guys players a chance to get their hands on some limited skins.