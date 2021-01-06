Logo
Riot “very open” to releasing Wild Rift champions that aren’t in League of Legends

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:45

by Andrew Amos
Akali, Sona, Blitzcrank, and Jinx in Wild Rift
Riot Games

Wild Rift is currently host to over 50 League of Legends champions. Riot’s mobile MOBA clone of their hit PC title is slowly filling out its catalogue with old favorites, but exclusive champions to Wild Rift itself could be on the way with the developers being “very open” to the idea.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has hit it off in the mobile market in South East Asia, Europe, and beyond.

While it hasn’t hit American shores yet, the game has already peaked at number one on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, with over 10 million downloads on the latter alone. The U.S. and Latin America release, penned for later in 2021, could see it spike again.

It’s basically just League of Legends on mobile for now ⁠— with a limited selection of champions and different gameplay mechanics to make it friendly for new players. However, there’s a chance that Wild Rift could deviate drastically from its predecessor.

Seraphine in League of Legends
League’s diverse cast is making their way into Wild Rift, but Riot aren’t afraid of experimenting outside of the traditional universe.

Much like how Legends of Runeterra has deviated from the set of 153 champions currently in League of Legends, as well as Valorant being spawned in an entirely different universe, Riot are making sure Wild Rift can stand alone ⁠— not in the shadow of League of Legends.

One way of doing that is with exclusive champion releases and events. They’ve already fulfilled the latter through in-game promotions like Noxian Brotherhood. However, they’re working on the former, bringing unique experiences to Wild Rift.

“We’re very open to releasing new exclusive Wild Rift champions. It is something that has always been on the table,” lead developer Brian ‘FeralPony’ Feeney said in an interview with Areajugones.

“There’s a lot to the world of Runeterra, it’s not just the champions you see on PC. There are different places, stories to tell, there are many characters almost anywhere that the [League of Legends] universe could expand with.”

Wild Rift is a clean slate for Riot to build off and bring innovation to the MOBA genre.

However, there’s a catch. Riot want to release more of the old favorites before they look towards developing entirely new champions exclusive to Wild Rift.

“The little trick here is that we know we don’t have enough League of Legends champions right now so our first priority is to make sure we offer a lot of champions that we think are missing ⁠— in particular those that cover certain styles of play,” he added.

They’re not slacking through the 100-odd backlog either. Riot have just dropped five new champions in patch 2.0, and are looking at keeping them coming throughout the beta. There’s a sense of urgency, but not a rush to try and fill out the roster.

“It’s not going to be as fast as a champion per week because that would be crazy. It’s not going to be the cadence of a champion every few months either. We are a bit in the middle there.

“Our plan is to release champions for years and years and years so in a sense we want to release more champions but on the other hand we have a lot of time.”

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:00

by Isaac McIntyre
Alexander Lacazette Arsenal in the FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) 15.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

After a couple of less than stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

If EA SPORTS don’t wriggle out of picking the best performers of the week, we could see stars like Jadon Sancho (goal, assist, MOTM award), Romelu Lukaku (goal, assist), and Alexander Lacazette (two goals) get upgrades.

Harry Kane may also get a look-in for his performance against Leeds, where he slotted home a penalty in the 29th minute and set up Heung-min Son for another 14 minutes later. The Spurs forwards have now combined for a record 13 goals, already equalling the exploits of Shearer and Sutton from 1994/1995.

Other stars like Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Soucek are also in the mix.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Jadon Sancho demolished Wolfsburg and was named MOTM last weekend.
Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA will release the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15 leaks

So far, EA hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 15 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 15 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Harry Kane has been unstoppable for Tottenham in 2020/21 so far.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • Iago – Augsburg
  • De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao
  • Ben Mee – Burnley
  • Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • Rafa – Benfica
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
  • Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Harry Kane – Spurs
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • Duvan Zapata – Atalanta
Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 15.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!