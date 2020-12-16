TFT Festival of Beasts: new champions, traits coming in patch 11.2

The TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, is on its way in patch 11.2. The mega update is set to replace 20 current champions and six traits with entirely new ones, as well as introduce a new battle pass and completely turn the game on its head.

The Mid-Set update was a hit back in TFT Galaxies, so much so that they’re going to continue changing the game up every three months for players. While the Festival of Beasts update isn’t an entirely new set, it may as well be an entirely new game.

The Set 4.5 update is set to drop early in 2021, and will overhaul TFT with 20 new champions and seven new traits ⁠— including some content not yet released in League of Legends. Here’s what we know so far.

When is the TFT Festival of Beasts launching?

The TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, is locked in to launch on patch 11.2. The set date for that update is January 21, 2021. This will also be the final day of Set 4, so be sure to finish your ranked grind by January 20.

Before that, the changes will be pushed onto the PBE when the cycle goes live on January 6, 2021 for two weeks of testing.

The Festival of Beasts is coming to the Convergence! Have you received your invitation yet? Once we know who's made the list, you'll be the first to know what's coming. Stay tuned! 📰 : https://t.co/EYQheXCa72 pic.twitter.com/3QL8xsmCdV — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 14, 2020

TFT Festival of Beasts new champions leaked

To replace the 20 units being removed, Riot are putting 20 units back in to hit that magical 58 champion number they are striving for.

There’s been a leaked set of champions released on Reddit, which has unveiled most of the new content. Here’s what it showed.

Aurelion Sol (4 cost Dragonsoul Mage)

Brand (1 cost Dragonsoul Mage)

Braum (2 cost Dragonsoul Vanguard)

Cho’Gath (4 cost Fabled Brawler)

Kayle (4 cost Divine Executioner)

Nasus (1 cost Divine Siphoner)

Neeko (3 cost Fabled Mystic)

Olaf (4 cost Dragonsoul Slayer)

Ornn (5 cost Elderwood Vanguard Blacksmith)

Rakan (2 cost Elderwood Keeper)

Samira (5 cost Daredevil Sharpshooter Slayer)

Shyvana (3 cost Dragonsoul Brawler)

Sivir (3 cost Cultist Sharpshooter)

Swain (5 cost Dragonsoul Siphoner)

Tristana (1 cost Dragonsoul Sharpshooter)

Tryndamere (4 cost Warlord Duelist Slayer)

Vlad (2 cost Cultist Siphoner)

Xayah (4 cost Elderwood Keeper Executioner)

There’s a few extra units coming too, but players aren’t sure what they are. There is reportedly a new Fortune-Slayer unit which is an unreleased champion, while the two-cost Fabled-Vanguard is unclear (players are saying it’s either Mordekaiser or Nautilus). Cho’Gath is also disputed, with some claiming the portrait is Alistar’s.

As always with these leaked units, players are urged to take them with a grain of salt. None of them are confirmed until Riot says so. We will update you with the official details once they are available.

TFT Festival of Beasts new traits leaked

Going through that units list, there’s a few unfamiliar traits. With the likes of Dusk and others being removed in the mid-set update, a host of new traits are coming in to replace them.

All of these traits are brand-new, and haven’t appeared in any set before. Here’s what you can expect.

Blacksmith: After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally. Champions: Ornn

After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally. Daredevil: Every other basic attack, Daredevils will acquire a new target. If that target is out of her range, she will dash towards them. With each attack on a new target, her Combo Rating will increase. Champions: Samira

Every other basic attack, Daredevils will acquire a new target. If that target is out of her range, she will dash towards them. With each attack on a new target, her Combo Rating will increase. Dragonsoul: On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally. 3 units: 40 Spell Power and Attack Speed, and Dragonflames deal 40% maximum health damage. 6 units: 80 Spell Power and Attack Speed, and Dragonflames deal 80% maximum health damage. 9 units: 200 Spell Power and Attack speed, and Dragonflames deal 200% maximum health damage. Champions: Tristana, Brand, Braum, Shyvana, Olaf, Aurelion Sol, Swain

On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally. Executioner: Executioners’ basic attacks and spells always critically strike targets below: 2 units: 33% health 3 units: 66% health 4 units: 99% health Champions: Kindred, Kayle, Xayah

Executioners’ basic attacks and spells always critically strike targets below: Fabled: Fabled champions’ spells gain an additional effect. Active at three units. Champions: Neeko, Cho’Gath, unknown

Fabled champions’ spells gain an additional effect. Active at three units. Slayer: Slayers gain Lifesteal that increases at lower Health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing Health. 3 units: 40 to 80% Lifesteal and Bonus Damage 6 units: 80 to 160% Lifesteal and Bonus Damage Champions: Zed, Olaf, Samira, Tryndamere, unknown

Slayers gain Lifesteal that increases at lower Health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing Health. Syphoner: All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks 2 units: 10% for Allies, 40% for Syphoners 4 units: 25% for Allies, 100% for Syphoners. Champions: Nasus, Vladimir, Morgana, Swain

All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks

Again, like the champions list, these aren’t confirmed by Riot yet, except for Slayer. They are based on a leak, and as such, could be changed before the update hits the PBE in early January.

Looks like Zed brought a few +1s! Slayers deal more damage to low health champions and gain lifesteal as they themselves aproach death. pic.twitter.com/XIyLIyc1lW — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 15, 2020

Champions, traits removed in TFT Festival of Beasts

A decent chunk of meta units and compositions are being wiped in the TFT Festival of Beasts update, making Set 4.5 almost an entirely new game. No more Warwick, no more Dusk, and no more Moonlight means TFT patch 11.1 will be the last time you can use these to climb.

The full list of axed champions and traits can be found below.

Champions

Ahri

Aphelios

Ashe

Cassiopeia

Evelynn

Ezreal

Hecarim

Jhin

Jinx

Kayn

Nami

Lillia

Lissandra

Lux

Riven

Sylas

Thresh

Vayne

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Traits

Dazzler

Dusk

Hunter

Moonlight

Shade

Tormented

F's in the chat for Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Shade, Hunter, and Dazzler champions who won't be joining the Festival of Beasts. Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will reprise their roles in the second half! Honestly, good for them. pic.twitter.com/OL3nAKOU9t — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 14, 2020

TFT Festival of Beasts is expected to go live on January 21, 2021.